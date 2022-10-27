SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO