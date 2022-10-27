ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey Elliott On Finding The Net In The UCL, Ajax Performance & The Desire To Push On

By Alex Caddick
 5 days ago

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has commented on both his and the teams performance during yesterdays 3-0 over Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool got back to winning ways last night after last weekend's defeat to Nottingham Forest , with a 3-0 win away at Dutch side Ajax in the UEFA Champions League.

Goals from Mohamed Salah , Darwin Nunez and youngster Harvey Elliott were enough to earn the reds all three points and see them through to the knockout stages.

The latter, Harvey Elliott, has now scored two goals in his last two Champions League appearances. He spoke with Liverpoolfc.com , detailing his thoughts on the result.

When asked about his new scoring habits in the competition, Elliott said: " Yeah, definitely – I think that’s two in two now. It’s always nice to get on the scoresheet and when the chances fall to me, I just need to make sure I take it and that’s what I did tonight. But most importantly it’s about the win and I’m just happy I’ve contributed with the goal."

The 19-year-old scored from a very cute angle, showcasing some exceptional finishing abilities, he added: " In those situations you just need to absolutely smash it as hard as you can, and that’s what I did. Thankfully my right foot isn’t just for standing on and I could use it tonight! I just need to take the chances as they come, however they come.

In Champions League football you are only going to get limited chances." Said Elliott. " Tonight it was a half-chance and this is what it’s all about, you just need to make sure you take these opportunities, and if and when they come just make sure you are concentrated and know what you are doing.

Thankfully that’s what I was doing tonight. But most importantly it’s about the win, getting the three points and going back to England happy and taking it into the weekend now."

Mo Salah, who has been something of a mentor at Anfield to the former Fulham player, scored the opening goal not long before the half-time break after the reds faced a lot of pressure from Ajax, on the importance of the goal, Harvey said: " Yeah, definitely. We always knew Ajax were going to come out and be front-footed and come at us because they needed to win tonight, and at their home stadium.

We always knew it was going to happen. Mo, I don’t have enough words to describe him. An unbelievable player as well as an unbelievable guy as well. He is always there helping me out and I’m just very happy for him to get a goal and assist."

Liverpool's young ace continued: " I think as a team we all played very well; the boys that came on, obviously the young lads as well did very well, including Stefan [Bajcetic]. It’s easy to get overexcited about the situation – he came here, stamped his foot on the ground and showed he is one of us in the senior team. It was an all-round great performance and we just need to take it into the weekend, make sure we take this momentum and confidence and put in another performance ."

Harvey Elliott and Liverpool next take to the pitch this Saturday against Leeds United in the Premier League , with the reds hoping to take the momentum built in midweek to improve on last weekend's defeat.

The full Harvey Elliott interview can be found here - Harvey Elliott: We took our chances - now let's build momentum

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

