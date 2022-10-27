ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

AP source: Chiefs get Toney from Giants for 2 draft picks

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04cOAt_0ip180u200

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs acquired New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday for a pair of picks in next year’s draft, a person familiar with the terms of the trade told The Associated Press.

The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical, said the Giants will get the third-round pick that the Chiefs got as compensation for Ryan Poles becoming the general manager of the Chicago Bears along with a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft that will be hosted by Kansas City.

“We just thought it was for the best of the team,” Giants coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday.

Toney was drafted in the first round by the Giants last year and is under contract through the 2024 season with a fifth-year team option.

That makes the trade relatively low risk for the Chiefs, who still have eight selections in next year’s draft.

Toney only has two catches for no yards this season in part because of a right hamstring injury he sustained in training camp. He tweaked the injury in Week 2 against Carolina, then hurt his left hamstring in practice earlier this month.

The Chiefs are off this week, which could give Toney time enough to recover — and learn their playbook — before they begin the second half of the season against the Tennessee Titans on Nov. 6 at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Giants were eager to gain draft capital for Toney, who had been bypassed on the depth chart in New York, while the Chiefs were eager to gain a high-upside wide receiver signed for the next two years. Their top two wide receivers, Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster, are scheduled to become free agents after this season.

Toney has only appeared in 12 of a possible 24 games because of injuries and a bout with COVID-19. He has 41 catches for 420 yards, including a game against Dallas last year in which he caught 10 passes for 189 yards.

He was ejected from that game for throwing a punch late in a blowout loss to the Cowboys.

The Chiefs had been looking for help at wide receiver ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline. They had recently inquired about Elijah Moore, who had requested a trade from the Jets, and veterans Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

If he’s able to stay healthy, Toney could end up being a steal in Kansas City, where Patrick Mahomes has turned a series of lower-profile receivers into stars. And he would do it at a bargain price for the cap-strapped Chiefs, who would owe Toney just over $1.9 million guaranteed next season and $2.5 million in 2024 before the fifth-year option for 2025.

His skillset, which in some ways mimics the departed Tyreek Hill, also fits nicely in coach Andy Reid’s scheme. Toney has the speed to beat defenses deep, quickness enough to line up in the slot and can even work out of the backfield.

The Giants, who lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL against the Cowboys last month, plan to move forward with Wan’Dale Robinson, Darius Slaton, Marcus Johnson and Richie James as their primary wide receivers.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
The Associated Press

Vikings acquire tight end TJ Hockenson in trade with Lions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings acquired tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, giving the NFC North leader another skill-position standout for a high-caliber offense. The Vikings simply downgraded two draft picks with no net loss to make the swap with the Lions. They sent a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder for the Lions, for a 2023 fourth-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder. The deal, which was pending completion of Hockenson passing a physical exam, came two days after a serious ankle injury for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That’s not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks. But Wilks could have a tricky situation on his hands in the coming weeks when both Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold are healthy and ready to compete. Mayfield was the backup in Carolina’s 37-34 overtime loss to Atlanta, while Darnold is about to return to the 53-man roster after missing eight games on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain — all of which will create a logjam at quarterback.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

'End of the road' indeed as Steelers limp into bye reeling

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Boyz II Men classic “End of the Road” blared through the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room last week, a selection made by designated club deejay Marcus Allen, who frequently turns the speaker near his locker up to 11 after practice. Feel free to insert the joke of your choice here, because right now, the joke is on one of the NFL’s marquee franchises. The Steelers are 2-6 as their 2022 season mercifully nears the midway point, and coach Mike Tomlin’s streak of never posting a losing record appears in serious jeopardy. “We’re not positioning ourselves to win games,” Tomlin said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

AP source: Auburn finalizing deal to hire Miss St AD Cohen

Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Mississippi State athletic John Cohen to the same position for the SEC West rival school. A person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press on Saturday that the school and Cohen were close to an agreement. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a deal was not yet done. Cohen is in his seventh year as athletic director at Mississippi State after a long career as a successful baseball coach. His first job could be to decide the fate of football coach Bryan Harsin, whose team is at the bottom of the Southeastern Conference Western Division after ending his first season in 2021 with five straight losses. The Tigers lost their fourth straight game Saturday, 41-27 to Arkansas.
AUBURN, AL
The Associated Press

Florida dismisses pass rusher Cox for 'cumulative effect'

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida has dismissed pass rusher Brenton Cox for what coach Billy Napier called “more of a cumulative effect here.” Cox, a fifth-year junior and one of the team’s best defenders, is expected to turn pro and enter the NFL draft. The Stockbridge, Georgia native has 41 tackles, including 9 1/2 for loss and four sacks. He also leads the Gators with 19 quarterback hurries. “We’ve kind of decided to move on here,” Napier said Monday. “I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege. There’s certain expectations and standards that come with that. Obviously, he’s done a lot of good things for the University of Florida and we wish him nothing but the best. “But sometimes you have to make decisions in the best interest of the team and certainly Brenton, we’re going to do everything we can do to help him with his transition. But as simple as that, we’ve decided to move on.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Burrow barely looked like himself, and it had nothing to do with any kind of silly costume or mask. The Browns made Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals almost unrecognizable. Under pressure from Cleveland’s defensive line from the first snap, Burrow had little time to throw and the Bengals were overmatched 32-13 on Monday night by the Browns, who ended a four-game losing streak and stayed unbeaten against Cincinnati’s quarterback. The Bengals (4-4) were down 25-0 in the fourth quarter before Burrow threw two touchdown passes that made the score a little less lopsided. The rest of this Halloween night was tilted Cleveland’s way.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

West Virginia RB CJ Donaldson has surgery, out for season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery, coach Neal Brown said Tuesday. Brown didn’t specify the type of injury to Donaldson, who hurt his lower leg in a 41-31 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday. It was the second time the 240-pound freshman was injured this season. Donaldson went into the concussion protocol after a loss at Texas on Oct. 1. He sat out a win over Baylor on Oct. 13, then returned the following week at Texas Tech. Donaldson had four 100-yard rushing games this season. He has a team-high 526 yards with eight touchdowns. West Virginia’s backfield is already thin. Tony Mathis sat out the TCU game and his status for this week remains to be determined. Backup Justin Johnson has been banged up and Brown hopes he can play. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Anderson, who had three carries against TCU, will likely see more action.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Associated Press

AP Top 25 Takeaways: UGA, OSU, Tennessee make case for CFP 1

In their final games before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released, Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee made compelling cases Saturday to start the race for the national championship in pole position. Save for about six sleepy minutes in the third quarter, the AP top-ranked Bulldogs romped past rival Florida. Georgia shrugged off the Gators’ third-quarter uprising and cruised home. The second-ranked Buckeyes faced a tougher test at No. 13 Penn State and found themselves down in the fourth quarter — for about 35 seconds. Ohio State ripped off 28 points in a little more than six minutes to leave Happy Valley with its best win of the season. The third-ranked Volunteers were the most impressive of all, blowing out No. 19 Kentucky in a tuneup for their showdown at Georgia next week.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
559K+
Post
580M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy