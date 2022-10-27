Woman dies in fiery crash after being hit by semi on I-10 in Phoenix

A woman died early Thursday morning along Interstate 10 in West Phoenix when her car burst into flames after a tractor trailer struck it from behind, sending it to another semi, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, on the eastbound lanes of I-10 near 67 th Avenue, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

The woman was driving a 2015 Dodge Dart in the slow lane with the car’s hazard lights on.

DPS troopers said witnesses told them her car was hit from behind, pushing the Dodge into another truck.

The car burst into flames, DPS officials said in a release, and the woman was trapped inside.

“Due to the intensity of the fire, the identity of the victim will not be released pending confirmation from the medical examiner,” officials said.

According to DPS, the driver of the semi that began the chain of events is being investigated for suspected impairment.

The eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed in the area of the accident through the morning commute, reopening about 9 a.m. Thursday, DPS officials said.