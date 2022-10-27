ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Election Day Around the Corner

By Miles Layton Editor
The Jackson & Vinton Courier
 5 days ago

MCARTHUR – As most everyone is aware, there is an election ahead, Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Early voting began October 12 and includes the two Saturdays, the Sunday and the Monday before Election Day. Absentee voting by mail began Oct. 12

Folks are running for governor, attorney general, state auditor, secretary of state, state treasurer, chief justice, associate justice, US Senator – that’s a big race – congress, state representative, state senator so on and so forth.

Locally, the races that matter are for Vinton County Commission where there are three candidates. As the names appear listed on the ballot, those candidates are Democrat Lynn Herrold, Independent Jeff Martin and Republican Timothy Eberts, who is running for reelection.

Republican Cindy Waugh is running unopposed for reelection as county auditor.

James Salyer is running unopposed for reelection as judge of the Court of Common Pleas.

Kristy Wilkin is running unopposed for reelection as judge of the Common Court of Appeals in the Fourth District.

In Jackson County, Republican Jon Hensler is running for reelection as a county commissioner.

Republican Tiffany Ridgeway is running for reelection as county auditor.

Christopher Regan is running for reelection as judge of the Court of Common Pleas.

There are a couple of proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot. One asks voters if they would like courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail. The other proposed amendment asks voters whether they want to prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.

Any candidate who wants a short profile article in the next edition of the Vinton-Jackson Courier should reach out via email by or before Tuesday to mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com.

On a related note, since it is so close to Election Day, Vinton-Jackson Courier will not be accepting any letters to the editor regarding candidates. Nor will the newspaper be endorsing anyone because we know our readers can make up their own minds as to who to cast their ballots for on Election Day.

Vinton-Jackson Courier Editor Miles Layton may be reached at mlayton@vintonjacksoncourier.com

