FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KSAT 12
200,000+ people have voted so far during early voting in Bexar County. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
More than a week of early voting has passed in Texas, and 217,500 voters have so far cast a ballot in Bexar County. On Halloween Monday, 25,104 people made their way to the county’s 51 early voting locations. Voters can choose any of the polling sites during early voting,...
KSAT 12
Actress America Ferrera visits San Antonio to mobilize voters for early voting
San Antonio – National organizations and actress America Ferrera visited San Antonio for a parade Saturday to mobilize Latino voters to the polls for early voting. The actress turned advocate and the non-partisan voter advocacy group she co-founded, Harness, joined two others, When We All Vote and The Jolt Initiative in San Antonio’s historical West Side Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood to educate voters about their civic duty.
KSAT 12
New COVID-19 vaccine trial in San Antonio could eliminate need for boosters in future
SAN ANTONIO – Groundbreaking research to create an entirely new type of COVID-19 vaccine is happening here in San Antonio, and the lead doctor is looking for locals to get involved. Current COVID-19 vaccines have successfully prevented severe illness, but multiple boosters are part of the deal. However, a...
KSAT 12
Survivor of Quarry shooting reflects on year of recovery
SAN ANTONIO – Alana Castaneda has fought to recover not only physically but emotionally and mentally nearly a year after she was shot in the face by a carjacker at the Alamo Quarry Market. “My perspective on life has completely changed because, that night, I remember being in this...
KSAT 12
FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
KSAT 12
No-Shave November returns and so do the KSAT beards... for a good cause
You can donate to Team KSAT’s cause, or any individual member, by clicking here. The men in the KSAT newsroom are getting into a hairy situation. No-Shave November is back and so are the whiskers. No-Shave November has become an annual tradition around the country. It’s a time when...
KSAT 12
One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives captured in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives was captured in the San Antonio area last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Chris Devon Bardield Slack, 38, had been wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since January, DPS said in a news release.
KSAT 12
Here’s how to identify the butterflies you are seeing now in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – It’s peak butterfly season! Late October, early November is the best time in San Antonio to butterfly watch. It’s not only the endangered Migrating Monarchs making their way to Mexico for the winter. We are also experiencing cooler temps and fall blooms on our...
KSAT 12
At least 1 arrest in Sunday morning robbery, theft spree at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Tenants at an apartment complex near the University of Texas San Antonio are feeling scared after a rash of thefts -- at least some at gunpoint -- happened over the weekend. The San Antonio Police Department logged nine calls for service Sunday morning for burglaries, robberies,...
KSAT 12
Celebrate Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair Park with KSAT 12
SAN ANTONIO – Come celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair Park with KSAT 12 through a prime-time special broadcast. The special, hosted by Alicia Barrera and Stephania Jimenez, will air from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT+. You can watch the broadcast in the video player above.
KSAT 12
Golden Star Cafe’s 90-year legacy on the West Side in jeopardy
SAN ANTONIO – After a celebration marking its 90th anniversary on Saturday, nearly all the tables at the Golden Star Café were filled on Monday with the kind of lunch crowd it hadn’t seen in a long while. Arnold Ortiz, who came by to pick up a...
KSAT 12
Halloween house fire overshadows trick or treating on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A family on the Northwest Side got more than just a scare on Halloween after their home caught fire as trick-or-treaters were hitting the street. San Antonio firefighters and police responded to the fire on Timewilde near Timber Glade Monday evening. Officials blocked off a part...
KSAT 12
SAPD seeking information in fatal ambush of teen outside North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in arresting the person who fatally shot a 17-year-old on the North Side two years ago. Darnilio Garza was ambushed around 4:30 a.m. on July 31, 2020, in the 7600 block of McCullough...
KSAT 12
Night before shooting at McDonalds, Erik Cantu evaded same SAPD officer who shot him: records
The San Antonio Police Department officer who shot Erik Cantu Jr. multiple times in a McDonald’s parking lot had encountered the teenager the night before, according to SAPD records viewed by KSAT Investigates. Cantu evaded ex-SAPD officer James Brennand on Oct. 1 in the same maroon BMW sedan he...
KSAT 12
Woman playing with gun at Halloween party shoots, wounds 18-month-old baby, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a woman who they say was mishandling a gun at a Halloween party, causing it to fire and wound an 18-month-old baby. Eloisa Fraga, 33, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault Monday in connection with the incident, which happened Sunday.
KSAT 12
Hoax shooting call prompts major police response at Central Catholic High School
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police responded to a downtown high school Monday afternoon following a called-in threat that turned out to be a hoax, according to authorities. All of Central Catholic High School’s roughly 500 students were evacuated from the school as San Antonio Police Department officers cleared the campus room by room. The school is located at 1403 North St. Marys St.
KSAT 12
ME IDs driver killed in Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Saul Tejeda Valenzuela. Valenzuela’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries....
KSAT 12
Man shot during apparent road-rage incident on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized following an apparent road rage shooting on the South Side Monday morning. San Antonio police said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Watson Road near Highway 16 South, not far from the Toyota Plant. Details on what led to the shooting...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for shooting man during argument over money, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for shooting a man during an argument over money, according to court documents. On Oct. 21, Jordan Donovan Arausa, 19, got into an argument with a 42-year-old man over money he believed was owed to him. Police said the victim punched...
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s rebooted XFL team announces its new name
SAN ANTONIO – The rebooted XFL on Monday announced the new name and logo for the San Antonio franchise, along with the other seven teams that will begin play in February. The San Antonio Brahmas and the XFL will start games on Feb. 18, 2023, less than a week after Super Bowl LVII.
