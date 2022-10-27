ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Actress America Ferrera visits San Antonio to mobilize voters for early voting

San Antonio – National organizations and actress America Ferrera visited San Antonio for a parade Saturday to mobilize Latino voters to the polls for early voting. The actress turned advocate and the non-partisan voter advocacy group she co-founded, Harness, joined two others, When We All Vote and The Jolt Initiative in San Antonio’s historical West Side Avenida Guadalupe neighborhood to educate voters about their civic duty.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Survivor of Quarry shooting reflects on year of recovery

SAN ANTONIO – Alana Castaneda has fought to recover not only physically but emotionally and mentally nearly a year after she was shot in the face by a carjacker at the Alamo Quarry Market. “My perspective on life has completely changed because, that night, I remember being in this...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

FLAMINGO CAM: Watch live video from inside the San Antonio Zoo

SAN ANTONIO – Are you fascinated by flamingos? These birds are pretty in pink and are one of the many animals that can be found at the San Antonio Zoo. After bringing a variety of animal cams to life over the last year, including koalas and tree kangaroos, KSAT is now teaming up with San Antonio Zoo to bring you the Flamingo Cam.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Celebrate Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair Park with KSAT 12

SAN ANTONIO – Come celebrate the Día de los Muertos Festival at Hemisfair Park with KSAT 12 through a prime-time special broadcast. The special, hosted by Alicia Barrera and Stephania Jimenez, will air from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT+. You can watch the broadcast in the video player above.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Hoax shooting call prompts major police response at Central Catholic High School

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police responded to a downtown high school Monday afternoon following a called-in threat that turned out to be a hoax, according to authorities. All of Central Catholic High School’s roughly 500 students were evacuated from the school as San Antonio Police Department officers cleared the campus room by room. The school is located at 1403 North St. Marys St.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

ME IDs driver killed in Southwest Side crash, San Antonio police says

SAN ANTONIO – Update:. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash on the city’s Southwest Side Saturday. The driver was identified as 36-year-old Saul Tejeda Valenzuela. Valenzuela’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force injuries....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man shot during apparent road-rage incident on South Side

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized following an apparent road rage shooting on the South Side Monday morning. San Antonio police said the incident happened around 5:40 a.m. on Watson Road near Highway 16 South, not far from the Toyota Plant. Details on what led to the shooting...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s rebooted XFL team announces its new name

SAN ANTONIO – The rebooted XFL on Monday announced the new name and logo for the San Antonio franchise, along with the other seven teams that will begin play in February. The San Antonio Brahmas and the XFL will start games on Feb. 18, 2023, less than a week after Super Bowl LVII.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

