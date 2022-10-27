Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Related
supertalk929.com
Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities
The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
wjhl.com
Carter Compassion Center opens physical location to help needy
Carter Compassion Center opens physical location to help needy. Carter Compassion Center opens physical location …. Carter Compassion Center opens physical location to help needy. Virginia AG’s office now involved in Bristol, Virginia …. Virginia AG's office now involved in Bristol, Virginia landfill remediation. Tri-Cities trick-or-treaters enjoy night of...
wjhl.com
Veterans’ Day Concert by Symphony of the Mountains
(WJHL) Scott Eddlemon, Executive Director of Symphony of the Mountains tells us about their upcoming concert “Honoring Our Veterans” to be held November 11th at the Farmers Market in Kingsport. For more information visit www.SymphonyoftheMountains.org.
wcyb.com
RV crashes into Cracker Barrel restaurant in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An RV has crashed into the Cracker Barrel Old County Store and Restaurant, off Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia. The RV crash happened Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
wjhl.com
AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City
AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City. AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet …. AutoNation holds Tri-Cities Cars and Coffee meet in Johnson City. 1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. …. 1 dead after vehicle hits boulder during Scott Co. crash. Police ID...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County TCAT gives more information for individuals interested in the new truck driving course
SURGOINSVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Morristown, Hawkins County Extension Campus, is still on track to start a truck driving program in January. Interim Hawkins County Campus Coordinator Charles Johnson gave an update on the program and answered some questions at the Hawkins County Industrial Board meeting on Thursday.
cardinalnews.org
Groundbreaking for Hard Rock Casino in Bristol set for November; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news sites around Southwest and Southside:. Former Rep. Tom Garrett speaks about life about politics; his work now in helping persecuted religious groups overseas. — Lynchburg News and Advance. Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears campaigns for Republican council candidates in Roanoke. —...
Haunted Tri-Cities: Spirits of the Tipton-Haynes house
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s no surprise that the Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site, a complex with centuries of recorded history, carries with it an abundance of stories. What may shock some, however, is just how many of those stories are being told from beyond the grave. “This site is extremely active,” Matthew Frye, co-director […]
Greene County man at center of Silver Alert found in North Carolina
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man previously reported missing by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been found in North Carolina. On Monday night, the TBI issued a Silver Alert saying the agency was attempting to find Walter Pierce, 79, of Greene County. Pierce was reportedly found safe in North Carolina as of Tuesday morning. […]
wjhl.com
The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee
(WJHL) Wendy Potter and Sydney Pickering tell us about The Appalachian Renaissance Faire of Tennessee event coming up in Greeneville November 5th and 6th along with a Nobles Banquet to be held on November 4th. For more information on these events visit www.AppalachianRenaissanceFaire.com.
Johnson City Press
Let Casa Vieja broaden your dining horizon
705 W. Market St. holds a special memory for me. As a student at East Tennessee State University, the building was known as The Cottage, a frequent hangout for my fraternity brothers and me. I last reviewed it in these pages over six years ago. The place had hardly changed since frat brothers Squelch, Wrench and Piglet taught this pledge how to chug a pitcher of beer and remain upright.
WCSO Trunk or Treat event packed with visitors
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)– The Washington County Sheriff’s Office held its second Trunk or Treat event Saturday evening. About 2,500 people came to the 2-hour event. There were reportedly so many people at the event that the sheriff’s office ran out of candy and had to go out to get more. The event offered a chance […]
Food Truck Friday: T’s Spilled Milk
LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Looking for a quick coffee on the go? You might want to check out T’s Spilled Milk which is a food truck offering a variety of coffees, teas and pastries. Normally when you think of coffee on the go, it’s you that’s moving around, not the shop. T’s Spilled Milk was […]
BrightRidge to refund deposits for several customers in February
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Some BrightRidge Electric customers will have their deposits refunded in 2023. According to a post from BrightRidge, roughly 4,113 residential customers will receive a refund of their deposits in February due to strong payment histories. The refunds represent about $900,000 collectively. Typically, those deposits would have been held until accounts […]
New 48-unit complex on Old Jonesborough Highway
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. News Channel 11’s weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where and for what use. You’ll […]
Hawkins Co. Jail: Don Wells released early Sunday morning
The father of missing Summer Wells was released from Hawkins County Jail early Sunday morning, according to workers at the facility.
Multiple crews respond to Kingsport house fire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire on N. JB Dennis Road Monday at 8 a.m., according to the Kingsport Fire Department (KPD). A spokesperson told News Channel 11 that the home was a vacant structure, and volunteer firefighters with Warrior’s Path and Bloomingdale brought water tankers to assist with the […]
2 alleged burglars arrested at Bristol home
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) arrested a man and woman on burglary-related charges after deputies reportedly found them with a tarp of stolen items. According to a news release from authorities, police responded to the 10000 block of Oak Grove Road in Bristol when a caller reported trespassers on […]
Westbound I-26 reopens after crash in Kingsport
UPDATE: Kingsport police say the crash has been cleared. All lanes have reopened, according to TDOT. Previous: KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash has closed a section of Interstate 26 in Kingsport, according to TDOT. TDOT reports both westbound lanes of I-26 near Exit 6, the Rock Springs Drive exit, are closed due to a […]
Kingsport PD: No serious injuries in 12-car crash on I-26
A crash involving 12 cars on I-26 westbound closed both lanes Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD). The incident resulted from a four-vehicle collision.
Comments / 0