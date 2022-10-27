Read full article on original website
kurv.com
4 Kidnapped, Including Teen Girl And Baby, In California
(AP) — Police have arrested two suspects who allegedly kidnapped four people, including a teenage girl and a 6-month-old baby, last week in Southern California. Police found the 14-year-old girl and the baby uninjured inside a hotel room in Costa Mesa early Thursday morning after the two adults who also were kidnapped managed to escape and call 911.
kurv.com
Election Conspiracy Theorists Jailed In Texas Lawsuit
(AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed. A federal judge found they failed to provide information in a defamation lawsuit filed against...
kurv.com
GOP Gains Among South Texas Hispanics, But Rest Of The State Is A Question
The GOP is making historic breakthroughs with Hispanic voters in South Texas, but most Hispanic voters in the state don’t live in border counties. Almost half of them live in the metro areas of Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, where they still vote mostly for Democrats. Exit...
kurv.com
Feds Concerned About Armed People At Arizona Ballot Boxes
(AP) — The Justice Department says reports of people watching ballot boxes in Arizona, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, raise serious concerns about voter intimidation as it stepped into a lawsuit over the monitoring. The statement Monday from the Justice Department comes days after a federal judge refused...
kurv.com
Controversial Campaign Commercial
A new political campaign ad that’s running in Texas is raising eyebrows. It uses video of the Uvalde school shooter and you can hear the gunshots fired into the classroom. The ad is paid for by a dark money group, which is critical of Governor Greg Abbott’s stance on guns. It’s being slammed by state Representative Dustin Burrows, who leads the Uvalde investigation. He says it gives the gunman the attention he wanted.
kurv.com
O’Rourke’s Final Campaign Ad Focuses On Abortion
The final campaign ad in Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s run for governor focuses on abortion. The 60-second spot debuted on Monday, and features an Austin woman who claims the abortion ban in Texas prevented doctors from treating her for a miscarriage. She and her husband both endorse O’Rourke in the ad.
kurv.com
Arizona AG Gives County OK For Full Ballot Hand Counts
(AP) — Arizona’s Republican attorney general says county officials can hand-count all ballots in at least five races from the Nov. 8 election. An opinion issued Friday from Mark Brnovich’s office gives a green light to GOP officials in at least two counties who have been clamoring for hand counts. The efforts are driven by unfounded concerns among some Republicans that problems with vote-counting machines led to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. The new opinion led the two Republicans on the three-member Cochise County board of supervisors to boost their plan to hand-count both early and Election Day ballots. They had pledged to pare back the effort on Wednesday after the secretary of state called it illegal.
