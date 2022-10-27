ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

Taylor Swift coming to Arrowhead next July

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pop music superstar Taylor Swift will headline at concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next summer as part of a 27-stop tour, dubbed “The Eras Tour”. Arrowhead will be Swift’s 22nd location on the tour, set to take place Saturday, July 8....
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Researchers work to identify unmarked graves in Lawrence cemetery

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - A project in Lawrence is working to honor the dead, though few have ever heard their names. A team of researchers has been examining the potter’s field in Oak Hill Cemetery, a corner of the cemetery full of unmarked graves. Kerry Altenbernd, part of the...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating suspicious death at 24th and Topping

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department were dispatched to 24th and Topping a few minutes before 9 a.m. On arrival, police said a dead body was located by the pond on the east side of Topping. A person walking in the park Sunday morning found the body and called police.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Eastbound I-70 at The Paseo shut down due to semi fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 was shut down at The Paseo due to a semi that caught fire. The semi-crash took place just before 8:35 p.m. Monday and was under control in about 15 minutes, according to first responders. The tractor-trailer driver was able to exit the vehicle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police ID body recovered from Kansas River on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Detectives have identified the body recovered from the Kansas River on Saturday as a 19-year-old man who went missing two weeks ago. Johnathan Devol, of Independence, was last seen Oct. 16 near the Kansas River below the 12th Street Bridge in Kansas City, KS. KCK police had put out a Missing Persons alert on Devel on Oct. 19, saying there was concern he may have entered the Kansas River “in an attempt to cross over to Metropolitan Avenue.”
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating two suspicious deaths Sunday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating two separate suspicious deaths Sunday morning, a department spokesperson said. One of the deaths occurred at 24th Street and Topping. The other dead person was located in the 5600 block of Paloma. “Both circumstances are initially believed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Leawood pups get in Growl-O-Ween spirit with costume party

Sophia Smith, the season’s Most Valuable Player, scored early and the Portland Thorns won their third National Women’s Soccer League championship Saturday night with a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Current. Clouds stick around this evening as a storm system continues to pass to our south and...
LEAWOOD, KS
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in the 9400 block of Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person is dead following a fatal shooting Sunday night in Kansas City. The shooting happened around 7:50 p.m. in the 9400 block of Bales in KCMO. There’s no immediate information about the victim. No suspect is in custody at this time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Panasonic to start building massive battery plant in De Soto next month

DE SOTO, Ks. (KCTV) - Panasonic is slated to begin construction of its planned electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto sometime in November, with production set to start by March 2025. The Japanese-based company made the announcement Monday in Tokyo, according to a Reuters news report. The massive construction...
DE SOTO, KS

