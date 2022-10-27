Read full article on original website
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
rhinotimes.com
Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina
Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
rhinotimes.com
Little Ghouls And Goblins Hope Halloween Night Rain Stays Away
It’s been a relatively dry late October in Guilford County. However, of course, on Halloween night – a night when the weather really does matter – forecasts are calling for a good chance of rain. That’s something that could dampen spirits on Halloween and may even mean that some kids stay home and candyless.
Several streets closed ahead of NC A&T's homecoming parade
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several streets will be closed in Greensboro due to North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming events on Saturday. The following streets will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. :. Murrow Boulevard between Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street. Sullivan Street between Benbow and Lindsay Streets. Lindsay...
cbs17
Woman, 4 men sought after thefts at Lowe’s store in Southern Pines, police say
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Moore County are looking for five suspects they say are involved in thefts from a home improvement store. Southern Pines police released seven photos Monday of four men and a woman who police said were involved in larcenies. The photos also included...
A portion of Gate City Blvd in Greensboro is temporarily closed due to excessive traffic
GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now back open. Excessive traffic in Greensboro calls for Greensboro police to temporarily close parts of Gate City Boulevard Friday evening, according to police. Greensboro police said they are closing Gate City Boulevard West between Florida St and Grimsley St...
Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
rhinotimes.com
Commissioners To Meet With County’s Mayors Thursday
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Nov. 3, to receive updates from the county’s mayors and to take care of quite a bit of other county business. Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston and Guilford County Manager Mike...
Alamance County breaking-and-entering investigation leads detectives to Missouri
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C (WGHP) — An investigation into a vehicle break-in led Alamance County detectives’ attention far away from North Carolina. On Aug. 4, Alamance County deputies came to a park on the 5500 block of Church Road near Saxaphaw after getting a report of a vehicle break-in At the scene, the victim told deputies […]
Man arrested in NC after breaking into vehicles across the U.S., stealing debit cards to buy money orders at Food Lion and Walmart
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies arrested a man responsible for breaking into cars across multiple states and they are looking for another person in connection to the break-ins, according to the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. On Aug. 4, deputies received a call to a park on 5550 Church Road...
Davidson County Schools will throw away lunches if high school students can’t pay
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A revived lunch policy in Davidson County Schools has ignited controversy. DCS Director of School Nutrition S. Daved Roberts said in an email, obtained by FOX8, to cafeteria managers that “high schoolers will no longer be allowed to charge in the cafeteria.” The change goes into effect on Tuesday, Nov. […]
North Carolina home ‘total loss’ after large fire
A family lost their home after a huge fire broke out in Clemmons.
WBTV
‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
Dudley High community reacts to shooting that killed a 15-year-old student
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fifteen-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes attended Dudley High School, nineteen-year-old NC A&T student Kaneycha Turner were killed on October 25th. Four others survived the shooting including Orlando Daniel, 23, Shanobi Carpenter, 21, Willy Blackstock, 22, and Damarquel Ty'reek Jackson, 24. All four survivors have been released from the...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Highway 52 crash closes multiple lanes; delays growing on 52, Salem Parkway
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash has closed part of Highway 52 for the Thursday morning drive. It happened near Salem Parkway in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it may not clear until 9:30 a.m. It was first reported around 7:30 a.m. Two of three...
Roommate of NC A&T student killed recalls moments leading up to shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As North Carolina A&T State University gets ready to kick off homecoming celebrations, the campus community is mourning the loss of a student. Kaneycha Turner, 19, was killed in the same shooting that took 15-year-old Ronaldlee Snipes’ life Tuesday night. Greensboro police said four others were injured after shots rang out […]
WBTV
Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. The driver has now been charged with driving while impaired. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane...
