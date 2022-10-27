BOSTON - New limits on what Massachusetts residents can throw away in the trash are taking effect soon.Starting November 1, the state will not allow mattresses and textiles to be disposed. People will have to find a way to recycle or donate those items instead.More than 600,000 mattresses and box springs are thrown away every year in Massachusetts.Read: Mattress Recycling Guide"They are expensive to transport, hard to compact, take up lots of landfill space, and can damage incinerator processing equipment," the Department of Environmental Protection says. "Yet mattresses are made up mostly of recyclable materials."The department says more than 75%...

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO