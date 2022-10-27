Read full article on original website
Xcel Energy likely to seek gas rate hike in 2023 after Colorado slashed increase
DENVER — Xcel Energy expects to seek natural gas rate increases in 2023 after Colorado utilities regulators slashed the rate hike the power company sought this year. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission OK'd a $64 million natural gas rate hike for what the utility can charge its 1.4 million customers in the Denver metro area and elsewhere in the state.
Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’
ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) -- Innovative Water Technologies now bears the title of Grand Prize Winner, after the Colorado Chamber of Commerce voted the company's SunSpring water filtration system the 'Coolest Thing Made in Colorado.' The company, based out of Rocky Ford, has installed water filtration systems in 38 countries, producing over 100 billion liters The post Rocky Ford-based Water Purification system named ‘Coolest Thing Made in Colorado’ appeared first on KRDO.
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
A look at 8 ghost towns in Colorado
They are abandoned but not forgotten. They are the forefronts of classic Colorado images, destination reminders of the bold pioneers that built this state. One might say their spirits linger across the mountains — their shouts and cries still heard in the night between cabins and corners of revelry and tragedy.
Inflation, water, energy are all big issues - but what rural Coloradans most want is to be heard
On Colorado’s Eastern Plains, the summer harvest is over. Winter wheat is in the ground in most places. Fall hayrides are in full swing. Pumpkin patches are full and watermelons have been blown into oblivion, an annual tradition at former Sen. Greg Brophy's Wray farm that involves heavy artillery.
KKTV
WATCH: Cause of death released for Colorado House minority leader
Dozens of people have been displaced following the early morning fire on Oct. 31, 2022, in Lakewoo. Family speaks after one dead in multi-car crash in southwest Colorado Springs. Updated: 14 hours ago. The Tapia family says 31-year-old Michael Tapia was killed and his father is in custody. Updated: 19...
See 25 of Colorado’s Coldest Record Lows Recorded in November
November is here and so is colder weather in Colorado. Just how cold? Both the Farmer's Almanac and the Old Farmer's Almanac have predicted a cold winter ahead, but what do the record low temps say about November on the western slope?. Below we look at 25 of the coldest...
Colorado Will Soon Be Seeing More Cloud Seeding – But What is it?
Mother Nature certainly has a mind of her own, which Coloradans can confirm based on the state's unique weather patterns that often occur - remember that time it snowed in June?!. But along with the significant snowstorms that barrel through the Centennial State each year, humans have found a way...
Only Cage-Free Eggs Will Be Sold in Colorado Thanks to New Law
Animal welfare is a priority in Colorado and the state has passed its own sort of bird bill of rights. According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, starting January 1, 2023, farmers and business owners must begin a transition to cage-free hen housing. What Are Cage-Free Eggs?. Typically hens laying...
coloradosun.com
“Cheap Land Colorado”: Choosing life off the grid in the San Luis Valley
Ted Conover is the author of seven books, including “Rolling Nowhere: Riding the Rails with America’s Hoboes,” “Whiteout: Lost in Aspen, “and most recently “Immersion: A Writer’s Guide to Going Deep.” A graduate of the Denver Public Schools, he is also professor at New York University’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. His book “Newjack: Guarding Sing Sing” won the National Book Critics Circle Award and was finalist for the Pulitzer Prize.
Remains of woman found 34 years ago on Colorado farm identified
The remains of a woman found on a Colorado farm have been identified in a cold case spanning 34 years.
6 Colorado Hometowns Among Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
Here's some good news and bad news for the fine folks in Grand Junction. There's a new list of the best small towns in America and Grand Junction is on it. Unfortunately, our fair city comes in near the bottom of the stack. In other words, Grand Junction is among the worst of the best small cities in the United States.
lamarledger.com
Colorado suspends one family court custody expert, reviews all custody evaluators following ProPublica investigation
The Colorado courts have suspended a well-known custody evaluator and launched a review of the entire state-approved roster, following a ProPublica investigation that found some evaluators had continued to work after being disciplined by state regulators and accused of domestic violence. Jaime Watman, of the State Court Administrator’s Office, confirmed...
94kix.com
Take a Virtual Tour of an Abandoned Colorado Sugar Factory
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The once-thriving Great Western Sugar Factory in Longmont, Colorado closed down years ago and is an eerily abandoned shell of its former self. Where is the Abandoned...
Here are the Colorado ski resort changes coming this season
DENVER — Guests returning to Colorado’s ski slopes this winter after two years of conditions limited by the coronavirus will find an abundance of newer and faster lifts, expanded terrain and bigger central buildings where they can sit and rest after a long day on the mountain. Here...
1037theriver.com
WOW: The Now-Abandoned Old Exit of Colorado’s Cave of the Winds
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
14 Items To Keep In Your Car Before Winter Arrives in Western Colorado
If you were driving on the Grand Mesa or up in Glade Park over the weekend you probably encountered a little snow. By late October, conditions in the Grand Valley allow for some early winter precipitation and some years bring more than others. This is why now is the time...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp differences in Wyoming’s and Colorado’s wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado’s famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black “sub-adult” females were reported to have...
Colorado snowpack skyrockets after recent storm, helping drier parts of state
After parts of Colorado got more than two feet of snow over the last couple of days, Colorado's statewide snowpack has skyrocketed to 180 percent of the to-date median, as of the start of October 28. This is up from the 120 percent of the to-date median snowpack as of...
Colorado renters could be part of price-fixing lawsuit
It alleges that each of the management companies illegally shared RealPage's algorithm-born pricing with each other in order to inflate rental prices, rather than competing with each other on rent prices to attract renters.
