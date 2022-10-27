Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cowboys Rally For Win Over Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityBrownwood, TX
Hardin-Simmons Claims First Round Bye in ASC TournamentHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Set To Battle Howard PayneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hardin-Simmons University: An affordable education with a priceless experience.Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Fall in Final Minutes at ConcordiaHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
29 Fantastic Big Country Restaurants Outside of Abilene You Must Eat At
While Abilene is the biggest city in The Big Country, it's not your only source for awesome cuisine. In fact, you can take a short little drive in any direction to sample some amazing restaurants that feature everything from Tex-Mex to Homestyle cooking and everything in between. The Big Country...
Favorite Seasonal Foods That Have Returned To Abilene and the Big Country
Now that cooler weather is here I am so excited because a lot of my all-time favorite foods are here as well. While we all hear the same raves or complaints about "Pumpkin Spice Coffees" are back too. That said, I look past that argument and look forward to the food that seems to be a favorite during cooler weather.
The Lonestar’s Haunting Legend of The Lady of the Lake
First off, this is a real and true story of how I learned about "The Lady of the Lake" (as I've always heard it said), or rather "The Lady Ghost of Lake Fort Phantom" from one of my history teachers at Abilene High School when we were learning about world war II. Moreover, it's a story about love, war, rumors, jealousy, and rage that went on back then.
Need A Last Minute Costume in Abilene? Try These 5 Stores
The blood-curdling countdown is on: Halloween arises this Monday. Have you decided which costume you're wearing? One of the best parts of the holiday - for children and grown-ups alike - is dressing in costume. With plenty of fall festivals, trunk-or-treats and other community activities in which to participate, and with all the incoming holiday hustle-and-bustle, you may be in a crunch to come up with a creative ensemble.
Enter If You Dare: 8 Spine-Tingling Haunted Attractions Right Here In Texas
Texas has a little bit of everything including some of the scariest haunted attractions you'll find. It's Halloween time and everyone is entitled to a good scare. These aren't your run-of-the-mill Mickey Mouse haunted houses. Some of these go quite to the extreme. Growing up I couldn't get enough. I...
Please Donate Your New, Gently Used Coats to ‘Coats for Kids’
It's time for the 9th Annual 'Coats for Kids' drive. With your help, we can decrease the number of students that won't have a coat to wear during the coming winter months. From Abilene to Eula to Anson and every school in between, there are homeless students in need; many of them unaccompanied. These kids already have enough going against them, the least we can do is help keep them warm this winter.
The Most Fun Things to Do on a Date Night in Abilene Besides Bar Hopping
Dating in Abilene can sometimes be difficult unless you like to get smashed in bars all the time or count how many potholes are in the Key City. So what is there to do on date night that doesn't involve getting hammered by tequila or filling up one of those potholes with water to swim in?
What’s The Difference Between Marijuana, CBD and Delta-8? Find Out The Facts
Since 2019, CBD stores and dispensaries have been cropping up all over Abilene - the year Texas legalized hemp. This legalization caused much confusion as to which marijuana products are legal. For the moment, CBD and Delta-8 products are permitted in Texas - but what are the differences? And how do they help? Keep reading as we take a look at the differences in the marijuana plant according to The Texas Tribune.
Top 5 Things Learned While Driving On I-20 Between Abilene and Dallas
Recently I've been making a bunch of trips from Abilene to the Dallas/Fort Worth area. A big chunk of that road trip is driving on I-20. I love traveling in Texas and I do it quite often but the highways in the Lone Star State can play by their own rules.
Some Abilene Drivers Are Litterbugs So What Is the Fine for Littering?
While on my way to work the other morning, I was stopped at an intersection about two cars from the traffic light, when I noticed the vehicle one car ahead of me on the righthand side roll down its window and throughout 2 pink sweet-n-low packets and an empty brown Styrofoam cup with a black plastic lid, much like the kind that you get from a drive-thru fast food or coffee shop.
2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show Winners Have Been Announced
Classic cars, trucks, and motorcycles took over the streets of Abilene for the 39th annual Cruise Night. The event marked another successful night of old-style cruising, and the car show also gave classic car enthusiasts an assortment of unique rides to gawk over. It was a tough choice, but here are the official winners of the 2022 Fall Cruise Night Car Show.
“The Great Es-Skate” Fundraising Event Happens in Abilene October 20th
Global Samaritan Resources is excited to announce its fall fundraising event. "The Great Es-Skate" is set for October 20th from 10:30 AM until 1:30 PM at The Skatin' Place in Abilene. This is your chance to get "trapped" for a great cause. It's a fun way to raise money by skating for Global Samaritan.
Some of Abilene’s Most Adorable Fur Babies Are Missing, Can You Help?
After spending the afternoon broadcasting live from Pam's Pets and Fish here in Abilene for the fall 2022 Townsquare Media Cruise Night event. I met a lot of listeners and several approached me and we're asking if I could give a shout-out to help them locate their lost pets. I learned very quickly by looking at the pictures and hearing the stories that these fur babies are not just pets but family members.
Here Are the Best Places To Go Vote in Abilene and Taylor County On Election Day
Election day is almost here and it's time to go make yourself be heard and vote. There are several locations throughout Abilene and Taylor County where one can cast their ballot. Remember to take a valid identification. While in the past you had to know your precinct number to be...
Get Ready for the Best Christmas Concert Ever With Aaron Watson Live
This Christmas holiday season, don't miss Aaron Watson live and in concert at the Paramount Theatre. Aaron is hosting the concert himself and he's bringing Santa Claus to spend time with the kids. the Paramount is very limited on seating, so if you want to attend get your tickets early.
Check Out How 8 Countries From Around The World Celebrate Halloween
That time of year is nearly upon us once again. It seems that everyone is catching on to the fall spirit. Pumpkin spice and pumpkin patches are popping up in places all over Abilene. Church carnivals and trunk or treats are soon to follow. It can mean only one thing. Halloween time is almost here.
Save the Date Now: Abilene Comic Con Is Coming This December
The area's pop-culture event of the fall has been set. Abilene Comic Con is coming to the Abilene Convention Center on December 3rd and 4th. If you've ever been to a Comic Con in the past, you know it's quite the adventure. It's easy to put yourself in a different world at a Comic Con. Whether you're into anime, cosplay, or collectibles, there's something for the whole family.
Don’t Miss This Year’s Annual Scarecrow Festival in Buffalo Gap
The Annual Scarecrow Festival at the Taylor County History Center (TCHC) and Buffalo Gap Historic Village (BGHV) is scheduled to run from October 22nd through October 29th, 2022. After that, all the scarecrows will be moved to the Center for Contemporary Arts (CCA) for November's Art Walk on Thursday, November 10th, 2022, and will remain on view until November 17th, 2022 at 220 Cypress in downtown Abilene.
Youtuber from Texas Gives Inside Look of White Mansion in Abilene
Once you've lived in the Abilene area long enough, you've probably driven by the "big white mansion" on Buffalo Gap Road. It is easily one of the most unique buildings in our entire area. You've probably heard a ton of stories about this place, but have only seen it from...
8 Great Movies To Get You In A Creepy Mood For Halloween
It's no surprise to anybody that knows me, I go crazy for the month of October and Halloween. I've said it many times, there is a lot to love. First, the cooler weather feels excellent after the brutal summer we've just had. Football is in full swing. The holidays are coming, and the first one that gets up warmed up? Halloween.
KEAN 105
Abilene, TX
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
489K+
Views
ABOUT
105.1 KEAN plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0