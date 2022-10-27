ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WTVQ

November arrives on a gloomy note but it doesn’t stay that way long

We wrapped October with a cloudy and mainly dry Halloween across Central and Eastern Kentucky, although a few spotty showers popped up around the area for all the trick or treaters. The forecast actually stayed pretty consistent relative to the light shower/drizzle chances Monday evening, all thanks to a wave of low pressure and a frontal boundary moving through the commonwealth.
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Finally, tracking some much-needed rain for Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect more spooky showers, for Halloween, as highs warm to the upper 60s. Before it’s said and done with, expect anywhere from .25″ to 1.00″ of rain. A weak weather maker will spark...
KENTUCKY STATE
wtloam.com

Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky

Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE
k105.com

Drought conditions worsen across Kentucky

Continued dry weather has led to an expansion of both the area and severity of drought conditions in Kentucky, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday. The eastern half of Pike County is the only area of the state not experiencing any drought conditions in the Oct....
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

More than $200M going to 408 water, sewer projects in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say more than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Friday that the projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Check out Trick-or-Treat times for your neighborhood

It’s a rainy, gloomy day, but that won’t stop all the goblins and monsters who have a hankering for some candy tonight. While Trick-or-Treat times have become relatively uniform, we still wanted to gather the times for Northern Kentucky neighborhoods so you can double check before you head out with the kiddos (and perhaps some wine in your Yeti?) tonight.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

CARTER, SHARPE SAY NEW STATE FUNDING OF $57,000 FOR ROADS WELCOME

SANDY HOOK, Ky. (Oct. 28, 2022) – Today, in keeping with his priorities to improve public health and safety in the commonwealth, Gov. Andy Beshear announced $8.9 million in awards for Elliott, Lawrence and Morgan counties, which will go toward building an emergency services center, constructing a food pantry facility and extending waterlines in Morgan County.
ELLIOTT COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

County clerks prepare for early voting to begin in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - It’s almost time for early voting to begin in Kentucky. Thursday is the first of three days of early voting. Laurel County will have 15 voting centers on Election Day. No longer do people vote in their precincts. You can vote early on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the annex building across from the courthouse in downtown London.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy