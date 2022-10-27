Caribbean Sea (KPLC) - The disturbance we’ve been tracking in the Caribbean has been upgraded to Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 by the National Hurricane Center. This means the system does not yet have a closed center of circulation but is expected to develop one shortly. Once it does, the next name on the list will be Lisa. The system is located a couple hundred miles southeast of Jamaica as of Sunday night.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO