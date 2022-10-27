ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

Westerwood Tavern Named Best Dive Bar In North Carolina

Greensboro is not the largest city in the state and ratings report it isn’t the coolest, but according to Yelp, Greensboro can boast of having the best “Dive Bar” in the state of North Carolina. Yelp named the Westerwood Tavern at 508 Guilford Ave. as the Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Little Ghouls And Goblins Hope Halloween Night Rain Stays Away

It’s been a relatively dry late October in Guilford County. However, of course, on Halloween night – a night when the weather really does matter – forecasts are calling for a good chance of rain. That’s something that could dampen spirits on Halloween and may even mean that some kids stay home and candyless.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Several streets closed ahead of NC A&T's homecoming parade

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Several streets will be closed in Greensboro due to North Carolina A&T State University's homecoming events on Saturday. The following streets will be closed starting at 5:00 a.m. :. Murrow Boulevard between Friendly Avenue and N. Elm Street. Sullivan Street between Benbow and Lindsay Streets. Lindsay...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Viral school threats put 2 Greensboro high schools on edge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — On Wednesday and Thursday, parents and students of Dudley and Grimsley High Schools were on high alert after several school threat warnings went viral on social media. Students at GHS tell FOX8 they saw the posts of a school shooting on social media and got plenty of screenshots sent to their […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Commissioners To Meet With County’s Mayors Thursday

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has scheduled a work session for Thursday, Nov. 3, to receive updates from the county’s mayors and to take care of quite a bit of other county business. Chairman of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston and Guilford County Manager Mike...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

‘I love you with all of my heart’: Friends, family flood social media with tributes for Kaneycha Turner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Since the tragic news of Kaneycha Turner’s death late Tuesday night, thousands have taken to Facebook and Instagram to share their condolences. Jasmyn Misher, one of her friends from Statesville High School, said in a Facebook post, “You were one of a kind, the kind of person you meet once in a lifetime ... I love you with all of my heart and will forever miss you Kaneycha.”
STATESVILLE, NC
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Queen City News

Former nurse charged with patient deaths at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The district attorney of Forsyth County announced charges against a former nurse in the deaths of multiple patients. District Attorney Jim O’Neill announced on Tuesday that he is bringing criminal charges against a former nurse named Johnathan Hayes who worked at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. O’Neill says […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. The driver has now been charged with driving while impaired. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy