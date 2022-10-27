Read full article on original website
Former Miss Rhode Island sentenced for sneaking into ICE prison to see ex-MLB husband: report
Former Miss Rhode Island Julianna Clare Stout has been sentenced to one year of probation and 50 hours of community service for sneaking into an Immigration and Customs Enforcmenet (ICE) detention center to see her husband, according to the Justice Department and local reports. Stout, who was elected as a...
Halloween horror as kids aged 3, 11 and 13 are among 14 shot and injured in bloody drive-by shooting during balloon release at vigil in Chicago
Three children were among 14 people shot during a bloody Halloween drive-by shooting at a vigil in Chicago. The kids, aged three, 11 and 13, were rushed to hospital after two gunmen opened fire from a car in the city's west side. Eleven others, aged from their 30s to their...
Pelosi suspect told police he wanted to "break her kneecaps", suspect arrested in Delphi murders, and more trending news
Here's a look at trending topics for today, Oct. 31:. The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and “break her kneecaps” to show other members of Congress there were “consequences to actions,” authorities said Monday.
Brazil elects leftist president; Pelosi attacker had zip ties, source says; NFL Week 8 roundup
Today is Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history. By ANDREW MELDRUM, SAM MEDNICK and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated 3 min ago. AP. By AJIT SOLANKI, AIJAZ HUSSAIN, KRUTIKA PATHI and...
Cuba says at least 5 dead after boat heading to US crashes
HAVANA (AP) — A boat off northern Cuba traveling toward the United States sank Saturday after a collision with a Cuban coast guard ship, and at least five people died, Cuban officials said Saturday. The craft reportedly flipped over after the crash near Bahía Honda, about two hours from...
NC Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson mocks attack that sent Pelosi’s husband to hospital
NC Lt. Gov. Robinson posted to his thousands of followers that he doesn’t believe Paul Pelosi.
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Paying Bribes For Contracts At New York College
A Florida man has pleaded guilty in federal court in connection with paying bribes to receive contracts for work at a college in New York. Willian Borges, 30, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., pleaded guilty on Oct. 26, 2022, to one count of conspiracy and three
