Hair jewelry, as its name suggests, is jewelry carefully crafted and created with real human hair, typically made to memorialize someone recently deceased. While the popularity of hair jewelry wouldn’t peak in the West until the reign of Queen Victoria, the tradition of hair being used as a vital component of mourning has its start back in the Middle Ages in Europe. This late 18th-century hair bracelet found in the New Orleans Museum of Art's collection with an attached portrait miniature is an exquisite example of this handcraft often associated with women.

