The Skanner News Endorsements: November General Election 2022
This week The Skanner is publishing endorsements. We hope you will vote with us, but if you disagree we still want you to vote like your life depends on it. Ballots have begun mailing on October 19. All registered voters should receive their ballot by October 27 and anyone who has not should call 503-988-VOTE. Starting this year, if your ballot is postmarked (and signed) by Election Day and received within 7 days after the election, your vote will be counted. If using a dropbox, ballots must be submitted by 8:00 p.m. on Nov. 8. Drop sites are listed here. You can track your ballot here.
We Stand for Real Reform and Representation for All
We all can see with our own eyes that Portland’s motto, “The City That Works,” rings hollow. Our current dysfunction is rooted in an outdated government structure—the “commission” form wherein each member of city council directly oversees different bureaus and services—that has not been changed in over 100 years. Our population has tripled in size since then, yet we still only have 5 members of city council and the overwhelming majority have been white men from a small handful of inner neighborhoods.
Oregon’s Supreme Court Chief Justice Walters to Retire
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Martha Walters said Tuesday that she’ll retire at the end of the year. Walters, who became the first woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court in 2018, is the second justice this month to announce a retirement, giving Democrat Gov. Kate Brown two appointments to the state’s high court before she leaves office, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
Thick Smoke in Western Washington and Oregon to Soon Clear
SEATTLE (AP) — A haze of smoke covering parts of western Washington and Oregon is expected to clear before the week’s end, but only after the region reached a dubious distinction: Seattle and Portland briefly topped a list of large cities with the worst air quality in the world.
2 Students Hurt in Shooting Near Jefferson High School
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two students were injured in a shooting Tuesday afternoon near a high school in Portland, Oregon, officials said. Shots were fired near Jefferson High School in north Portland around 4 p.m. after school was dismissed, Portland Public Schools officials said. The two students are expected...
Wildfire in Southwest Washington Prompts Evacuation Orders
CAMAS, Wash. (AP) — A wildfire fed by gusty winds and low humidity east of Vancouver, Washington, grew rapidly on Sunday, prompting authorities to order evacuations as the blaze sent up a plume of white smoke visible throughout the metropolitan area that Vancouver shares with Portland, Oregon. Dubbed the...
Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”
(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
Artist Rallies Support to Make Offer on Beatrice Morrow Cannady House
The yellow five-bedroom Foursquare Craftsman on Northeast 26th Avenue would be a dream for most prospective buyers. Located in Grant Park, the stately home dates back to 1911 but offers more than 3,400 square feet of modernized comforts mixed with classic built-in features. Even from the curb, it echoes decades’ worth of pride of ownership.
Obituary: Joe Fred Watson, January 25, 1940 - October 10, 2022
Joe Fred Watson, born January 25, 1940, passed away on October 10, 2022 in his home in Portland, Ore. A service will be held on November 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in N Portland. See Hustadfuneralhome.com for more information.
Wildfire Smoke Affecting Air Quality in Oregon, Washington
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials have issued an air quality advisory for several counties, including Portland, as stale, unseasonably warm temperatures and stagnant air have caused wildfire smoke to linger. Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, Douglas and northern Klamath will be under the advisory through at least Friday, The Oregonian/OregonLive...
Urban League Seeks Canvassers for Charter Measure
The Urban League of Portland is partnering with Portland United for Change to engage in door-to-door canvassing to generate support for the proposed City of Portland Charter Reforms through Measure 26-228. Canvassing will take place on both Saturday, October 15 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m, and Sunday, October 23 from 1 to 4 p.m. The league is looking for volunteers to engage in canvassing the neighborhood near the Urban League of Portland’s North Portland office (10 N. Russell St. Portland, OR 97227) and the East County Office (129 NE 102nd Ave. Suite C Portland, OR 97220) which will open next week.
Portland Parks & Recreation Giving Away 2000 Free Trees to Portlanders
Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R)’s Urban Forestry department is distributing free yard trees to Portland neighbors for the sixth consecutive year. The annual Yard Tree Giveaway events continue with 2,000 free trees given out at six events this autumn. Since the first Yard Tree Giveaway event in 2017, Portland Parks & Recreation has given away more than 5,000 trees and counting. Advance registration is required.
Vancouver City Council Bans Large Fossil Fuel Facilities
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — The city council in Vancouver, Washington, has approved a permanent ban on new fossil fuel developments after years of temporary moratoriums. While new facilities that distribute, extract, refine or process fossil fuels have been temporarily prohibited by the Vancouver City Council since 2020, the council this week unanimously made the ban permanent, The Columbian reported.
Community Group Meets to Discuss Vision for Albina Arts Center
Bonnie Johnson, who is now in her 70s, fondly remembers regularly visiting the former Albina Arts Center, which was just two blocks from her Northeast Portland childhood home. It was a safe place where she felt fully accepted, even though she says she couldn’t read or write well as a child.
The Portland Veterans Day Parade is Back With a New Route
The Portland Veterans Day Parade will be back in action on November 11, 2022, under new leadership and taking a new route along Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Leading the team of organizers is Napoleon Hodgers, commander of the Northwest Chapter of National Association for Black Veterans. “It is my honor and duty to continue the tradition of recognizing our veterans on this very important day. Every one of us has returned home a different person, and the parade is one way we can all come together to celebrate and remember those who served our nation,” says Hodgers.
