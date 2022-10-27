Read full article on original website
CNET
The Sono Sion Solar Car Is Coming to the US, Here's What It Will Do
This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. German carmaker Sono says its Sion solar electric car will be coming to the US, prompting...
Home Depot’s Early Black Friday Deals on Milwaukee Tools Are Excellent
Time to restock your Team Red collection.
Why does my car battery keep dying?
THE primary reasons that car batteries repeatedly die have been revealed. Every driver should know about this important car maintenance to get the most out of their vehicle. Knowledge is power, and if your car's power is acting up, it's time to brush up on knowledge about how to make your car battery thrive.
CNET
'World's Fastest Shoes' Promise 250% Boost in Your Walking Speed
I love walking, but it has its drawbacks if I'm in a hurry. Pittsburgh startup Shift Robotics thinks it has a solution to the pesky slowness of walking: powered, wheeled smart shoes called Moonwalkers that promise a 250% increase in your walking speed. At first glance, you might think they're...
CNET
Volvo Teases More EX90 EV Details Ahead of Next Week's Debut
The Volvo EX90 is slowly coming together. After teasing various parts of the interior, as well as some of its embedded safety technology, the Swedish automaker still has a few things left to share before the flagship electric SUV makes its debut on Nov. 9. Volvo teased the upcoming EX90...
Top Speed
BMW 1 Series M Coupe - Performance, Price, And Photos
Most people like things that differ from the norm. If anything, the BMW 1M Coupe (referred to as 1M) is just that. It was a standout vehicle for the German luxury brand when new. Now, nearly a decade since its release, BMW enthusiasts still pine over these rare 1 Series models. So much so that you can find the same generation E9x M3 for tens of thousands of dollars cheaper than a 1M.
CNET
Volkswagen SEMA Concepts Cover the Spread From Adventure to Performance
The SEMA trade show in Las Vegas is a place where imaginations run wild, where builders showcase their skills and unique takes on modified vehicles. Automakers love getting in on the action by lending out cars for modification, and Volkswagen is no exception. This year, the German manufacturer has a wide variety of concepts on display, providing a little bit of something for everybody. Let's take a look at what's on show.
CNET
Grab a Pair of Premium MW07 Earbuds for Record-Low Price of $33
I had to triple-check that this deal was real because I had a hard time believing my eyes. Master & Dynamic makes some of the finest premium earbuds on the market, and right now you can snag a pair for just $33, a whopping $167 off the usual price. The...
CNET
Ram Punts Electric 1500 Truck Concept Debut From LA to CES
If you were excited to get your first glimpse of Ram's answer to the Chevrolet Silverado EV and the Ford F-150 Lightning at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month, I have some bad news for you. But don't worry because its debut hasn't been delayed by too much.
Engadget
Mopar shows off its electrified Jeep 'CJ Surge' concept at SEMA 2022
Free Wireless Charger with 4-Week Food Supply Kit My Patriot Supply. As the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) trade show kicks off Monday in Las Vegas, Mopar — Stellantis' OEM accessory division — unveiled a trio of intriguing concept vehicles, led by an electrified Jeep CJ. Even more exciting, the battery electric technology behind it could portend a restomod revival of classic American muscle cars.
This Ultra Rare 1990 Ferrari Testarossa Spider Is Headed for Auction
Pininfarina originally built seven of these Testarossa Spiders for Brunei royalty but a few more were made and this is one of those extras.
Auto prices finally begin to creep down from inflated highs
All summer long, Aleen Hudson kept looking for a new minivan or SUV for her growing passenger shuttle service. She had a good credit rating and enough cash for a down payment. Yet dealerships in the Detroit area didn't have any suitable vehicles. Or they'd demand she pay $3,000 to $6,000 above the sticker price. Months of frustration left her despondent.
