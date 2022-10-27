Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVC
Student in McMinn County charged with bringing fake handgun to school, says sheriff
McMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A student at McMinn County High School faces charges for bringing a simulated handgun to school, according to McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy. A post on Sheriff Guy's Facebook page says the student was in the cafeteria displaying a firearm to other students after another student sent a parent a picture of the alledges [sic] weapon.
WTVC
Rhea County native missing in Alabama, police say
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities in Birmingham, Alabama are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who has ties to Rhea County and Hamilton County. The Jefferson County, Alabama Sheriff's Office says 25-year-old Kaleb 'Jordan' Wilson was last seen on October 15th. He currently calls Center Point, Alabama...
WTVC
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
North Georgia man sentenced for dumping hazardous waste
ATLANTA — A North Georgia man was sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste without a permit. Amin Ali, 56, of Dalton, has been sentenced after dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in North Georgia. “Ali abused the North Georgia environment by illegally dumping hundreds of drums...
4 People Died In A Car Crash In Chattooga County (Chattooga County, GA)
Georgia State Patrol responded to a car crash in Chattooga County around 12:36 a.m Sunday on GA Highway 114. According to the authorities, four people died when a car lost control and rolled off a highway.
WTVC
Chattanooga postal worker killed over weekend honored by community at vigil Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A community is honoring the life of a Chattanooga postal worker who was shot and killed over the weekend. Hearts were heavy at the Shallowford post office as friends and family gathered to remember former USPS worker Cody Ransom. We spoke to several loved ones at...
WTVC
SRO recovers handgun from student in hallway at Howard High School Wednesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A school resource officer (SRO) pulled a loaded handgun from a student in a hallway Tuesday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. A release says the student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. The unidentified student was taken to the...
2 dead in post office shooting, crash in Chattanooga
Two people are dead following a shooting and a crash that occurred late Sunday night in Chattanooga.
WTVC
Chattanooga woman, Kingsport man arrested after human remains found at South Holston Lake
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Chattanooga woman and a Kingsport man have been arrested after human remains were found at South Holston Lake Thursday, according to police. Detectives from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations arrived to the scene and launched an immediate investigation.
Four Cherokee County men sentenced for threats over gang territory
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office announced that four Cherokee County men have been sentenced to prison after admitting to their role in a 2021 gang-related incident, which involved firearms, and making terroristic threats, according to a news release. District Attorney Shannon Wallace announced...
4 killed, including 3 high school students, in northwest Georgia crash, district says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating a crash that left four people dead and one person in critical condition Sunday morning in Chattooga County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to authorities, a 2019 Audi RS was traveling west...
WDEF
Sheriff investigating body found in church parking lot vehicle
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County investigators are looking into a body found at the First Baptist Church this afternoon. They were called by a church worker about an unresponsive male in a car in the parking lot around 2 PM. Emergency personnel found he was dead.
'It's heartbreaking' | Chattooga community mourns teens, driver killed in crash
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A northwest Georgia community is reeling after three high school athletes were killed in a crash, along with a man driving them. “I couldn’t imagine getting a phone call saying this happened to your kids,” Chattooga County resident Raven Ammons said. Ammons is...
WTVC
Touch a Truck with the Junior League of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Daily Refresh welcomes Callie Burnette, President of the Junior League of Chattanooga. Callie tells us all about the upcoming Touch A Truck event to bring awareness to the Junior League. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga Police: Vehicle crash at Hixson nail bar related to post office shooting
HIXSON, Tenn. — UPDATE: (October 31,2022 @4:45 a.m.) Crews have removed the truck that crashed into the Apple Nail Bar. Chattanooga Police confirm the crash was connected to the shooting at the Shallowford Road post office. Investigators have not revealed how it is connected. However, Broadcastify audio indicates the truck may have belonged to the suspect. We're working to learn more details.
WTVC
Update: Suspect shot supervisor at Chattanooga post office, later found dead, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Tuesday afternoon):. The Shallowford Road post office where the shooting happened is now open again for customers. We continue to work to learn more about the suspect in this case. Monday night, supporters of the victim, Cody Ransom, held a candlelight vigil. . Depend on...
Dalton businessman sentenced to two months in prison for dumping hazardous waste
A North Georgia businessman was sentenced to two months in prison after directing the dumping of over 100 drums and othe...
WTVC
Man dead in car in church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, police say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was found dead in a car in a church parking lot in Cleveland Monday, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to First Baptist Church on Stuart Road:. The call came after a worker of the church discovered an unresponsive man...
WTVC
Pizza Break with New York Pizza Department
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's Friday, which means it is time for a PIZZA BREAK! Thanks to our partner in New York Pizza Department where you can nominate a local small business for its own pizza break. This week's winner was local business Fleet Feet.
WTVC
3 Chattooga high school athletes among 4 killed in northwest Georgia crash early Sunday
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The Chattooga High School football team posted to their Facebook on Sunday. They say they are heartbroken to have lost 3 of their own. Chattooga County Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer released the following statement:. I received information overnight of an automobile accident that claimed...
Comments / 0