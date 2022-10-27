Happiness is expensive

We’ve all heard the saying that money can’t buy happiness. It’s an old phrase that helps keep people content with a modest life and reminds them that, while they may not have enough money to live a lavish lifestyle, it’s okay because just because you’re wealthy, it doesn’t mean you’re happy.

As inflation continues to wreak havoc on the vast majority of Americans and the cost of living continues to increase, it seems like people (the younger generations in particular) are growing more exhausted and becoming less hopeful that things can ever get better. I’ve recently found that when you haven’t had it before, having enough money to afford even just basic necessities can be a relief, and therefore, a source of happiness. This is why it’s so important to raise the minimum wage, or even better, adjust everyone’s wages in relation to inflation.

Prior to graduating in May of this year, I had been in college for eight long years. I attended East Carolina University in 2014 before my mental health forced me to leave school and return home at the end of my freshman year. Over the next eight years, I struggled to figure out what I wanted to do with my life, and I struggled to find the ability to overcome my then-undiagnosed mental illnesses while not even understanding why things were so difficult.

Basically, finding the motivation and energy to do well in school was so draining that also working any sort of off-campus job was out of the question. I worked a few food service jobs during summer and winter breaks, but could never keep it going once classes started. I worked low-paying, low-hour on-campus jobs, and my parents were able to help me occasionally when I was really down bad, but mostly, for eight years, I just had to go without. Living in Pembroke meant that I couldn’t really afford the gas to go all the way to Fayetteville to participate in poetry slams the way I wanted. When my friends were celebrating a special occasion, I couldn’t go to dinner most of the time. The only time I really got new clothes was when I got my student loan refund twice a year, and the vast majority of it went to paying rent and buying my books.

I don’t say all of this to complain. I know there are people who have it much worse, and I certainly adjusted to living well under the poverty line even through my mid-20s. I just know that I was often stressed and unhappy worrying about how I was going to afford things like deodorant, tampons, body wash, or toilet paper.

When I accepted the job as editor of The Bladen Journal a month ago, I was given a salary for the first time in my life. For the first time in eight years, I was going to have a steady source of income and I wouldn’t have to worry about being able to buy the bare necessities. This past month has been more peaceful than any other in almost a decade. Having a job that I love and being able to afford the things I need, and sometimes even things that I want has helped me sleep better at night. It has improved my relationship with my partner. It has given me a better outlook on life and just boosted my general mood. Life just doesn’t feel as hopeless.

This is all just to say that money may not “buy happiness”, but it allows you to buy things like hygiene products, food, and clothing that people need to comfortably live. Money can buy you peace of mind in the form of knowing your lights won’t be cut off this month and that you can heat your home in the winter. Money can’t “buy happiness” but it can buy the things that lead to it.

We, as a nation, must ensure that our citizens have enough money to survive, and hopefully even enjoy their life. Research the yearly profits and salaries of the executives of any major company and you’ll see that they make more than enough money to pay their employees more. It just would mean they might only make a couple hundred million dollars instead of billions.

Americans deserve to be able to know they can afford to live comfortably. Americans deserve better pay.