Rhonda Filarecki
4d ago

Factory farms are a living hell for these animals and destructive to the environment. They need to be shut down and all those responsible for animal abuse need to face severe consequences. NO animal deserves this horrific cruelty.

BCar
4d ago

This is unacceptable... how we treat our livestock is a prediction of how we will treat the helpless ( young ans elderly). Fine the he!! out of them... Pigs and chickens are very intelligent and feel pain and mistreatment the same as you and me... Reverence for life!

Sabrina Pollock
5d ago

as long as we eat animals there will be animal abuse. they don't believe in humane killing only the dollar signs.

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

