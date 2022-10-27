ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Shore News Network

Lakewood police crack down on bad driving

LAKEWOOD, NJ – There’s one thing everyone who lives in Ocean County agrees with. Traffic in Lakewood Township is a nightmare most days of the week. The once-rural pinelands resort community has grown in recent decades to a city with over 100,000 residents. Unfortunately, the road system was never upgraded to accommodate that growth. Tempers flare as congestion slows traffic to a crawl and poorly designed roads are loaded with distracted drivers. This week, the Lakewood Police Department responded by cracking down on distracted driving after several serious accidents were reported in recent weeks. Over a 48-hour period, 70 tickets The post Lakewood police crack down on bad driving appeared first on Shore News Network.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Two-Car Crash Leaves Man Entrapped

LACEY – A man was trapped in an overturned car after a crash on Thursday afternoon, police said. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue. According to police, 20-year-old Sarah Brennan of Ocean Township was traveling east on Lacey Road in her 2007 Toyota Yaris when 20-year-old Eric Seagle of Toms River, driving his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left turn from the westbound lane of Lacey Road onto Newark Avenue.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – A Toms River man was extricated from his Jeep Grand Cherokee after a crash in Lacey Township on Thursday. Police arrived to the scene of the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Lacey Road and Newark Avenue at around 3:00 pm. Upon their arrival, police found one of the vehicles was overturned. According to police, an Ocean Township woman was traveling eastbound on Lacey Road, in her 2007 Toyota Yaris, at which time a 20-year-old Toms River man, who was operating his 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee, attempted to make a left-hand turn from the westbound Lane The post Firefighters rescued entrapped driver in Lacey crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Landscaper struck, killed by car on N.J. road, police say

A man doing landscaping work in Princeton Friday morning was struck and killed by a car, police said. The landscaper, identified as 70-year-old Ewing resident Salvatore Esposito di Marcantonio, was standing in the southbound lane of Mercer Road when he was hit by a Kia Forte at 10:38 a.m., according to a statement from the Princeton Police Department.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor

An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
jerseyshoreonline.com

Winning $100K Lottery Told Sold In Ocean County

OCEAN COUNTY – The winning Jersey Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn, taking home the $100,000 jackpot. The ticket was sold at the Acme store #3921 located at 912 West Bay Avenue in Barnegat. The winning numbers were: 03, 13, 31, 36 and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man charged in fatal shooting

An Atlantic City man is jailed in the killing of a man last week. Rahmir Bethea, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Ford. Ford, 21, was found dead in Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Oct. 19. Bethea was arrested the next...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
