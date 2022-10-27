Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Fox17
Roosevelt Park Ministries hosting annual Fall Coat Drive November 3 & 5
While warm temperatures are still hanging around West Michigan, brutal winter is on its way. Roosevelt Park Ministries wants to make sure everyone has the right gear when the snow starts to fly, so they're handing out winter coats to anyone in need at their annual Fall Coat Drive. Winter...
Fox17
Morning Buzz: November 1
1. Only one month left to submit your entries for Lake Superior State University's Banished Words List. The tradition started yearly in 1976 to “uphold protect and support excellence in language by encouraging avoidance of words and terms that are hackneyed, redundant, oxymoronic, cliched, illogical, nonsensical and otherwise ineffective, baffling or irritating.”
Fox17
Donations, volunteers needed for community Thanksgiving banquet in Holland
HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland nonprofit is reaching out for donations to ensure everyone in the community has a Thanksgiving meal this year. The Great Thanksgiving Banquet is scheduled to be held at Hope College’s DeVos Fieldhouse on Wednesday, Nov. 23 starting at 6 p.m. Gateway Mission says...
Fox17
Silent Observer now available in Ionia County
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Silent Observer is expanding its services to Ionia County. Beginning Nov. 1, county residents will be able to submit anonymous tips for unsolved crimes by calling 616-774-2345 or through their website. The Silent Observer App is also available on the App Store. “The Ionia County...
Fox17
GRCC nets 6th-straight MCCAA volleyball championship
FLINT, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is celebrating its volleyball team’s sixth-straight MCCAA Tournament championship!. The Raiders faced off against Western Conference champion Lake Michigan College on Saturday, dominating with a score of 25-6, 25-15, 25-13, according to GRCC. The school says following that match, the...
Fox17
Know the Law: No-Fault Coverage Options
It’s been over two years since the Michigan legislature changed the state’s historic auto no-fault law. This can leave motorists wondering, well how does this directly impact me? Do I need to change my policy? What selections on auto insurance should I make?. Grand Rapids auto accident attorney...
Fox17
Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing
LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
Fox17
Mary Free Bed brings Halloween fun to inpatients at 'Scare-apy' event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation (MFB) gave its outdoor therapy garden a spooky makeover for its “Scare-apy” event Friday, bringing Halloween festivities to children staying at the hospital this year. The Grand Rapids rehabilitation center says patients, staff members and families took part in...
Fox17
Van Andel Arena, DeVos Performance Hall accepting 'thank you' cards for troops
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Patrons are invited to express their gratitude for veterans and active service members at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall this month. Through the end of November, attendees may bring “thank you” cards, unsealed, to either venue. Staff members will collect them and ship them to veterans and active troops, according to ASM Global.
Fox17
Corgis in the Park celebrates fun-size dog breed in Walker
WALKER, Mich. — Corgis of all shapes, colors and sizes turned out to the annual Corgis in the Park event Saturday!. Some of the portable pups were in costume, but all were equally adorable. The event was held at Johnson Park in Walker, and to say the weather was...
Fox17
MSP: 15-year-old bicyclist hurt in Montcalm Co. hit-and-run
PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is hurt following what state troopers are calling a hit-and-run incident in Montcalm County Sunday night. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. near Bass Lake Road and Kendaville Road in Pierson Township. We’re told...
Fox17
Police seek vehicle after hit-and-run hospitalizes Muskegon teen
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Muskegon Sunday afternoon, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD). We’re told the crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. near Oakgrove Street and Amity Avenue. The 15-year-old Muskegon resident was riding a bicycle when...
Fox17
Head to the Saugatuck Film Festival on November 5 for movies and good food
Saugatuck and the West Shoreline of Michigan are well known for their artistic communities and there's a film festival soon approaching on November 5. Saugatuck Film Fest promises an exploration of the frontier of filmmaking with a backdrop of one of Michigan’s most beautiful art destinations. Events include screenings of short and feature-length film submissions, a prize-winning feature film, selections from Ox-Bow School of Art alumni, artist Q&A, awards presentations, and additional online screenings.
Benton Harbor man sentenced to 11.5 years for repeated firearm offenses
A Benton Harbor man has been sentenced to 11.5 years behind bars for the repeated illegal possession of firearms.
Comments / 0