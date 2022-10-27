ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Mattresses, textiles, commercial food waste now banned from going out with trash in Massachusetts

WILMINGTON, Mass. — With the start of a new month comes the start of several new waste disposal bans in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced new bans covering mattresses, box springs and textiles — such as clothing, bedding and curtains. Businesses or other facilities will also need to comply with a ban on the disposal of more than one-half ton of commercial organic waste or food waste per week.
New Massachusetts inspection sticker guidelines go into effect November 1

Changes to the process of renewing a Massachusetts vehicle’s inspection sticker are set to go into effect November 1st. According to the RMV, motor vehicles that pass required inspections will receive a new sticker displaying the month the last sticker expired. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts

There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
As heating costs skyrocket, Mass Save struggles with payment delays

BOSTON — On Tuesday, natural gas rates could spike double digits in Massachusetts just in time for the winter heating season. Eversource Energy asked the state for up to a 38% hike, while National Grid requested 22%. That, combined with skyrocketing heating oil costs, could have more people looking to make their homes more energy efficient.
Ban on throwing away mattresses, textiles starts soon in Mass.

BOSTON - New limits on what Massachusetts residents can throw away in the trash are taking effect soon.Starting November 1, the state will not allow mattresses and textiles to be disposed. People will have to find a way to recycle or donate those items instead.More than 600,000 mattresses and box springs are thrown away every year in Massachusetts.Read: Mattress Recycling Guide"They are expensive to transport, hard to compact, take up lots of landfill space, and can damage incinerator processing equipment," the Department of Environmental Protection says. "Yet mattresses are made up mostly of recyclable materials."The department says more than 75%...
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Millions will get stimulus money coming starting tomorrow in Massachusetts

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
The Best Thrift Shops in Massachusetts

MASSACHUSETTS - If you're in Massachusetts and want to find great bargains, check out some of the best thrift stores in Massachusetts. You'll find great deals on used clothes, home goods, and electronics. Some of these stores are open on some days, while others are closed during the week. The...
