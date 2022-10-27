COVID impacted nearly every market in Nevada, but few were hit as hard as the convention market. As medical experts and politicians preached the necessity of social distancing, the world entered a season “at home” where work and school were done remotely, and conventions became virtual at best or were cancelled entirely. The effect of cancelled conventions in Nevada impacted nearly every other business sector within the Silver State. Fewer conventions meant fewer airline tickets purchased, fewer cars reserved, less hotel nights booked, less entertainment venues visited, and so forth. And yet, in light of the recent pandemic, Nevada is moving forward and adjusting to a new normal. And with the lockdown in the rearview mirror, the health of the convention market is on its way up and as a result, so is business in Nevada.

