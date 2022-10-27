Read full article on original website
MLB
3 keys for Phillies to take command of World Series
PHILADELPHIA -- Monday could be fun. It is Game 3 of the World Series. It is Halloween. Phillies fans, the World Series and Halloween on the same night? It could be crazy at Citizens Bank Park. But then, Phillies fans have been losing their minds since Rhys Hoskins spiked his bat after smashing a three-run home run in Game 3 of the National League Division Series.
MLB
3 ways the Astros can claim World Series advantage
PHILADELPHIA -- The Phillies have wrestled home-field advantage in the World Series away from the Astros after splitting the first two games at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday. That leaves the Astros needing to win at least one of the next three games in what’s expected to be a raucous Citizens Bank Park to bring the Fall Classic back to Houston, beginning with Game 3 Tuesday.
MLB
Altuve's G2 breakout sets tone for Houston's big bats
HOUSTON -- This wasn’t a must-win, but it was pretty darn close. The Astros, ever confident on a postseason stage that has become part of their regular routine for six years and counting, did not want to go to Philadelphia down 2-0 in the World Series. Fittingly, three players...
MLB
World Series Game 3 FAQ (Tonight, 8 ET/7 CT on FOX)
PHILADELPHIA -- The rain might have held it back an extra day, but, in Game 3 on Tuesday night, a new character emerges in what has already been a scintillating World Series between the Phillies and Astros. This character has been waiting in the wings not just through Monday’s postponement...
MLB
McCullers to test big-game success with G3 start
PHILADELPHIA -- Lance McCullers Jr. had the ball to begin the most important day in Astros history, throwing the first pitch of the decisive Game 7 in the 2017 World Series. The right-hander will return to the Fall Classic stage when he starts Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night in Philadelphia.
MLB
Why the Blue Jays are at a crossroads
TORONTO -- With the World Series underway, we’re inching towards the start of the MLB offseason. It comes quickly, then sprawls out over the coming months. All of Toronto’s work still lies ahead. The Blue Jays locked up manager John Schneider recently, removing his "interim" tag, but soon they’ll be tasked with taking this roster from good to great. It’s a wall that so many teams on the rise eventually hit.
MLB
In Philly, has Dombrowski finally found home, sweet home?
PHILADELPHIA -- When Dave Dombrowski was an eighth-grade Chicago kid, his teacher did one of those surveys asking each student what they wanted to be when they grew up. Dombrowski was, at that young age, an active athlete, playing football, basketball and baseball. But rather than entertain delusions of grandeur on the field, he already knew what his professional path would be:
MLB
Yuli's K-less streak & other numbers to watch for
When Yuli Gurriel worked a 10th-inning walk in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night, it was the first time this postseason that one of his plate appearances did not end with him putting the ball in play. • World Series Game 3, presented by Capital One: Tonight,...
MLB
Lefty vs. lefty: Advantage ... Alvarez?
Yordan Alvarez now has to face Ranger Suárez, the Phillies' one lefty starter, in Game 3 of the World Series instead of Game 4 … and that means potentially in a Game 7, too. You'd think that would be an edge for Philadelphia -- more opportunity to neutralize the Astros' most dangerous hitter with the platoon advantage.
MLB
Watch FREE: Kumar meets The Martian, Mervis in AFL
While the Major League season has wound down to the final two teams competing for the Commissioner’s Trophy in the World Series, you can keep an eye on rising stars from all 30 teams on MLB.TV and MLB.com throughout the fall. Arizona Fall League games stream FREE, and MLB.TV...
MLB
Baker's aggressive relief strategy pays off in G2 win
HOUSTON -- Astros skipper Dusty Baker has continued to run a high-wire act with the deployment of his relievers in the first two games of this World Series, displaying aggression not with how he's using his unfathomably deep bullpen, but in how much he’s willing to stick with his pitchers in situations otherwise unseen in modern postseason baseball.
MLB
Maldonado asked to switch bats due to player safety concerns
Astros catcher Martín Maldonado used a different bat in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after being notified by Major League Baseball that the one he used in Game 1 was not a legal bat due to player safety concerns. According to a recent tweet from...
MLB
Dad overcomes fear of flying, Valdez overwhelms Phillies
HOUSTON -- Sitting in an aisle seat atop section 122 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, Jose Antonio Valdez Ramirez fixed his attention to the pitcher’s mound, where his son was pitching one of the best games of his life. Valdez Ramirez had seen Framber Valdez pitch on television many times, but watching him work in the World Series -- the first time he’s seen him pitch a big league game in person -- was the proudest moment of his life.
MLB
Schwarber misses homer by inches twice ... in the same at-bat
Sometimes it feels like you truly do see something you've never seen before every time you watch a baseball game. In Game 2 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night, a 5-2 Philadelphia loss, Kyle Schwarber thought he homered during an at-bat in the eighth inning. But he didn't. And then he almost did.
MLB
Roundtable: With WS tied, who's got the Game 3 edge?
This story was written before Game 3 of the World Series was rescheduled from Monday to Tuesday night due to inclement weather. The first two games of the World Series provided a week’s worth of drama, and we could be in for more as the series moves to Philadelphia. A group of MLB.com analysts gathered to assess where things stand heading into Game 3.
MLB
Storylines have changed for Game 3
Not that you were ever worried about a sweep -- the Phillies are hot, but no one’s that hot -- but Houston’s 5-2 win in Game 2 on Saturday assured us that this series is going at least five … and it sure looks, at least to these eyes, to be potentially going a lot longer than that. (Particularly when a rainout pushes everything back a night and gives pitchers on both sides another day of rest.)
MLB
Retooled Syndergaard gets first WS start since '15
PHILADELPHIA -- The last time Noah Syndergaard started a World Series game, he climbed atop the Citi Field mound in New York and, with his first pitch, knocked Kansas City's Alcides Escobar to the dirt. All throughout that 2015 postseason, Escobar had tormented opponents, including the Mets, with his propensity to impact the first pitch of the game. Syndergaard fashioned himself as the sheriff to stop it.
MLB
Phils' early defensive miscues open door for Astros
HOUSTON -- As Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler came out laboring in the first inning on Saturday, Astros hitters came out swinging during Game 2 of the World Series. At that juncture, it was poor timing for Philadelphia’s defense to lapse. During the Phillies’ 5-2 loss to Houston at...
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA OF Brandon Nimmo
After seven quality years patrolling the Citi Field outfield, Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the conclusion of the World Series, and he should have no shortage of suitors. A toolsy outfielder who can make an impact with his bat, glove and legs, Nimmo has been with the Mets since they selected him with the 11th pick in the 2011 Draft, and is entering free agency on the back of his best season in the bigs so far.
MLB
Will Marlins add these bats this offseason?
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola’s Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The offseason is well underway for the Marlins, who hired a new manager, added an assistant general manager and opened a new complex in the Dominican Republic last week. With the World Series ending in the near future, things will pick up even more.
