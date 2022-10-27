ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Campaigning in Corpus Christi, Abbott predicts a 'red wave' in Texas

By John C. Moritz, Corpus Christi Caller Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
Corpus Christi Caller-Times
 5 days ago

With less than two weeks to go in the high-stakes, high-dollar race for governor, incumbent Republican Greg Abbott rallied partisans in Corpus Christi Thursday morning, predicting "a red wave" across Texas will carry him to a third term Nov. 8.

"Let me tell you, we are going to win this election ... up and down the ballot," Abbott said from the stage at a beer joint within walking distance of Corpus Christi Bay.

But even with the upbeat tone, which was set by Corpus Christi state Rep. Todd Hunter as he introduced a string of local down-ballot Republicans on the ticket led by the governor, Abbott still hammered away with his now-familiar criticisms of Democrat Beto O'Rourke and President Joe Biden on equally familiar topics including border security, Texas oil and gas production and what Abbott called "the forces of socialism."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQcPl_0ip14oBV00

Abbott's strongest applause from the crowd estimated at about 500 came when he touted his 6-month-old policy of busing migrants processed by federal immigration authorities to Washington, New York City and Chicago — all governed by Democratic mayors. The rallygoers also were enthusiastic in their support of Abbott's decision to build small sections of border wall with the consent of select property owners near the Rio Grande.

"Because Biden and the Democrats have eliminated all of (former President Donald Trump's immigration) policies, this past year we saw the highest number of illegal immigrants crossing the border — more than 2.2 million people crossing the border illegally," Abbott said. "That is unsustainable."

The Corpus Christi event was one of three planned for Thursday by the Abbott campaign, all aimed at turning out the GOP vote. The other scheduled stops were in Victoria, about 80 miles to the north, and in the Houston suburb of Katy. Early voting started Monday and ends Nov. 4.

O'Rourke, trailing in nearly all of the non-aligned polls in his quest to break the Republicans' 28-year lock on the Governor's Mansion, spent Thursday morning on the campus of the University of Texas at San Antonio and had five other events planned in the Alamo City later in the day.

More: Beto O'Rourke features Uvalde victims' families in new statewide campaign ad

Video of the UT-San Antonio event posted to O'Rourke's social media pages showed the challenger energetic but hoarse from a marathon campaign schedule as he too urged supporters to get to the polls either early or on Election Day.

The Democrat also stuck to the themes that have anchored his campaign over the past several months: restoring abortion rights in Texas now that the Supreme Court has ruled that terminating a pregnancy is not constitutionally protected and that policies are up to each state, limiting the availability of assault-style rifles in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting, and better pay and working conditions for public school educators.

But getting out the vote was crucial to advancing that agenda, O'Rourke said.

"When it comes to our democracy, you've got to make sure you protect the right to vote," he said during an outdoor rally. "So let's make sure we expand access to the ballot."

Abbott's first stop Tuesday was in one of Texas' purple pockets. Both he and O'Rourke, running in separate races, were able to claim victory in Nueces County in 2018. Abbott had the larger margin, carrying 56% of the county's vote when he defeated Democrat Lupe Valdez to win a second term. O'Rourke squeaked by with 50.5% percent in Nueces County in his unsuccessful challenge to U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz four years ago.

During his 20-minute speech, which was followed by about an hour's worth of picture-taking as audience members queued up for individual snapshots with the governor, Abbott appeared confident as he spoke without notes and wore an open-collar shirt with no sport coat or tie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EAXUh_0ip14oBV00

He predicted that Republicans would extend the shutout that began in 1998 when they completed their first sweep in all statewide elections. He also said the party would shake loose the Democrats' hold on local races along the Texas-Mexico border.

The governor echoed Comptroller Glenn Hegar's forecast that when lawmakers return to Austin in January they will be greeted by a budget surplus of up to $27 billion and promised to push for what he said would be "the largest property tax cut in the history of Texas."

