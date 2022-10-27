Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
Man convicted of killing Colorado girl who vanished in 1984
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — A former longshot Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of kidnapping and killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who went missing nearly 40 years ago. Jurors found Steve Pankey, 71, guilty of felony murder, second-degree kidnapping and false reporting in the disappearance and death of Jonelle...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. October 27, 2022. Editorial: Mourn St. Louis school shooting victims. Condemn lawmakers behind Missouri’s gun laws. A teacher and a student died following a shooting Monday at a high school in St. Louis. Several others were injured. Alexzandria Bell, a sophomore, was on the school dance...
WacoTrib.com
3 arrested in possible fentanyl ring; girl dies of overdose
GALLIANO, La. (AP) — Three Louisiana men have been accused of distributing pills that killed a 15-year-old girl and hospitalized a 16-year-old boy, and more arrests are possible in what investigators believe is a fentanyl ring, a sheriff said Tuesday. Blayne Terrebonne, 18, of Larose, was arrested Thursday, the...
WacoTrib.com
DA: Man arrested with gun from shooting near Zeldin's house
NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been arrested with the gun used in a shooting last month outside the Long Island home of Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor of New York, authorities said Tuesday. Noah Green, 18, was arrested Monday in Shirley on charges of...
WacoTrib.com
Ballot Facebook photo results in felony charge in Wisconsin
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of posting his marked election ballot on social media has been charged with a felony that carries possible incarceration if he's convicted in what a prosecutor calls a “test case.”. Paul Buzzell, 52, of Mequon, appeared in Ozaukee County...
WacoTrib.com
Law enforcement officers honored for exemplary bravery
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A retired Massachusetts state trooper who was killed in what authorities described as a shooting motivated by racism, and an officer who drowned while trying to save the life of a teenager were honored Tuesday with awards for exemplary acts of bravery. A total of...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. October 29, 2022. There should be no automotive belt — or Battery Belt — that doesn’t include Michigan as its buckle. But that’s not what the Biden administration’s Department of Energy, led by Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, seems to think.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Chicago Sun-Times. October 31, 2022. Editorial: High-capacity magazines for guns can quickly spread death and terror. Ban them. Chicago, Cook County and some suburbs already ban high-capacity magazines, but a statewide ban would make it harder for criminals to get their hands on one simply by driving across a city or county border.
WacoTrib.com
Minor earthquake recorded Sunday in middle Georgia
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A small earthquake shook middle Georgia before dawn Sunday. The U.S. Geological Survey reports that 2.3 magnitude quake struck just north of Milledgeville. The temblor was recorded around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. No damage was reported. The most powerful earthquake to hit Georgia in decades struck...
WacoTrib.com
2 people found dead after mobile home fire in Arizona town
DEWEY, Ariz. (AP) — Two people have been found dead after a mobile home fire in the north-central town of Dewey, according to authorities. Central Arizona Fire officials said the home in the Village of Lynx Creek was fully involved in flames when the first engine arrived on the scene Saturday.
WacoTrib.com
Ford offers grants for infrastructure around TN factory
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The philanthropic arm of Ford Motor Co. said Tuesday it is giving $1 million to help West Tennessee communities improve infrastructure as they prepare for the automaker's electric truck and battery factory. Capital grants from the Ford Motor Co. Fund are available for nonprofit organizations...
WacoTrib.com
Bees hit by winds, storm surge, rain during Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — This summer has been the toughest in decades on Southwest Florida beekeepers, who were hit hard last month by powerful Hurricane Ian. Ian came at a particularly bad time because beekeepers and honey producers here rely on the late summer/early fall Brazilian pepper bloom.
WacoTrib.com
Cold front to bring rain, snow, wind to dry California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A potent cold front from the Gulf of Alaska pushed into drought-stricken California on Tuesday, and forecasters predicted it would bring widespread rain, mountain snow, gusty winds and unusually low temperatures in much of the state. With the calendar still saying autumn, winter storm warnings...
WacoTrib.com
More than $200M will go to 408 water, sewer projects
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — More than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky, officials said. The projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement last week. That includes water and sewer line projects that will benefit 1,500 unserved homes and 38,000 underserved homes, officials said. Along with projects that expand service, the funding will go toward several other additions and improvements.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Topeka Capital=Journal. October 28, 2022. Editorial: Kansas children need all those invested in their education rowing the same direction. Test scores show Kansas students are falling behind. This is almost solely due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Topeka Capital-Journal’s Rafael Garcia reports Kansas dropping to some of its lowest scores...
WacoTrib.com
Online Clothing Retailer Something Greek Receives New York State Senate Business Award
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2022 / Online clothing retailer Something Greek ( SomethingGreek.com ), the premier source for made-to-order apparel and high-quality merchandise for fraternities and sororities, has been presented the 2022 Empire Award for business by the New York State Senate. The award is in recognition of Something Greek's outstanding contributions and dedication to the growth, prosperity, and betterment of their community and New York State. The award plaque was presented recently in person by State Senator Kevin Thomas of the 6th NY Senate District.
WacoTrib.com
Group that wants to oust private utilities submits petitions
PORTLAND, Maine. (AP) — Advocates of replacing Maine's privately owned electric utilities with a consumer-owned Pine Tree Power Company on Monday submitted signatures to force a statewide vote. If certified, the petitions would put the proposal to oust Central Maine Power and Versant Power on the referendum ballot next...
WacoTrib.com
Delaware woman hits lottery twice in one week, wins $400,000
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A 70-year-old woman from Delaware hit the lottery twice within one week, claiming two six-figure rewards totaling $400,000. The News Journal reports that the Newark woman, who wished to remain anonymous, bought two $100K Ultimate Cash Instant Game tickets and found that one was a winner.
