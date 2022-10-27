Read full article on original website
Zachary student receives white coat in pharmacy ceremony at Samford University
Rachel Leese, of Zachary, was honored Oct. 7 during Samford University's McWhorter School of Pharmacy White Coat ceremony. The ceremony was held for the school's first-year doctor of pharmacy cohort, comprised of 92 students. The annual ceremony welcomed the class of 2026 to the profession of pharmacy and represented the first of many steps along the way to becoming a licensed pharmacist.
Letters: New Orleans charter schools are a success story
As the leader of Firstline Schools, I was disappointed in J. Celeste Lay’s op-ed about our city’s schools, which doesn’t reflect the experience of the thousands of students and families that I see daily. I’m a proud former teacher and New Orleans principal. If Ms. Lay has experience in our city’s schools, she doesn’t mention it. I get to see the hard work of our students and teachers up close. Lay’s claims, made from a distance and without specific data, don’t reflect the reality I see.
Two schoolteachers take center stage in 3-person District 3 Baton Rouge school board race
Two schoolteachers who grew up in Baton Rouge and a mother who moved here after Hurricane Katrina are vying to land the open District 3 seat on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. They are seeking to replace Tramelle Howard, who's opted not to run for reelection. The election...
Chana Heintz joins Lane Pediatrics
Lane Pediatrics announces the addition of pediatrician Dr. Chana Heintz to its practice at 6110 Main St., Zachary. She joins Dr. Shola Tijani. Heintz graduated as valedictorian from Medgar Evers College — The City University of New York, earned her doctorate of medicine at St. George’s University School of Medicine and completed her pediatric residency training at University at Buffalo Jacob’s School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. She is board eligible in pediatrics.
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Nov. 2, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Clinton Elementary School holds homecoming election and coronation
As part of homecoming week festivities in East Feliciana Parish public schools, Clinton Elementary School hosted its annual coronation ceremony Oct. 20. To practice the democratic process, students in each grade level cast ballots for their peers and elected the following court:. Miss and Mr. Pre-K Xyren Beauchamp and Braxton...
Denham Springs freshman named to Louisiana Christian University homecoming court
Camille Allgood, of Denham Springs, a freshman history major at Louisiana Christian University, was named to the school’s 2022 homecoming court. Senior Bailey McMillian, of Stonewall, was crowned 2022 homecoming queen on Oct. 22. She is a pre-med biology major with a minor in chemistry.
Ascension Parish eyed for $7.5 billion 'blue' ammonia plant from Texas energy startup
In another move that could boost the Baton Rouge area’s move toward a cleaner industrial corridor, a Texas-based energy startup on Monday announced it will consider a 1,700-acre site on the Mississippi River’s west bank in Ascension Parish for a $7.5 billion hydrogen-ammonia plant. Clean Hydrogen Works, formed...
Zachary real estate agent shares TV experience with Rotary
At the Oct. 20 Zachary Rotary meeting, Rotarians and guests heard from Carrie Godbold, real estate agent and owner of Godbold Group Real Estate, one of the hosts of "The American Dream." "The American Dream" is a national television show highlighting lifestyle and real estate in cities around the country.
LSU homecoming court includes Ascension, Livingston and Tangipahoa members
LSU announced the 2022 homecoming queen and king Oct. 22 during the game with Ole Miss. The full court and senior royalty candidates were introduced at halftime and completed the traditional walk across the stadium field. Olivia Christopher, a graphic design senior from Mandeville, was announced queen, and Navy Coggins,...
Around Zachary for Nov. 2, 2022
Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. All locations of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. The 2022 Zachary Christmas Parade, themed "Planes, Trains and Candy Canes," is at 10 a.m. Dec. 3. Forms and...
State fair ends Sunday at new Gonzales location
The Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, in Gonzales, is the new home for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. “We made the decision to move after BREC told us that the Airline Highway Property known as the Fairgrounds would be under construction this year and next,” said fair President Cliff Barton.
Will Sutton: Make New Orleans the home of the National Center of African Ancestry, and bring thousands who want to visit
We might not know where New Orleans City Hall will be located in the future, but it seems the Morris F.X. Jeff Auditorium will survive as ... something. Mayor LaToya Cantrell wanted to make the auditorium a smaller footprint City Hall, but that idea hit a hard stop after a community uprising against the proposal led to the City Council setting parameters to make sure that won’t happen. Since then, the mayor’s been working with the Save Our Soul Coalition, which fought the City Hall plan, to determine how the auditorium can be repurposed.
Ascension Parish Civil Court Cases for Oct. 3-7, 2022 (copy)
Court cases filed in Ascension Parish on Oct. 10-14: Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Garette Rayburn, open account. Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Jacqueline Richardo, open account. Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Morgan Z. Monterrey, open account. Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Candance S. Warner, open account. Accelerated Inventory Management...
East Feliciana High homecoming court presented at coronation
Graduates of East High, West High, Clinton High, Jackson High and East Feliciana High were invited to remember "There's no place like home" and "Follow the yellow brick road to Tigerland" for East Feliciana High School's 2022 homecoming week festivities. Coronation was Oct. 20 at the East Feliciana High School...
Downtown Ponchatoula to host final Live After 5 of 2022
The Downtown Ponchatoula Revitalization Program is hosting its final Live After 5 concert of 2022. The Ghost Riders Band will play at the free, family-friendly event from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4. The concert is held at the Strawberry Parking Lot on W. Hickory Street near Ponchatoula City Hall.
Twisty, crunchy CheeWees, created in 1936 at Elmer's on Magazine St., hold a place in snack-food history
It came before Cheetos. It came before Cheese Puffs. It came before Cheez Balls, Cheez Doodles and Cheesy Poofs. It is the almighty CheeWee, the original cheese curl, a crunchy treat that launched an entire segment of the snack food industry when it first rolled off the line at the Magazine Street factory where it was originally produced.
Early voting numbers up from previous midterms in Baton Rouge area ahead of final day on Tuesday
Voter participation is up in the Baton Rouge area compared to recent November midterm elections ahead of the final day of early voting on Tuesday. Through Saturday, the daily average of early votes cast is up from the 2018 midterm elections in every parish in the Baton Rouge area except West Feliciana, according to Louisiana Secretary of State data.
It's a done deal: Denham Springs set to host Walker Friday in its new stadium
The wait is over for Denham Springs. The Yellow Jackets will host parish rival Walker in a District 5-5A football game in its new stadium Friday night. Social media posts by the school confirmed the game plans that had been tentative, but we trending up since last week, are a reality.
Was your home built before 1978? You may be eligible for free lead-based paint inspection, repairs
Funding is available to cover the cost of lead-based paint inspections and remediation for eligible residents in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Charles and East Baton Rouge parishes. Common in older homes, lead-based paint can cause a host of neurological issues for children who are exposed, including slowed growth and development and learning and behavior problems.
