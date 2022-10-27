ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande County, CO

Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Innovative Water Technologies now bears the title of Grand Prize Winner, after the Colorado Chamber of Commerce voted the company's SunSpring water filtration system the 'Coolest Thing Made in Colorado.' The company, based out of Rocky Ford, has installed water filtration systems in 38 countries, producing over 100 billion liters The post Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’ appeared first on KRDO.
A look at 8 ghost towns in Colorado

They are abandoned but not forgotten. They are the forefronts of classic Colorado images, destination reminders of the bold pioneers that built this state. One might say their spirits linger across the mountains — their shouts and cries still heard in the night between cabins and corners of revelry and tragedy.
WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader

Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Updated: 19...
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley

Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Colorado suspends one family court custody expert, reviews all custody evaluators following ProPublica investigation

The Colorado courts have suspended a well-known custody evaluator and launched a review of the entire state-approved roster, following a ProPublica investigation that found some evaluators had continued to work after being disciplined by state regulators and accused of domestic violence. Jaime Watman, of the State Court Administrator’s Office, confirmed...
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season

DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp differences in Wyoming’s and Colorado’s wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado’s famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black “sub-adult” females were reported to have...
