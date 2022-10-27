Henry Cejudo says Alex Volkanovksi needs more time to prepare for Islam Makhachev: “I get the vibes of Israel Adesanya versus Jan”

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul drops Anderson Silva en route to unanimous decision win
Undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul, will duel opposite ex-UFC Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) on Showtime PPV from Gila River Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. Paul continued his march up the ladder of MMA talent, moving from Welterweight wrestler to Middleweight kickboxer. Of course, Silva is in his late 40s, which does diminish the whole event a bit. Still, “The Spider” is no ordinary older fighter, as evidenced by his victory last year over Julio Cesar Chavez and all his other later-in-life MMA accomplishments.
BoxingNews24.com
Fury reacts to Deontay Wilder crying after Helenius win: “Maybe I knocked a big of sense into him”
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury took credit for Deontay Wilder crying after his sensational return victory over Robert Helenius on December 15th, saying that his victories over ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had “humbled” him. Interestingly, Fury claimed that he’d beaten Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) three times rather...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva issues post-fight statement on decision loss to Jake Paul: ‘I failed my whole strategy’
Anderson Silva was supposed to be the man to finally take out Jake Paul after the YouTuber turned boxer had punked the MMA community multiple times. Alas, it was not to be. After seven closely contested rounds, Paul knocked “The Spider” down in the eighth and final round, cementing a unanimous decision win over Silva (watch the highlights here)
MMAmania.com
Nate Diaz may not be interested in fighting Jake Paul next: ‘Nate has mentioned Floyd Mayweather’
Jake Paul stunned the MMA world once again by beating yet another former UFC champion in the boxing ring. This time it was Anderson Silva, who put up a good fight but got knocked down in the eighth round, leading to a unanimous decision loss for “The Spider.” See the scorecards here.
MMAmania.com
Former UFC title challenger demands Jake Paul fight boycott: ‘Why are we pandering to this POS?’
Despite doing some decent things early on in his boxing career, Jake Paul has still not won over most people, specifically those who partake in the combat sports arena. Dana White is obviously not a fan, and several boxers and professional mixed martial arts (MMA) combatants have lashed out at the fighting circus that is “The Problem Child.”
worldboxingnews.net
Door opened for Deontay Wilder to get first shot at undisputed title
Deontay Wilder is a step closer to fighting for the WBC and undisputed heavyweight title after the WBO put a mandatory shot for Joe Joyce on hold. WBO President Paco Valcarcel is holding off on confirming a shot for Joyce in 2023 as current champion Oleksandr Usyk eyes a mandatory fight with Tyson Fury.
MMAmania.com
Paul vs. Silva, The Morning After: Paul levels up, sets up Nate Diaz showdown
Jake Paul didn’t look like the man who twice went to war with Tyron Woodley last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) in Glendale, Arizona. It makes sense that a 25-year-old athlete with access to the best boxing resources money can buy would show improvement after nearly a year away from the ring. Still, the dramatic leaps made by Paul between the Woodley rematch and last night’s battle vs. Anderson Silva are a testament to his effort and dedication.
MMAmania.com
Biggest winners, loser from ‘Paul vs. Silva’ last night
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva squared off in a Cruiserweight boxing match last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. When it was all said and done, Paul won a unanimous decision after eight rounds. In further action, Chris Avila beat Mikhail “Dr. Mike” Varshavski silly, while Ashton Sylve knocked out Braulio Rodriguez in the first round.
Uriah Hall defeats Le’Veon Bell (Highlights)
Tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event is co-headlined by a fight between UFC Veteran Uriah Hall and former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. Uriah ‘Primetime’ Hall (17-11 MMA) announced his retirement from MMA back in August but was quickly booked to fight in a boxing match against Le’Veon Bell this evening in Arizona.
MMAmania.com
Logan Paul challenges Andrew Tate to a UFC fight: ‘I don’t like you, I want to f— you up’
Logan Paul wants to kick canceled social media influencer Andrew Tate’s butt, and he wants to do it in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The elder Paul brother hasn’t been as visible in the combat sports world as his little brother Jake Paul. But, he still pops up on our radar from time to time. With professional wrestling and mixed martial arts (MMA) so intertwined, it was hard to miss his impressive WWE debut at WrestleMania 38. During an interview with Dana White on his Impaulsive podcast, White said he’d be willing to sign the popular YouTuber to UFC.
Cody Rhodes didn’t leave AEW because of The Elite or CM Punk. Source? Cody Rhodes.
As Cody Rhodes continues to rehab and heal up from his torn pec, he’s still finding some time to set the record straight on a few things. Specifically, Rhodes explained why he decided to leave AEW, a company he helped start, to return to WWE. Responding to a fan on Twitter (whose tweet is now hidden), Rhodes said it wasn’t disputes with his fellow EVPs or CM Punk that made him want to leave, nor was it motivated by financial considerations. “I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny,” Rhodes said. ” … and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk....
MMAmania.com
Showtime’s exec: Jake Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather could be ‘bigger than Floyd vs. Logan’
While the Jake Paul business is definitely a good business to be in, his older brother, Logan Paul, still holds the record for most pay-per-view (PPV) units sold by a Paul in a main event. His bout against Floyd Mayweather broke the million PPVs sold threshold at a cool $49.95 per unit.
MMAmania.com
Video: Team Diaz gets into backstage scuffle with Team Paul | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well. Diaz, who fought out his...
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva video: Ashton Sylve flattens Braulio Rodriguez with vicious knockout in just 61 seconds
Ashton Sylve needed just 61 seconds to move his undefeated record to 8-0 after he flattened Braulio Rodriguez with a vicious combination in the first round in the co-main event for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva card. The highly touted 18-year-old prospect lived up to expectations after his more...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jeff Monson stretchered out of arena after illegal soccer kick ends fight in Russia
It has not been a good weekend for aged mixed martial artists still trying to make a few bucks. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight and human fire hydrant, Jeff Monson, was back in action on Saturday night (Oct. 29, 2022) at a Draka Boxing/MMA event in Russia. The 51-year-old anarcho-communist was facing Alexandr Ilyasov in the main event of the night, but things went sideways in the second round after “The Snowman” dived for Ilyasov’s leg, only to get illegally soccer kicked in the neck shortly after.
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 99 with Grant Dawson, Chase Sherman, Mario Bautista, and Johnny Munoz Jr.
The 99th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 64. We’re first joined by UFC lightweight contender Grant Dawson (1:49). Next, UFC heavyweight Chase Sherman (13:07) comes on. UFC bantamweight Mario Bautista (24:47) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight Johnny Munoz Jr. (34:12).
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Paul Outlasts Silva In Entertaining Main Event
Jake Paul pushed his undefeated boxing record to 6-0 last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., when “Problem Child” outlasted former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva via unanimous decision. Paul was the aggressor in...
MMAmania.com
New video leaks of Nate Diaz being ejected from ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event, nearly arrested after backstage Stockton slap
Just a few weeks after cutting ties with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Nate Diaz is still stealing headlines. Over the weekend, the Stockton slugger and his entourage were involved in a scuffle with members of Jake Paul’s team backstage at the “Paul vs. Silva” event in Glendale, Arizona.
