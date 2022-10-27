Read full article on original website
November arrives on a gloomy note but it doesn’t stay that way long
We wrapped October with a cloudy and mainly dry Halloween across Central and Eastern Kentucky, although a few spotty showers popped up around the area for all the trick or treaters. The forecast actually stayed pretty consistent relative to the light shower/drizzle chances Monday evening, all thanks to a wave of low pressure and a frontal boundary moving through the commonwealth.
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it’s said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain. A weak weather maker will spark...
Trick or Treat Forecast for Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia
(WOWK) — Update: The trick or treat forecast is still mostly on track. We saw a little more rain this morning, but most of these showers will clear up by the evening hours. There may still be a few lighter drizzles sulking about around the traditional trick or treat time frame. We saw some fantastic […]
Warm start to November in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio
(WOWK) — We may have seen some scattered showers to start our work week, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict some very warm conditions in the upcoming days. Warm southerly winds will warm up our high temperatures to the lower and even mid 70s by the end of the work week. Skies are cloudier now […]
Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky
Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
Drought conditions worsen across Kentucky
Continued dry weather has led to an expansion of both the area and severity of drought conditions in Kentucky, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday. The eastern half of Pike County is the only area of the state not experiencing any drought conditions in the Oct....
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Kentucky, you should add the following town to your list.
Abandoned Kentucky Mine with Massive Tunnels and Caves is Hauntingly Cool [PHOTOS]
Caves are fascinating and ominous places. Whether formed by water or mining, they are so beautiful. Seriously, I love caves so much, if I could find one to live in, I would move in tomorrow. When I came across this abandoned mine in Kentucky, I was mesmerized. It is so...
More than $200M going to 408 water, sewer projects in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say more than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Friday that the projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties.
The 1876 Meat Shower Over Kentucky Has Never Been Explained
Look, up in the sky, it's a bird...no wait, it's a plane. No, no, no, it's a...it's a...CHUCK ROAST?!? Forget biblical plagues; who needs toads and locusts? Give me something I can mark off my shopping list. Yes, it's the legendary Kentucky meat shower of 1876. To this day, there...
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
Check out Trick-or-Treat times for your neighborhood
It’s a rainy, gloomy day, but that won’t stop all the goblins and monsters who have a hankering for some candy tonight. While Trick-or-Treat times have become relatively uniform, we still wanted to gather the times for Northern Kentucky neighborhoods so you can double check before you head out with the kiddos (and perhaps some wine in your Yeti?) tonight.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
CARTER, SHARPE SAY NEW STATE FUNDING OF $57,000 FOR ROADS WELCOME
SANDY HOOK, Ky. (Oct. 28, 2022) – Today, in keeping with his priorities to improve public health and safety in the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $8.9 million in awards for Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan counties, which will go toward building an emergency services center, constructing a food pantry facility and extending waterlines in Morgan County.
County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. Thursday is the first of three days of early voting. Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.
Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
