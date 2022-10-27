KONA, Hawai'i – No. 13 Arizona Women's Golf will look to cap its successful Fall when it takes on conference foes in the Nanea Pac-12 Preview, beginning on Halloween. All 11 of the Pac-12's women's golf programs, in addition to Hawai'i, will compete for three days at the world-renowned Nanea Golf Club on the main island of Hawai'i. The Wildcats have posted a third place and runner-up finish in two of their three tournaments this season.

