Laplace, LA

NOLA.com

Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs

Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

From the Files of The Farmer

St. Tammany Parish Charter Commissioners Monday unanimously agreed to mandate the District Attorney be the parish’s legal counsel under the new form of government. The provision would differ from state law. Currently state law provides the parish may hire legal counsel. That council can be the District Attorney or a private attorney.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

TROPICS UPDATE: Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 forms in Caribbean, NOT a threat to SW Louisiana

Caribbean Sea (KPLC) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Caribbean has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 by the National Hurricane Center. This means the system does not yet have a closed center of circulation but is expected to develop one shortly. Once it does, the next name on the list will be Lisa. The system is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Jamaica as of Sunday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTLO

Louisiana man reported missing at Buffalo River

Clinton Smith (Photo courtesy of National Park Service) Authorities have been searching for two days for a Louisiana man reported missing at the Buffalo National River. Sixty-seven-year-old Clinton Smith of Baton Rouge reportedly did not return from a planned hike Thursday on the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in Newton County. According to...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
France 24

Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'

We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
LOUISIANA STATE

