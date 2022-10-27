ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Spring, GA

WTVC

Student in McMinn County charged with bringing fake handgun to school, says sheriff

McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at McMinn County High School faces charges for bringing a simulated handgun to school, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. A post on Sheriff Guy's Facebook page says the student was in the cafeteria displaying a firearm to other students after another student sent a parent a picture of the alledges [sic] weapon.
WTVC

Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WTVC

Touch a Truck with the Junior League of Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh welcomes Callie Burnette, President of the Junior League of Chattanooga. Callie tells us all about the upcoming Touch A Truck event to bring awareness to the Junior League. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga Police: Vehicle crash at Hixson nail bar related to post office shooting

HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE: (October 31,2022 @4:45 a.m.) Crews have removed the truck that crashed into the Apple Nail Bar. Chattanooga Police confirm the crash was connected to the shooting at the Shallowford Road post office. Investigators have not revealed how it is connected. However, Broadcastify audio indicates the truck may have belonged to the suspect. We're working to learn more details.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

