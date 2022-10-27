Read full article on original website
‘Enriched in many ways’: FSU celebrates its transfer students, prepares a new class
Although many Florida State University students become Noles straight out of high school, a good number start their college education elsewhere before transferring to FSU. That currently accounts for more than 8,000 students — about a quarter of the undergraduate student body — and FSU celebrated them last month for their achievements and contributions to the university.
Faculty and Staff Briefs: October 2022
Florida State University’s faculty and staff are central to its mission and the key to its countless accomplishments. Throughout the year, honors and recognitions are awarded to individual faculty and staff members across campus. Faculty and Staff Briefs are produced monthly to recognize accomplishments and provide a space where honors, awards, bylines, presentations, grants, service and any other notable items can be showcased.
International Education Month: FSU aims to become a global ‘beacon of light’
More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic froze international travel, administrators of global programs for international and U.S.-based students at Florida State University have a message: We’re back. And then some. As it observes International Education Month, FSU is seeing its number of international students and those applying...
Reminder: 403(b) Town Halls
This message to faculty, staff, and OPS employees has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. As previously announced, the Office of Human Resources is hosting informational town halls presented by CAPTRUST to provide details regarding the FSU voluntary 403(b) plan updates. The final town halls will take place this week, and we hope you will be able to attend one of the remaining sessions. Topics to be covered at the town halls include:
