Cuba says at least 5 dead after boat heading to US crashes

HAVANA (AP) — A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban officials said Saturday. The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from...
