Bengals trade candidates ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to be overly active at the NFL trade deadline. That’s largely been the case in the past at the deadline. It’s also the case overall with trades for the team as it only makes minor moves here and there that usually return pretty good value (ex: B.J. Hill).
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
The Rams' moves at the trade deadline will tell us a lot about this team and its future
The Rams have hit an important moment in their season. Sitting at 3-4 and in third place in the NFC West, they’ve fallen way short of expectations after winning the Super Bowl in February. Is it a Super Bowl hangover? The result of their aggressive roster-building approach? Just sheer bad injury luck?
Chiefs eyeing this former first-round pick for pass-rushing help, but there’s a catch
The Kansas City Chiefs have already made a splash before the NFL trade deadline. After getting Patrick Mahomes another playmaking weapon in 2021 first-round pick Kadarius Toney, the perennial AFC power is apparently seeking help on the other side of the ball to gear up for a Super Bowl run.
2022 NFL trade deadline: Browns' Kareem Hunt among five players most likely to be dealt on final day
It's deadline day in the NFL. Once the clock strikes 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, no more trades will be permitted until the official start of the 2023 offseason. Already, several teams have swapped big-name players: in the last two weeks alone, the 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey, the Jets got James Robinson, the Eagles added Robert Quinn, and the Ravens acquired Roquan Smith.
Packers exploring trade market for wide receiver help
The Green Bay Packers are exploring the trade market for help at wide receiver. According to Bill Huber of SI.com, there’s an “expectation” that the Packers will be buyers and eventually make a deal for a wide receiver before Tuesday’s deadline. The Packers need a spark...
Latest Alvin Kamra trade update seems to set the record straight on potential deal
An Alvin Kamara trade could actually happen, with the New Orleans Saints reportedly setting an asking price for the Pro Bowl running back. With the NFL Trade Deadline mere days away, the rumor waves are building. Star players are rarely traded in the NFL, but the winds blowing the rumor...
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury on potentially making a trade before NFL deadline: 'It wouldn't surprise me'
The Arizona Cardinals have not started on the right foot compared to 2021's hot start. Arizona currently sits at 3-4 heading into Sunday's Week 8 game against the Minnesota Vikings. Last season, the Cardinals were 7-0 in their first seven games, capping off the season with an 11-6 record and...
