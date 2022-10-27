Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Contractors Board Executive Officer Receives J.a. Tiberti Spirit Award
LAS VEGAS and RENO, NEV. – Today, Nevada State Contractors Board (NSCB) Executive Officer Margi Grein received the J.A. Tiberti Spirit Award from the Nevada Contractors Association (NCA). Ms. Grein was named the recipient of the award at the NCA’s Contractor of the Year Awards event, held at the Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas.
Nathan Adelson Hospice and Nevada Donor Network Partner to Welcome Back ‘Before I Die’ International Chalk Wall Project
Nathan Adelson Hospice, a leader in hospice and palliative care in southern Nevada, and Nevada Donor Network (NDN), the statewide not-for-profit organ procurement organization committed to saving and healing lives through organ and tissue donation, announce their collaboration for the community “Before I Die” International Chalk Wall project.
Quinn Gallagher Named Manager of Blackmon Home Loans
Blackmon Home Loans, a family-owned-and-operated home mortgage business with locations in Las Vegas and Reno, announced that Quinn Gallagher has been named manager of the firm. Previously, Gallagher was mortgage loan officer at the company. In his role, Gallagher provides expert advice to applicants about which loan programs best fit...
Conventions in Nevada
COVID impacted nearly every market in Nevada, but few were hit as hard as the convention market. As medical experts and politicians preached the necessity of social distancing, the world entered a season “at home” where work and school were done remotely, and conventions became virtual at best or were cancelled entirely. The effect of cancelled conventions in Nevada impacted nearly every other business sector within the Silver State. Fewer conventions meant fewer airline tickets purchased, fewer cars reserved, less hotel nights booked, less entertainment venues visited, and so forth. And yet, in light of the recent pandemic, Nevada is moving forward and adjusting to a new normal. And with the lockdown in the rearview mirror, the health of the convention market is on its way up and as a result, so is business in Nevada.
Robert Finnegan
I wanted to be an architect, but realized I had more mathematical than artistic abilities. The two most important people in my path to success have been my business partner, Boyd Erickson, and my ex-boss and mentor, Ed Butera. How do you motivate your team?. Understanding that their thoughts, dreams...
CAMCO Hosts Its Third Annual Halloween ‘Spooktacular’ Fall Festival for Employees, Friends, and Family
CAMCO (Complete Association Management Company) of Nevada recently hosted its third annual “Spooktacular” employee appreciation fall festival on Oct. 21st. For the gathering, CAMCO invited more than 110 employees, along with their family and friends. It was held outdoors in the CAMCO headquarters parking lot at 4775 West Teco Avenue, in Las Vegas.
Executive Chef Thomas Griese Releases Spectacular Holiday Menus and Special Events at the City’s Most Celebrated Fine Dining Till Nine and Late-Night Party Spot in Summerlin
Voted Best Date Night Menu, the Global Fusion hotspot in Downtown Summerlin® has special holiday menus for the upcoming holiday season that is sure to delight the senses and help you get into the holiday spirit. Las Vegas, NV (October 30, 2022) – JING Las Vegas located at Downtown...
Newly Constructed Industrial Park Sells in Blossoming North Las Vegas Sub-Market
Las Vegas, NV. October 26, 2022 – Colliers today announced the sale of SunPoint West, a newly constructed, best-in-class industrial park situated in the blossoming North Las Vegas sub-market, located at 2025, 2125, 2205, 2225, 2255, and 2305 West Cheyenne Avenue, North Las Vegas, NV 89032. The six-building, ±730,771 square-foot master-planned development was developed, institutionally managed, and recently sold by SunCap Property Group, LLC, and Diamond Realty Investments.
Industry Focus
The public accounting industry is one under fire. From significant staffing shortages, constant changes in legislation and a lack of support from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a career in accounting is not for the faint of heart. Recently, CPA executives met at a roundtable to discuss the many challenges they face as an industry and the solutions they have implemented to overcome them. This roundtable was sponsored by City National Bank and held in Las Vegas.
The Problem Solver Show Launches “Check Your Kids Candy” Campaign
Retired Henderson and NYPD Officer and host of “The Problem Solver” TV show and podcast, David Kohlmeier, has launched a “Check Your Kids Candy Campaign” in Las Vegas and Henderson to advise parents to check their kids candy to prevent death from possible criminal activity of people placing Fenatanyl inside candy bags.
