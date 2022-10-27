ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GameDay Live: Can Jaguars down Broncos in London to end slide?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars are across the ocean and trying to end a four-game losing streak. Jacksonville (2-5) will try and end that when they face Denver (2-5) at Wembley Stadium. WJXT Channel 4 is broadcasting the game. Stay connected to the News4JAX sports staff throughout this morning’s...
Gators Breakdown: Georgia defeats Florida 42-20

Georgia opened up a big first half lead, that was just too much for Florida to overcome, en route to a 42-20 victory over the Gators. Subscribe to our Gators Football newsletter “Chomp”. Subscribe here. David Waters reviews the game and gives his reaction to a game that...
News4JAGs predictions: Will London bring Jaguars another win?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars started hot but haven’t been able to get back on track. The losing streak is at four games following a loss to the Giants in Week 7. Will a trip to London to face the Broncos (2-5) help the Jaguars (2-5)? The News4JAX sports staff offers its predictions on the game.
‘We’ve just got to keep fighting’: Another close loss keeps questions coming for Jaguars

Not even London can cure the Jaguars’ problems. A fast start and another fizzling finish kept Jacksonville’s losing streak going in a 21-17 loss to the Broncos on Sunday at Wembley Stadium, more evidence that the team just hasn’t found a way to play four full quarters of football. The Jaguars took the lead with 3 minutes, 57 seconds to play but watched as the Broncos surged back just over two minutes later for the eventual winning touchdown and then wrapped it up on another Trevor Lawrence giveaway.
