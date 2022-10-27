Read full article on original website
911 hold times reach average of 35 seconds, KCPD blames staffing shortages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - People across Kansas City are waiting longer for help in emergencies. The average queue time for 911 emergency calls is now 35 seconds. Data reveals four days in September that had hold times averaging 50 seconds or more. “That is definitely not something that we...
Taylor Swift coming to Arrowhead next July
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pop music superstar Taylor Swift will headline at concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next summer as part of a 27-stop tour, dubbed “The Eras Tour”. Arrowhead will be Swift’s 22nd location on the tour, set to take place Saturday, July 8....
Man battling cancer sees extravagant Halloween decor as ‘therapeutic’ escape
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) -- As Halloween slowly came to an end, kids across the Metro got a chance to show off their costumes and satisfy their sweet tooth. The spooky spirits creep all around Steve Wells, Olathe home on Halloween. “It’s a day when it’s OK for you to be...
Britt Reid’s could be sentenced Tuesday afternoon, petitioning court for probation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid could find out Tuesday afternoon whether he will spend time behind bars for an alcohol-impaired crash last year that left a five-year-old girl with traumatic brain injuries. Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, has...
‘Our world is poorer due to Paul’s passing’: Ray-Pec mourns loss of beloved teacher
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Raymore-Peculiar School District is mourning the loss of one of its own. The school district announced Paul Lichtenauer, a teacher at the Ray-Pec Academy and the newly-opened LEAD Center, died on Saturday, Oct. 29. Lichtenauer had been a member of the school district since...
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Researchers work to identify unmarked graves in Lawrence cemetery
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A project in Lawrence is working to honor the dead, though few have ever heard their names. A team of researchers has been examining the potter’s field in Oak Hill Cemetery, a corner of the cemetery full of unmarked graves. Kerry Altenbernd, part of the...
I-70 at Brooklyn Avenue shut down due to semi fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Both directions of traffic are shut down on Interstate 70 at Brooklyn Avenue due to a vehicle fire. The estimated time of clearance is 9:10 p.m. This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
A toddler suffered head trauma and abuse. Three months later, charges yet to be filed.
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - In Leavenworth, a one-year-old boy is facing lifelong injuries after being tortured and rushed into emergency brain surgery. It happened this summer. Months later, his mother is speaking out to share her side of the story. Paperwork obtained by KCTV5 news reveals disturbing details of 20-month-old...
KC police find missing and endangered elderly woman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police said they found a woman who was reported missing after she had not been seen since Sunday morning. Mavis Czarny, a 78-year-old woman, was said to be found safe.
KCPD investigating suspicious death at 24th and Topping
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were dispatched to 24th and Topping a few minutes before 9 a.m. On arrival, police said a dead body was located by the pond on the east side of Topping. A person walking in the park Sunday morning found the body and called police.
Multiple injuries reported following Monday evening shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A shooting at a home near South 50th Street and Elmwood Avenue left at least two people wounded Monday evening. The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department stated police were called to the area just west of I-635 and south of Metropolitan Avenue about 9:30 p.m.
Eastbound I-70 at The Paseo shut down due to semi fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 was shut down at The Paseo due to a semi that caught fire. The semi-crash took place just before 8:35 p.m. Monday and was under control in about 15 minutes, according to first responders. The tractor-trailer driver was able to exit the vehicle.
Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
Resident calls KCPD after finding human skeletal remains in backyard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A resident in the 5600 block of Paloma called police Sunday morning after finding his dog digging up what appeared to be human skeletal remains in his backyard. Police said the call came in at 10 a.m. Officers have contacted detectives who have begun a...
KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating two separate suspicious deaths Sunday morning, a department spokesperson said. One of the deaths occurred at 24th Street and Topping. The other dead person was located in the 5600 block of Paloma. “Both circumstances are initially believed...
Leawood pups get in Growl-O-Ween spirit with costume party
Sophia Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women’s Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. Clouds stick around this evening as a storm system continues to pass to our south and...
One dead following shooting in the 9400 block of Bales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Bales in KCMO. There’s no immediate information about the victim. No suspect is in custody at this time.
Panasonic to start building massive battery plant in De Soto next month
DE SOTO, Ks. (KCTV) - Panasonic is slated to begin construction of its planned electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto sometime in November, with production set to start by March 2025. The Japanese-based company made the announcement Monday in Tokyo, according to a Reuters news report. The massive construction...
Kansas City family searching for stolen truck that had mother's ashes, military awards
Children more likely to be hit by car on Halloween than any other day. At least 110 children are run over in driveways or parking lots every week in America. On Halloween, children are twice as likely to be run over by a car. Updated: 5 hours ago. It’s a...
