Birmingham, AL

CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Randy Howell Hope Festival moves back to Chelsea

After a year at Veterans Park in Hoover, the King’s Home is moving its annual Randy Howell Hope Festival back to the King’s Home campus in Chelsea. Organizers decided the Chelsea campus had a more intimate feel and was more easily accessible to kids from the King’s Home, said Elishua Markham, the organization’s development director.
CHELSEA, AL
wvtm13.com

Collection drive for holiday food boxes to begin in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A food collection drive will be underway soon in Birmingham. The effort is to collect food items for holiday boxes to be given to residents in need. The city of Birmingham will accept donations Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3 at Boutwell Auditorium. The collection...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift

Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Alumni excited to come back home for Magic City Classic

The Magic City Classic is the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) football game in the country. The event bringing thousands of Alabama State University and Alabama A&M alumni and fans to the Birmingham area. "81 years of a long standing rivalry between two black universities. I mean there's...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham bringing 16 new affordable houses to Woodlawn neighborhood

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve your neighborhoods and provide more housing options. It’s an almost $900,000 project, but Birmingham City Council approved 16 new single-family homes to be built in Woodlawn. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has pledged to build 200 affordable housing units across the city; this project is another step toward reaching that goal.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Magic City Classic post-game concert to go on rain or shine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is just hours away. The week-long celebration will come to a head Saturday night. What would the largest HBCU classic in the country be without a big concert to wrap up the night? Fans will get to stick around after the game for the post-game concert […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Road closures announced ahead of Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced several road closures ahead of the 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events Saturday. According to the city, the following roads will be closed downtown during the parade: Closures begin at 2 a.m.   6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North   4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

