Campaigning in Corpus Christi, Abbott predicts a 'red wave' in Texas

With less than two weeks to go in the high-stakes, high-dollar race for governor, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott rallied partisans in Corpus Christi Thursday morning, predicting "a red wave" across Texas will carry him to a third term Nov. 8.

"Let me tell you, we are going to win this election ... up and down the ballot," Abbott said from the stage at a beer joint within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay.

But even with the upbeat tone, which was set by Corpus Christi state Rep. Todd Hunter as he introduced a string of local down-ballot Republicans on the ticket led by the governor, Abbott still hammered away with his now-familiar criticisms of Democrat Beto O'Rourke and President Joe Biden on equally familiar topics including border security, Texas oil and gas production and what Abbott called "the forces of socialism."

Abbott's strongest applause from the crowd estimated at about 500 came when he touted his 6-month-old policy of busing migrants processed by federal immigration authorities to Washington, New York City and Chicago — all governed by Democratic mayors. The rallygoers also were enthusiastic in their support of Abbott's decision to build small sections of border wall with the consent of select property owners near the Rio Grande.

"Because Biden and the Democrats have eliminated all of (former President Donald Trump's immigration) policies, this past year we saw the highest number of illegal immigrants crossing the border — more than 2.2 million people crossing the border illegally," Abbott said. "That is unsustainable."

The Corpus Christi event was one of three planned for Thursday by the Abbott campaign, all aimed at turning out the GOP vote. The other scheduled stops were in Victoria, about 80 miles to the north, and in the Houston suburb of Katy. Early voting started Monday and ends Nov. 4.

O'Rourke, trailing in nearly all of the non-aligned polls in his quest to break the Republicans' 28-year lock on the Governor's Mansion, spent Thursday morning on the campus of the University of Texas at San Antonio and had five other events planned in the Alamo City later in the day.

Video of the UT-San Antonio event posted to O'Rourke's social media pages showed the challenger energetic but hoarse from a marathon campaign schedule as he too urged supporters to get to the polls either early or on Election Day.

The Democrat also stuck to the themes that have anchored his campaign over the past several months: restoring abortion rights in Texas now that the Supreme Court has ruled that terminating a pregnancy is not constitutionally protected and that policies are up to each state, limiting the availability of assault-style rifles in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, and better pay and working conditions for public school educators.

But getting out the vote was crucial to advancing that agenda, O'Rourke said.

"When it comes to our democracy, you've got to make sure you protect the right to vote," he said during an outdoor rally. "So let's make sure we expand access to the ballot."

Abbott's first stop Tuesday was in one of Texas' purple pockets. Both he and O'Rourke, running in separate races, were able to claim victory in Nueces County in 2018. Abbott had the larger margin, carrying 56% of the county's vote when he defeated Democrat Lupe Valdez to win a second term. O'Rourke squeaked by with 50.5% percent in Nueces County in his unsuccessful challenge to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz four years ago.

During his 20-minute speech, which was followed by about an hour's worth of picture-taking as audience members queued up for individual snapshots with the governor, Abbott appeared confident as he spoke without notes and wore an open-collar shirt with no sport coat or tie.

He predicted that Republicans would extend the shutout that began in 1998 when they completed their first sweep in all statewide elections. He also said the party would shake loose the Democrats' hold on local races along the Texas-Mexico border.

The governor echoed Comptroller Glenn Hegar's forecast that when lawmakers return to Austin in January they will be greeted by a budget surplus of up to $27 billion and promised to push for what he said would be "the largest property tax cut in the history of Texas."

"Let's get to the reality of whose money it is," Abbott said. And when several in the crowd responded, "Ours," the governor replied, "You're exactly right."

But fulfilling such a promise would require something of a legislative bank shot. Property taxes are levied at the local level, and generally school districts claim the largest portion. That means lawmakers would have to take money generated from the sales tax and other state revenue sources and divert it to local governments. Only then could local officials afford to reduce the amount of money levied on property owners.

Most polling since summer has shown Abbott holding single-digit leads, some as close as 4 percentage points . But the University of Texas Politics Project's poll released last week showed Abbott's lead widening to 11 points. And both camps have raised a combined $161 million since the campaign began. The governor's total share is higher, but O'Rourke has raised slightly more in each of the past two reporting cycles.

Both candidates are expected to maintain a robust schedule in the days leading up to Nov. 8. Asked if O'Rourke's strained voice would affect his campaigning, the Democrat's spokesman said no.

"It won't impact the calendar," said Chris Evans of the O'Rourke camp. "In fact, we just added a few more events to the ones that were planned."

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Campaigning in Corpus Christi, Abbott predicts a 'red wave' in Texas