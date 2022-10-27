ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advocatemag.com

A deep dive into an unusual building in Junius Heights

Photography by Jessica Turner. On Tremont Street, between Henderson Avenue and Augusta Street, the surroundings are normal for Junius Heights. The street is lined with one and two-story homes, many of them exhibiting the craftsman style that characterizes the historic neighborhood. But where Tremont intersects Augusta, it’s clear that one...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Aesthetics brand, Sprouts to open at Hillside Village in November

Aesthetics bar Alchemy 43 and Sprouts Farmers Market will hold their grand openings at Hillside Village in November. The East Dallas location will be the first for Alchemy 43 in Texas, and the opening is scheduled for Nov. 9. Alchemy 43 was founded by Nicci Levy and offers skincare treatments...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Lakewood Home Tour, benefiting LECPTA, returns

After two years of Covid restrictions, the 46th Annual Lakewood Home Tour is back “in-person” this year featuring six neighborhood homes. If you sign up for the limited-ticket candlelight portion of the tour (Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7-9:30 p.m.), you’ll have a chance to see a bonus home: a 1954 Mid-Century Modern designed by Dallas’ Earle Grady Hamilton, a founding partner of the Omni Plan and best-known for designing NorthPark Center.
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
advocatemag.com

Emporium Pies introduces take-home dough at Central Market

Just in time for the holidays, Emporium Pies is now selling their signature pie crust in Central Market stores across Texas. The dough’s secret is simplicity: its only ingredients are flour, butter, condensed milk, eggs and salt. You can find the crust for $8 in the freezer aisle of Central Market.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Bishop Arts shop features Mexican jewelry, sculptures and clothing

Just in time for pre pre holiday shopping season, Ely Artisans Jewelry opened up a new storefront in Bishop Arts. The boutique featuring Mexican artisans and “natural ores, stones and textiles indigenous to the beautiful lands of their country” has moved into a space at 408 North Bishop, No. 103.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

A look at the income needed to make rent in Dallas

Dallas ranks 12th in the nation out of 25 cities when it comes to the income needed to live comfortably, according to a study by SmartAsset. An annual salary ranging from $61,475 – $83,289, depending on whether you’re renting a one- or two-bedroom, is estimated to be necessary to make rent. This is one list, however, where Dallas isn’t the most expensive Texas city. Austin comes a spot ahead of us at 11.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Oak Cliff Lions Club honors Dallas Baptist chancellor Gary Cook

Dr. Cook will be the 44th recipient of the prestigious annual award, which recognizes and honors a person (or persons) whose activities, contributions and service to the community best symbolize the ideals of Lionism. It is usually given to non-Lions who have demonstrated dedication to community, profession, God and mankind...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Pickleball mania: The kings and queens of low-key athletics

Pickleball is a professional sport with televised matches that are played around the world. But it’s also accessible for many people of all ages and easy to pick up. The game was invented for children in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington. It was named the official sport of the state of Washington this year.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Rides4Vets provides free transportation for veterans

Military veterans can receive free rides through Rides4Vets, a promotion ran in conjunction between Feonix Mobility Rising and AARP. Free, unlimited rides are offered to all veterans, so long as the trip begins or ends in Dallas County. The rides must be booked by the veteran, or on behalf of the veteran, by using the calling (877) 282-2488 and using the promo code “Rides4Vets.” Participants can use the program to get to work, the doctor, a grocery store or anywhere else they might need to go.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
advocatemag.com

Mindfulness-creativity workshops for aspiring artists this week in Bishop Arts

Dallas-based Indian-American artist and certified yoga instructor Deepa Koshaley is hosting two interactive workshops this week in our neighborhood. The events combine mindfulness and creativity, Koshaley’s representative says, two practices that are essential to her own artwork and which she “seeks to share with her audiences.”. Thursday, Nov....
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

‘My Pet Dragon’ slays topic of addiction

A Broadway-style musical about a girl grappling with addiction may seem an unlikely hit, but My Pet Dragon, presented in Dallas Nov. 11, will have you laughing, crying and singing along. Spoiler alert: the girl in the story “slays” her addiction before the final curtain. My Pet Dragon...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

This local record store owner has probably met your favorite rockstar

Photography by Jessica Turner. When he was 14, Bucks Burnett met Neal Smith, the drummer for Alice Cooper, at a concert. He told Burnett his eye makeup was better than Alice Cooper’s, and he gave him a backstage tour. That began a series of encounters with music legends. Burnett’s...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy