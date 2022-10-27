Not even London can cure the Jaguars’ problems. A fast start and another fizzling finish kept Jacksonville’s losing streak going in a 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, more evidence that the team just hasn’t found a way to play four full quarters of football. The Jaguars took the lead with 3 minutes, 57 seconds to play but watched as the Broncos surged back just over two minutes later for the eventual winning touchdown and then wrapped it up on another Trevor Lawrence giveaway.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO