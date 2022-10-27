ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happiness is expensive

By Sara Fox
 5 days ago
We’ve all heard the saying that money can’t buy happiness. It’s an old phrase that helps keep people content with a modest life and reminds them that, while they may not have enough money to live a lavish lifestyle, it’s okay because just because you’re wealthy, it doesn’t mean you’re happy.

As inflation continues to wreak havoc on the vast majority of Americans and the cost of living continues to increase, it seems like people (the younger generations in particular) are growing more exhausted and becoming less hopeful that things can ever get better. I’ve recently found that when you haven’t had it before, having enough money to afford even just basic necessities can be a relief, and therefore, a source of happiness. This is why it’s so important to raise the minimum wage, or even better, adjust everyone’s wages in relation to inflation.

Prior to graduating in May of this year, I had been in college for eight long years. I attended East Carolina University in 2014 before my mental health forced me to leave school and return home at the end of my freshman year. Over the next eight years, I struggled to figure out what I wanted to do with my life, and I struggled to find the ability to overcome my then-undiagnosed mental illnesses while not even understanding why things were so difficult.

Basically, finding the motivation and energy to do well in school was so draining that also working any sort of off-campus job was out of the question. I worked a few food service jobs during summer and winter breaks, but could never keep it going once classes started. I worked low-paying, low-hour on-campus jobs, and my parents were able to help me occasionally when I was really down bad, but mostly, for eight years, I just had to go without. Living in Pembroke meant that I couldn’t really afford the gas to go all the way to Fayetteville to participate in poetry slams the way I wanted. When my friends were celebrating a special occasion, I couldn’t go to dinner most of the time. The only time I really got new clothes was when I got my student loan refund twice a year, and the vast majority of it went to paying rent and buying my books.

I don’t say all of this to complain. I know there are people who have it much worse, and I certainly adjusted to living well under the poverty line even through my mid-20s. I just know that I was often stressed and unhappy worrying about how I was going to afford things like deodorant, tampons, body wash, or toilet paper.

When I accepted the job as editor of The Bladen Journal a month ago, I was given a salary for the first time in my life. For the first time in eight years, I was going to have a steady source of income and I wouldn’t have to worry about being able to buy the bare necessities. This past month has been more peaceful than any other in almost a decade. Having a job that I love and being able to afford the things I need, and sometimes even things that I want has helped me sleep better at night. It has improved my relationship with my partner. It has given me a better outlook on life and just boosted my general mood. Life just doesn’t feel as hopeless.

This is all just to say that money may not “buy happiness”, but it allows you to buy things like hygiene products, food, and clothing that people need to comfortably live. Money can buy you peace of mind in the form of knowing your lights won’t be cut off this month and that you can heat your home in the winter. Money can’t “buy happiness” but it can buy the things that lead to it.

We, as a nation, must ensure that our citizens have enough money to survive, and hopefully even enjoy their life. Research the yearly profits and salaries of the executives of any major company and you’ll see that they make more than enough money to pay their employees more. It just would mean they might only make a couple hundred million dollars instead of billions.

Americans deserve to be able to know they can afford to live comfortably. Americans deserve better pay.

Bladen Journal

Work smarter, not harder

If there’s one thing I’ve heard constantly throughout my life, it’s how lazy the youth of my generation is. I was born in 1995, so depending on where you look, I am either categorized as a young millennial or an old member of Gen Z. Older generations...
Bladen Journal

Philemon And Some Helpful Thoughts On Forgiveness

The tiny little book of Philemon, just twenty-five verses long, makes up one of the most unusual and precious books in the entire Bible. It is a personal letter from friend to friend; Paul wrote it from his house imprisonment in Rome to a friend named Philemon, who lived in Colosse, some 1300 miles away.
Bladen Journal

Charms to soothe the savage beast

Although I believe that all forms of the arts are a crucial element of the education of every student in our nation, as a self-proclaimed band nerd of over 15 years, I want to specifically speak on the importance of music in our schools. I have always believed in the...
Bladen Journal

Don’t neglect the blessings of liberty

The big news of the day was that I was blessed to lead a precious eighty-year-old lady to the Lord while she was laying in a hospital bed just days from death. It was two weeks ago, and I have since preached her funeral. It never ceases to amaze me how good God is; this was a lady who had gone eighty years vacillating between not wanting to have anything to do with God and not even believing that there was a God, and yet God came by her way one more time, just in time.
Bladen Journal

Pet of the Week

Old Man is elated to be in the paper this week! He is a 10-12-year-old hound mix who is looking for a family to spend his senior years with. They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but Old Man is ready to learn how to be your best friend! He looks to be a basset hound mix which is good news for all prospective pet parents as basset hounds are famously good-tempered with other pets and children.
