Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting With Intent To Kill By Tulsa Police
A man who police say shot and injured another man in a Tulsa neighborhood Tuesday afternoon is in custody. Tulsa Police said Jaleen Larenz Brown was arrested without incident after fleeing the scene near 2300 E. 3rd St. Officers were called to investigate a shooting there just after 12 p.m.,...
Man Injured In Overnight Shooting, Police Search For Suspect
An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting sent one person to the hospital. Deputies say they were called to a house between Sand Springs City limits and Tulsa City limits at around 11 p.m. on Monday night. When they arrived on the scene, they found a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital.
Tulsa Police Recover Stolen Vehicle
Tulsa Police have recovered a stolen vehicle on Tuesday morning. According to police, officers say they spotted the stolen Chevy Tahoe near Admiral and Garnett just after midnight on Tuesday morning and tried to stop it. Police say the vehicle sped off, traveling north in the southbound lanes of 169.
Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old last seen in Muskogee
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 80-year-old woman last seen on Monday around 3:20 p.m. in Muskogee, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Carolyn Manies weighs 180 lbs. and is 5′4″ tall. They also said she has blue eyes.
Silver Alert Canceled, 80-Year-Old Muskogee Woman Found Safe
--- A Silver Alert has been issued for 80-year-old Carolyn Maines by Muskogee Police. According to MPD, Maines was last seen Monday night at her home. Maines has brown hair and blue eyes. She is wearing gray pants, a gray shirt, and black shoes. Police say she wears glasses and walks with a cane. Police say Maines suffers from dementia and left her home driving a 2019 white Hyundai Kona. They say she may be trying to drive to California.
Father and son arrested after Tulsa AT&T store burglary
TULSA, Okla. — A father and son were arrested after an AT&T store, near 71st and Mingo, was burglarized on Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said officers went to the store around 8 a.m. for an alarm. When they arrived at the store, they noticed the power was cut and a window was broken.
Tulsa Murder Suspect Arrested In Texas, Police Say
Tulsa Police said a man is in custody in Fort Worth, Texas, for a homicide last week. Investigators said they found a body just outside Downtown Tulsa on Thursday with a gunshot to the head. They say Jaheim Neloms was found in Forth Worth with the victim's vehicle and was...
170,000 doses of fentanyl, large amounts of meth pulled off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. — Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Special Investigations Division has recovered 330 grams of fentanyl and 90 grams of methamphetamine. 330 grams of fentanyl averages out to 170,000 doses. $11,500 in cash was also recovered during the search. According to the Tulsa Police Department, more...
3 Stabbed At Sapulpa House Party, Authorities Investigating
A triple stabbing in Sapulpa during a Halloween party left two men in the hospital, according to Sapulpa Police. Police said two men are in critical condition after they were stabbed multiple times, both needed surgery. Police said a third victim was expected to need stitches after he was stabbed as well.
Police Identify 2 Adults From Broken Arrow Murder-Suicide Investigation
Broken Arrow Police have confirmed the identities of the two adults that were killed from Thursday’s murder-suicide investigation. The two adults have been identified as Brian and Brittney Nelson, according to police. Police said neighbors first called 911 about a house fire near West Houston Street and South Elm...
Stabbings outside Halloween party in quiet gated community upset Sapulpa neighborhood
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police are asking for the public’s help in locating the person responsible for stabbing three young men outside a Halloween party at a home near S 33rd W Ave and W 81st St S early Sunday morning. Sapulpa Police initially said Sunday morning that...
Police Searching For Answers After Victim Reports Shooting At Bonfire Party In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating a possible shooting after they say someone was shot Friday night. Police report that a shooting victim showed up at an urgent care facility at 81st and Highway 75 around 11 p.m. The victim told officers they were at a bonfire nearby at the Titan Sports and Performance Center when someone started shooting. The victim also told police that several shots were fired but they were the only person hit, and the injury was not life-threatening.
“I just don’t understand,” Family in Oklahoma murder-suicide faced financial pressures
An Oklahoma couple considered “primary suspects” in last week's killings of their six children faced growing financial pressures and the husband experienced recurring pain from a workplace head injury, family members say.
Missing Endangered Adult Alert Canceled, 78-Year-Old Located
--- Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
Midtown Tulsa donut shop vandalized for second time in one month
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa donut shop was vandalized for the second time in October. The Donut Hole, at East 33rd Street and South Peoria Avenue, had its front door shattered again, less than a month after the door and windows were smashed, as well as a register and electronic equipment stolen.
Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest
TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
City Of Tulsa Confirms 17 Burials Found At Oaklawn Cemetery Renewed Search For Massacre Victims
Archeologists discovered 17 unmarked burials at Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for possible victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Archeologists are not calling this a mass grave. At the beginning of this latest excavation, the team said it wanted to search to the west and to the south of...
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
Oklahoma House Fire Kills 8; Cops Investigate Possible Homicide
On Thursday afternoon, eight individuals were found dead after a fire in Oklahoma. The fire is being looked at as a possible murder investigation by both local and federal investigators. Around 4 o’clock in the afternoon, a call came in about a fire that had broken out in the Tulsa...
Broken Arrow man reflects on time living across from family found dead in burning home
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — As authorities in Broken Arrow investigate the deaths of a family of eight as a murder-suicide, FOX23 spoke with a man who knew the family and used to live near them. On Thursday night, Shaun Kucera turned on FOX23 News and saw what he had...
