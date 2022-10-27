Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Alamosa Police Officer Shot-in Stable Condition
The Alamosa Police Department is providing an update on a shooting that left an officer and a resident injured. Last Thursday afternoon, officers responded to reports of a fight in the 1200 block of Denver Avenue in Alamosa. Police Chief Ken Anderson said almost immediately after responding to the scene, a suspect pulled out a handgun and shot an officer twice.
Alamosa officer shot Thursday stable, communicating, chief says
Authorities in Alamosa said the police officer who was shot Thursday is stable and communicating at a hospital along the Front Range and the man who was shot remains in critical condition.
Comments / 0