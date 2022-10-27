Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
azdesertswarm.com
SB Nation Reacts: Arizona fans expecting another Pac-12 men’s basketball title
The fans have spoken, and they think Arizona is looking pretty good to repeat as Pac-12 men’s basketball regular season champions. SB Nation polled our readers this week to see where they should the Wildcats would finish in the Pac-12 during the 2022-23 season. The league’s media picked the UA to finish second, behind UCLA, while DraftKings Sportsbook has both teams as co-favorites at +190.
arizonasports.com
Arizona Wildcats G Courtney Ramey suspended 3 games
Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball transfer guard Courtney Ramey will be suspended three games for playing in the Portsmouth Invitational, his father told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. The Portsmouth Invitational is not an NCAA-certified event, thus why Ramey’s participation yielded a suspension. The invitational is for lesser-known prospects looking...
How to watch USC vs. Arizona: Live stream online, TV channel, betting odds
Lincoln Riley, Caleb Williams and the No. 10 USC Trojans travel to Tucson for a Pac-12 battle with Arizona
arizonawildcats.com
Wildcats Head to Hawai'i For Nanea Pac-12 Preview
KONA, Hawai'i – No. 13 Arizona Women's Golf will look to cap its successful Fall when it takes on conference foes in the Nanea Pac-12 Preview, beginning on Halloween. All 11 of the Pac-12's women's golf programs, in addition to Hawai'i, will compete for three days at the world-renowned Nanea Golf Club on the main island of Hawai'i. The Wildcats have posted a third place and runner-up finish in two of their three tournaments this season.
KTBS
Meet the 2022-23 Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team
Major: Educational Leadership (graduate program) Follow him here: @CourtneyRamey0 (Twitter), courtney_ramey (Instagram) Favorite part of the new UA uniforms: "My last name." Favorite former Wildcat player and why: "Gilbert Arenas. Great NBA player, great talent." What phrase from Tommy Lloyd sticks in your head? "Let it rip." Favorite food from...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
University of Arizona alumni rally to save canceled Homecoming parade
Participants of the Homecoming parade in a Halloween decorated car on Oct. 28. The University of Arizona Homecoming parade began in 1929 and has been an annual feature of Homecoming up until 2020 when it was canceled due to COVID-19. It has not been held since. On Oct. 20, UA...
kjzz.org
Voters to decide on rural groundwater in southeastern Arizona
As Arizona and other states throughout the Southwest have tried to manage water supplies throughout a historic drought, the Colorado River has gotten the bulk of the attention. But rural Arizonans are concerned about groundwater. In many rural areas, groundwater is the only source of water available. But it’s unregulated,...
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
A new addition to San Xavier Mission
As restoration efforts continues at San Xavier Mission near Tucson, a pair of area artists are now building gates to be installed in front of the historic church.
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
Above: Fox Theatre in Tucson is a popular haunt for those who enjoy drama and those wishing to spot a ghost. On occasion, live performances have been interrupted when props move on their own. (Photo by Julius Schlosburg via Visit Tucson) Lifestyle | yesterday | Shane Co. The United States...
kawc.org
Planned Parenthood of Arizona reopening all state abortion locations
PHOENIX -- Saying it now has legal breathing room, Planned Parenthood of Arizona is reopening all of its sites where it offers abortion in the state. But for how long will depend on the courts. Brittany Fonteno, organization president, said Thursday that patients seeking to terminate a pregnancy now will...
Prop 130 would give more veterans property tax exemptions
Arizona law only gives property tax exemptions to disabled veterans who lived in Arizona before they entered the service but this proposition would expand to all disabled veterans living in Arizona.
KGUN 9 personality Larry Schnebly passes away at 94
Schnebly was a pioneer in local television in front of the camera and behind the scenes, as he was also a prominent figure throughout the state of Arizona.
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
americanmilitarynews.com
22 people in Tucson charged with firearms trafficking
Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the indictments of 22 people from Tucson who they say were illegally purchasing firearms in the United States and smuggling them into Mexico. Twelve individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on Sept. 21, while 10 people were indicted on Sept. 15 with various...
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
