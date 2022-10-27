Read full article on original website
Birmingham CrossPlex to get family center with skating rink, jump park, arcade in 2024, Woodfin says
A family entertainment center complete with a skating rink, jump park, bowling lanes and other amenities is coming to the Birmingham CrossPlex, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Monday night. “I‘m excited to announce the construction of a new family fun center on the Birmingham CrossPlex property,” Woodfin tweeted. “This facility is...
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham announced Monday it will be collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be given to residents in need. The city said donations will be collected November 1-3 at Boutwell Auditorium, located at 1930 Rev. Abraham Woods Jr. Blvd. from 7:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. each day.
thecutoffnews.com
Tonight, Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 - 7 pm - Hallelujah Night Family Carnival - The Salvation Army Bessemer
Tonigh, Monday, October 31, 2022 - 5 - 7 pm - Hallelujah Night Family Carnival - The Salvation Army Bessemer. Candy, Food, Games, Fun, Faith and Fellowship. A Safe and Chrisitian Alternative to Trick or Treating. Where: 525 13th Street North Bessemer, AL 35020.
280living.com
Randy Howell Hope Festival moves back to Chelsea
After a year at Veterans Park in Hoover, the King’s Home is moving its annual Randy Howell Hope Festival back to the King’s Home campus in Chelsea. Organizers decided the Chelsea campus had a more intimate feel and was more easily accessible to kids from the King’s Home, said Elishua Markham, the organization’s development director.
wvtm13.com
Collection drive for holiday food boxes to begin in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A food collection drive will be underway soon in Birmingham. The effort is to collect food items for holiday boxes to be given to residents in need. The city of Birmingham will accept donations Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Thursday, Nov. 3 at Boutwell Auditorium. The collection...
81st annual Magic City Classic parade: How to watch live, what to know if you go
It’s gameday. The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The Magic City Classic Parade kicked off...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama to distribute 25K holiday food boxes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s annual Holiday Food Box Program will feed 25,000 households this year in central Alabama. The Holiday Food Boxes contain over 24 pounds of shelf-stable food items and come with a box of produce as well as protein such as chicken and pork.
First Look: Homewood Bagel Company Opens 2nd Location Friday on 15th Street
Homewood Bagel Company expanded their Birmingham-based business to Tuscaloosa, officially opening their second location on 15th Street Friday morning. As previously reported, owners Ginny and Joe Leavens began their company in 2019 and decided to expand to Tuscaloosa, which Ginny considers her second home. The bagel shop offers 18 made-from-scratch...
Bham Now
After 25 years, AMC Summit 16 is getting a $5.1M facelift
Just in time for its 25th anniversary, the AMC Summit 16 is about to get a major facelift. Earlier this week, The Bama Buzz, Bham Now’s sister publication, reported in its weekly construction update, plans to renovate the popular multiplex at The Summit. According to Southern Exposure Information, a...
wbrc.com
Magic City Classic fans want to make sure they’re looking their best this weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Barber and beauty shops were full Friday with people getting new haircuts and styles for the Magic City Classic. They want to make sure they’re looking their best for the weekend’s events. Nothing beats a fresh fade, new braids, a lock touch up, or...
ABC 33/40 News
Alumni excited to come back home for Magic City Classic
The Magic City Classic is the largest historically black college and university (HBCU) football game in the country. The event bringing thousands of Alabama State University and Alabama A&M alumni and fans to the Birmingham area. "81 years of a long standing rivalry between two black universities. I mean there's...
$50 million Carraway amphitheater is ‘going to transform’ Birmingham’s Northside, Norwood residents say
For James Clark, the plan for an amphitheater on the former Carraway Hospital site in Norwood has been four years in the making. Clark was Norwood neighborhood president when developers pitched the proposal for an amphitheater and multi-family housing on the site. But the plan was eventually nixed by the...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham bringing 16 new affordable houses to Woodlawn neighborhood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are working to improve your neighborhoods and provide more housing options. It’s an almost $900,000 project, but Birmingham City Council approved 16 new single-family homes to be built in Woodlawn. The National Community Reinvestment Coalition has pledged to build 200 affordable housing units across the city; this project is another step toward reaching that goal.
Magic City Classic post-game concert to go on rain or shine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is just hours away. The week-long celebration will come to a head Saturday night. What would the largest HBCU classic in the country be without a big concert to wrap up the night? Fans will get to stick around after the game for the post-game concert […]
thecutoffnews.com
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Sat., Oct. 29, Sun., Oct. 30, Mon. Oct.31 & November 2022
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31 & Monday, October 31 & November. Here's a few that we have found, If you have one you want us to ad to this list please email us at thecutoffnews@gmail.com. Times,...
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
Road closures announced ahead of Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced several road closures ahead of the 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events Saturday. According to the city, the following roads will be closed downtown during the parade: Closures begin at 2 a.m. 6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North 4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington […]
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