"Let's get to the reality of whose money it is," Abbott said. And when several in the crowd responded, "Ours," the governor replied, "You're exactly right."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yAamI_0ip14oBV00

But fulfilling such a promise would require something of a legislative bank shot. Property taxes are levied at the local level, and generally school districts claim the largest portion. That means lawmakers would have to take money generated from the sales tax and other state revenue sources and divert it to local governments. Only then could local officials afford to reduce the amount of money levied on property owners.

More: Abbott opens 11-point lead over O'Rourke in poll out on the eve of early voting

Most polling since summer has shown Abbott holding single-digit leads, some as close as 4 percentage points . But the University of Texas Politics Project's poll released last week showed Abbott's lead widening to 11 points. And both camps have raised a combined $161 million since the campaign began. The governor's total share is higher, but O'Rourke has raised slightly more in each of the past two reporting cycles.

Both candidates are expected to maintain a robust schedule in the days leading up to Nov. 8. Asked if O'Rourke's strained voice would affect his campaigning, the Democrat's spokesman said no.

"It won't impact the calendar," said Chris Evans of the O'Rourke camp. "In fact, we just added a few more events to the ones that were planned."

John C. Moritz covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network in Austin. Contact him at jmoritz@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @JohnnieMo .

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Campaigning in Corpus Christi, Abbott predicts a 'red wave' in Texas

Comments / 84

Benjamin J Warfield
5d ago

There’s nobody seeing that wave of anything we will see after November and after the audit after the audit we will see

Reply(12)
8
Trumpking
4d ago

Abbott can just go back home and relax he doesn't need to campaign we true Texans got his back

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza Campaigns in North Texas

Many Candidates are spending time in North Texas, during the last week of early voting. In a show of unity, Democratic Candidates for Office in Tarrant County gathered on the Campus of the University of Texas at Arlington. They showed support for Democratic Attorney General Candidate Rochelle Garza, who is in North Texas for three days. Garza said she wants to change how the Attorney General’s Office does Business.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Abbott's Texas business allies want a pivot from culture war

Greg Abbott looks set for a third term as Texas governor, but what exactly he has planned for the next four years is harder to predict. Even business groups that tend to side with the GOP can't tell for sure what's in store. The Issues section of his campaign website...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

Will Texans reelect Gov. Abbott for a third term?

TUESDAY at noon on "The Source" — Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection. He seeks a third term as governor of Texas. His challenger for this election cycle is Democrat Beto O’Rourke. Abbott still leads O’Rourke in various polls, but this year’s gubernatorial race has gained national attention.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Report: 1 in 5 Texas voters will identify as LGBTQ by 2040

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Researchers from the Human Rights Campaign showed in a new report that LGBTQ voters are on track to become one of the fastest-growing voting blocs in the country. By 2040, one in five Texas voters will be part of the group, according to the research. “(LGBTQ...
TEXAS STATE
tpr.org

So far, voter turnout in Texas lags behind 2018

Through the first four days of early voting in Texas, turnout in most of the state’s largest counties is sluggish compared to the 2018 midterm elections. In Harris County, 263,820 people have cast ballots in person or by mail. With more than 2.5 million registered voters, the total so far represents just slightly more than a 10% participation rate. That’s compared to about 305,000, or more than 13%, during the first four days of early voting in 2018.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained by U.S. Marshals, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. They will be held for at least one day or "until they fully comply with the Court's Order," Hoyt wrote.Houston-based True the Vote provided research for a debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the...
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Beto O'Rourke campaigns in Houston with early voting underway

HOUSTON — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was back campaigning in Houston Saturday as early voting is underway. O’Rourke made a stop at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, an early voting site, urging supporters to the polls. "Our friends, our family, our neighbors our classmates our...
HOUSTON, TX
Corpus Christi Caller-Times

Corpus Christi Caller-Times

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
541K+
Views
ABOUT

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times provides Corpus Christi news, sports, business news and entertainment, covering Corpus Christi, TX and the Texas Coastal Bend.

 http://caller.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy