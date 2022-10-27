Read full article on original website
Henry Cavill Loves Love! A Look Into His Dating History
Henry Cavill's filmography includes a slew of famous onscreen love interests, but unlike many stars in Hollywood, Cavill has never been romantically linked to any of his costars. In fact, Cavill tends to date people who don't share the same profession as him. The "Justice League" star has also made it known that he isn't in the business of fooling around either.
How Working at His Dad's Photo Store Helped Randall Park Relate to His "Blockbuster" Character
We all know how the story of Blockbuster ends. The movie rental chain, which once had 9,000 stores across the US, filed for bankruptcy in 2010, and its empire crumbled quickly after that. However, there's a lesser-known footnote to that story: America's very last Blockbuster is actually still open. The store — located in Bend, Oregon — was the subject of the 2020 documentary "The Last Blockbuster" and now Netflix's fictionalized "Blockbuster" series.
Madeleine Arthur Made a Best Friend on the "Blockbuster" Set — It's a Trend in Her Career
Madeleine Arthur grew up going to the Blockbuster in her neighborhood; it was walking distance from her house in Vancouver. "I remember specifically the layout of where the new releases were," the actor tells POPSUGAR. "They were on the right side of the store." Of course, her hometown Blockbuster is...
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller's Cause of Death Revealed
New details about the passing of Master P's daughter Tytyana Miller have been revealed. The 25-year-old died of accidental fentanyl intoxication on May 27, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. Fans first learned of Tytyana's death on May 29, when Master P announced he and his family were...
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Henry Cavill Reveals Season 3 of "The Witcher" Will Be His Last: "I Pass the Torch with Reverence"
The White Wolf is going to look a little bit different when "The Witcher" returns for season four. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Henry Cavill shocked fans when he announced that he's hanging up Geralt of Rivia's sizable sword after the third season, which is set to premiere on Netflix in 2023. The actor revealed the news via an Instagram post where he also announced his successor: Liam Hemsworth. (Netflix also confirmed the news via their TUDUM fan site.)
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28
Takeoff — born Kirshnik Khari Ball — one-third of Migos, has died at age 28, Rolling Stone confirmed. Reps for Takeoff did not immediately respond to POPSUGAR's request for comment, but according to a TMZ report, the Atlanta rapper was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in the early hours of Nov. 1, where he was with other Migos member Quavo (also Takeoff's uncle). The Houston Police Department was called to the fatal scene after learning of a shooting that took place following a dice game. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene.
Henry Cavill Walks the Red Carpet With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso For the First Time
One year after making their relationship Instagram official, "The Witcher" star Henry Cavill and his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, finally made their red carpet debut at the "Enola Holmes 2" premiere in New York City on Thursday. Cavill, who stars as Sherlock Holmes in the mystery film alongside Millie Bobby Brown as the title character, arrived dressed like a cross between the consulting detective and another of his onscreen roles: Clark Kent, aka Superman.
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Son in Honor of Halloween
We're finally getting a look at Khloé Kardashian's baby boy! After the 38-year-old reality TV star welcomed her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate back in August, Kardashian gave the world a first glimpse of her son on Instagram on Oct. 30. "Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother. (Shhhhh…. But I can't wait for Halloween to be over)," Kardashian captioned a couple of Instagram photos of 4-year-old daughter True Thompson and her baby boy, whose name still has yet to be revealed.
Kelly Rowland, Keke Palmer, and More Mourn Takeoff's Death: "There Are No Words"
The music world is mourning the death of Takeoff, who died at age 28 in the early hours of Nov. 1. The rapper, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was one-third of the rap group Migos, alongside his family members Quavo and Offset. The Georgia native also collaborated with artists like Travis Scott, Birdman, Gucci Mane, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, DJ Khaled, Calvin Harris, John Legend, and Snoop Dogg. After news of his death broke, his friends and colleagues shared remembrances and tributes to the rap superstar and the legacy he leaves behind.
Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham's Romeo and Juliet Costume Might Have a Deeper Meaning
Did their hearts love till now? On Oct. 26, Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham attended Tings Magazine's Halloween party in West Hollywood dressed as infamous star-crossed lovers Romeo and Juliet, inspired by Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes's characters in the 1996 Baz Lurhmann film. While their costumes may have seemed innocent enough, some fans are speculating that there's a hidden meaning behind their dress-up — namely, a dig at the rumored feud between Nicola and Victoria Beckham.
20 best experience gifts for someone who has everything
Give the gift of experiences to your loved ones. From kayaking lessons to flight tickets, your favorite person will appreciate these unique gifts.
14 Quintessential '90s And '00s Toys That Gen Alpha Will Never Really Get To Appreciate
What have they done to the Doodle Bear?
Megan Thee Stallion's "Bixie" Haircut Gives the Hotties What They Want
Megan Thee Stallion just unveiled a new fiery red bixie haircut on Instagram, reminding everyone that hot girl season is year-round. Megan initially posted a photo of her new hair on Halloween as part of her "real hot girl sh*t" costume, in which she transformed into the literal embodiment of a hot girl — flames and all. However, her makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, posted more details shortly after, sans Megan's ornate headdress and whimsical editing, showing the trendy bixie style in all its glory. "Hot girl Meg❤️🔥" Ono captioned the photos, giving fans a closer look at Megan's red-orange hue and dramatically shorter length.
Hallmark partners with Peacock and plans to debut 40 new Christmas movies
In a massive move for Christmas movies, the Hallmark Channel announced a plan to partner with NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock, bringing a new lineup of holiday films to living rooms this season.
