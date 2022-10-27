Read full article on original website
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
WILMINGTON, Mass. — With the start of a new month comes the start of several new waste disposal bans in Massachusetts. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection announced new bans covering mattresses, box springs and textiles — such as clothing, bedding and curtains. Businesses or other facilities will also need to comply with a ban on the disposal of more than one-half ton of commercial organic waste or food waste per week.
Changes to the process of renewing a Massachusetts vehicle’s inspection sticker are set to go into effect November 1st. According to the RMV, motor vehicles that pass required inspections will receive a new sticker displaying the month the last sticker expired. This means any vehicle owner who is late in getting their vehicle inspected beyond one year from the last inspection will no longer get a sticker displaying the month the new inspection occurred.
A Major Public Health Concern Continues to Rise in Massachusetts
There's no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for pretty much everyone who experienced it. Families had to deal with unemployment which made paying bills including heat, food, fuel, rent, mortgage, etc. extremely difficult. Many families are still struggling to make ends meet. Needless to say, a lot of people are still experiencing very trying times.
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
BOSTON - New limits on what Massachusetts residents can throw away in the trash are taking effect soon.Starting November 1, the state will not allow mattresses and textiles to be disposed. People will have to find a way to recycle or donate those items instead.More than 600,000 mattresses and box springs are thrown away every year in Massachusetts.Read: Mattress Recycling Guide"They are expensive to transport, hard to compact, take up lots of landfill space, and can damage incinerator processing equipment," the Department of Environmental Protection says. "Yet mattresses are made up mostly of recyclable materials."The department says more than 75%...
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
There's virtually nothing Maura Healey could do to lose the race for governor of Massachusetts to her Trump-backed challenger Geoff Diehl in next week's election, pundits from across the political spectrum say. While they identified some potential road blocks that could ruffle Healey's seemingly silky smooth campaign, they saw her...
Residents in Massachusetts can no longer throw away textiles and mattresses in waste disposal beginning Tuesday.
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's approval rating is growing as he enters his final weeks in office and voters prepare to pick his successor, a new poll finds. The UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found Baker's approval rating of 68% is unchanged from two years ago and continues a...
counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Here's some great news: you may be getting a surprise in your mailbox or your bank account this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)
The decision by Gov. Charlie Baker not to seek a third term created a wide-open race to succeed him, but soon, one candidate among the Democrats stood out. Attorney General Maura T. Healey is the choice of The Republican to succeed Baker as governor of Massachusetts and usher in a new period of opportunity and growth for the state.
Cat stuck in a tree? Somebody call the fire department, right?. According to a Mental Floss article, the answer depends on the situation, the tree, and even the particular fire department. So yes, maybe, sort of. Well, in September, a Massachusetts cat didn't get stuck in a tree, but it...
BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) - Tax refunds will start going out to Massachusetts taxpayers starting Tuesday. It’s all part of a rarely used state law that has been triggered by the excess tax revenue the state collected in 2021. “I’m trying to understand the process of the whole thing,” said Jose...
MASSACHUSETTS - If you're in Massachusetts and want to find great bargains, check out some of the best thrift stores in Massachusetts. You'll find great deals on used clothes, home goods, and electronics. Some of these stores are open on some days, while others are closed during the week. The...
