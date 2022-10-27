It's deadline day in the NFL. Once the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, no more trades will be permitted until the official start of the 2023 offseason. Already, several teams have swapped big-name players: in the last two weeks alone, the 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey, the Jets got James Robinson, the Eagles added Robert Quinn, and the Ravens acquired Roquan Smith.

6 HOURS AGO