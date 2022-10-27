Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Red Bank's Halloween Queen Maria Molino Holds Her Crown For Another Year... Here's WhyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the CountryTravel MavenManasquan, NJ
The Massive Burritos at this New Jersey Restaurant are Bucket List WorthyTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Related
Gloucester Township, NJ police: Hotel stake-out leads to arrest of serial burglar
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A Camden man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries in the county. After a chase on foot, authorities apprehended 25-year-old Tyree Taylor and hit him with charges that include the theft of vehicles and the burglary of a home, Gloucester Township police said.
Police officers fired at from rooftop in Newark, NJ, reports say
NEWARK — At least one police officer was injured when a rooftop gunman opened fire in the city's South Ward on Tuesday afternoon. Law enforcement told NBC 4 New York that officers were serving a warrant at a home near Velsor Place and Chancellor Avenue in the Weequahic section when they were shot at from above.
2 hospitalized after Halloween hit-and-run in North Plainfield, NJ
NORTH PLAINFIELD — A woman and a boy were struck by a hit-and-run driver while trick-or-treating on Monday night. The pair were struck around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Jeffries Place, according to North Plainfield police Capt. Alan McKay. They were taken to a trauma center for treatment of their injuries.
Bayonne, NJ driver runs over worker, almost hits cop fleeing
BAYONNE — A man who hit a garbage truck worker nearly struck a police sergeant as he fled the scene in his vehicle Friday morning. Police Capt. Eric Amato said James Cooper, 70, of Bayonne, struck a worker on a garbage truck around 10:35 a.m. while he was collecting trash on West 49th Street.
Police: Suspect broke into New Brunswick homes, inappropriately touched residents
According to investigators, an unknown male entered a residence on Central Avenue through an unlocked window. He inappropriately touched female victims who were asleep in the home.
Woman stabbed at Hillside, NJ liquor store by former friend, cops say
HILLSIDE — A woman is wanted by police after a stabbing at a liquor store in Union County on Friday evening. Hillside police say the victim, a 27-year-old woman who has not been identified, went into Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street sometime before 9 p.m. but was followed inside by another person.
Crews respond to chemical tank fire, explosion at South Jersey paving company
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
Violent night: Multiple Philly shootings leave 3 dead, 5 injured on Halloween
Police say a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was rushed to an area hospital where he later died.
Lakewood police crack down on bad driving
LAKEWOOD, NJ – There’s one thing everyone who lives in Ocean County agrees with. Traffic in Lakewood Township is a nightmare most days of the week. The once-rural pinelands resort community has grown in recent decades to a city with over 100,000 residents. Unfortunately, the road system was never upgraded to accommodate that growth. Tempers flare as congestion slows traffic to a crawl and poorly designed roads are loaded with distracted drivers. This week, the Lakewood Police Department responded by cracking down on distracted driving after several serious accidents were reported in recent weeks. Over a 48-hour period, 70 tickets The post Lakewood police crack down on bad driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two-Car Crash Leaves Man Entrapped
LACEY – A man was trapped in an overturned car after a crash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue. According to police, 20-year-old Sarah Brennan of Ocean Township was traveling east on Lacey Road in her 2007 Toyota Yaris when 20-year-old Eric Seagle of Toms River, driving his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left turn from the westbound lane of Lacey Road onto Newark Avenue.
Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Toms River man was extricated from his Jeep Grand Cherokee after a crash in Lacey Township on Thursday. Police arrived to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue at around 3:00 pm. Upon their arrival, police found one of the vehicles was overturned. According to police, an Ocean Township woman was traveling eastbound on Lacey Road, in her 2007 Toyota Yaris, at which time a 20-year-old Toms River man, who was operating his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left-hand turn from the westbound Lane The post Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thousands of NJ residents lose power in Hunterdon, Somerset
Thousands of residents lost power across Hunterdon and Somerset counties on Monday afternoon. JCP&L's outage map showed more than 16,000 customers without power as of 4:45 p.m. mostly in East Amwell, Flemington Borough and Raritan Township in Hunterdon County. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoenig said there was no estimate for restoration/
Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say
A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
Angry mom who plowed car into 3 teens released from NJ jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested On Jersey Shore: Police
A pair of men from Minnesota were arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts, authorities said. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 10:55 p.m., multiple police units were dispatched to Dugan Lane for a reported suspicious vehicle and theft in progress, Toms River police said. The caller said that the...
Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Ocean County Man Arrested For Robbing Check-Cashing Business
WEST LONG BRANCH – A Jackson Township man was arrested and charged after robbing $700,000 from a check-cashing business, officials said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, is charged with first-degree Robbery, second-degree Burglary, and fourth-degree Possession of an Imitation Handgun. On November 2, 2017, at around 9 a.m., West Long...
Meth With Street Value Of $6,000 Seized From Pair In Hudson County: Prosecutor
Nearly a pound of methamphetamine worth nearly $6,000 has been seized from a Jersey City woman and New York man, authorities announced. Lynnette Lipinski, 39, and Husam Fooda, 36, of East Elmhurst, NY, were arrested at a home on Sherman Avenue in Jersey City Thursday, Oct. 27, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
jerseyshoreonline.com
Winning $100K Lottery Told Sold In Ocean County
OCEAN COUNTY – The winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn, taking home the $100,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at the Acme store #3921 located at 912 West Bay Avenue in Barnegat. The winning numbers were: 03, 13, 31, 36 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.
Atlantic City man charged in fatal shooting
An Atlantic City man is jailed in the killing of a man last week. Rahmir Bethea, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Ford. Ford, 21, was found dead in Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Oct. 19. Bethea was arrested the next...
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
67K+
Followers
20K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 1