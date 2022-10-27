This week The Skanner is publishing endorsements. We hope you will vote with us, but if you disagree we still want you to vote like your life depends on it. Ballots have begun mailing on October 19. All registered voters should receive their ballot by October 27 and anyone who has not should call 503-988-VOTE. Starting this year, if your ballot is postmarked (and signed) by Election Day and received within 7 days after the election, your vote will be counted. If using a dropbox, ballots must be submitted by 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 8. Drop sites are listed here. You can track your ballot here.

