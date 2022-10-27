Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football announces Offensive, Defensive Players of the Game following Week 9 win
Ohio State got the job done against a ranked opponent for the first time this season. Ohio State beat Penn State 44-31 on Saturday, further asserting its dominance in the B1G East. The Buckeyes released their Players of the Game from offense and defense. The defensive MVP was an obvious...
elisportsnetwork.com
Ohio State defeats Penn State: Should Buckeyes be happy or concerned? | The Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt reacts to the postgame melee that took place after the Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans matchup in the tunnel of the Big House. Hear why Klatt is disappointed in the events that took place and explains why it takes away from Michigan’s impressive win. ESN FeedsThis post […]
247Sports
Rece Davis makes early Ohio State vs. Michigan football prediction
The winner of the Big Ten East Division will likely come down to the final regular-season game of the year between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes. Both teams have already beaten the division’s next-best challenger, the Penn State Nittany Lions. During a recent edition of College GameDay Podcast, Rece Davis explained why he thinks Ohio State will end up winning the game.
Urban Meyer Reacts To Ohio State's Big Win Over Penn State
It wasn't easy, but Ohio State wore out Penn State in the fourth quarter to improve its record to 8-0. Ohio State was trailing 21-16 in the fourth quarter. However, Penn State's lead didn't last very long. The Buckeyes managed to score 28 points in the final 15 minutes of...
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau nets national honor for breakout performance in Ohio State's Week 9 win
J.T. Tuimoloau had himself a game in Week 9. Tuimoloau collected 3 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 INTs in the Week 9 win over conference foe Penn State. The 2 INTs were the 1st of Tuimoloau’s college career. Tuimoloau also recorded a forced fumble and a recovery while returning...
Check out photos from Penn State’s ‘Stripe Out’ game against Ohio State
The Nittany Lions lost to the Buckeyes, 44-31.
247Sports
WATCH: James Franklin's post-Ohio State press conference from Beaver Stadium
No. 13 Penn State fell apart in the fourth quarter of a 44-31 loss to No. 2 Ohio State at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. After the game, Nittany Lion coach James Franklin met reporters in the Media Room. You can see his entire press conference at the link to our Lions’ Pride Board below.
nittanysportsnow.com
Michigan Stadium Tunnel has 2nd Incident in 2 Games
Maybe James Franklin had a point. Days after Penn State and Michigan’s halftime skirmish in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Franklin got a question in his weekly press conference about the incident and his reaction to it, both of which went viral. Franklin didn’t get too specific about what happened,...
Buckeye legacy discusses recent Ohio State visit, OSU offense, Hartline and more
Watch as 2025 wide receiver and Ohio State legacy Jackson Wiley discusses his interest in the Buckeyes and more after Friday night game.
saturdaytradition.com
Emmanuel Acho raves about game of JT Tuimoloau: 'I have never seen a performance like this'
Emmanuel Acho had glowing praise for J.T. Tuimoloau after Ohio State’s win over Penn State on Saturday. Tuimoloau became the only player this century with 2 interceptions, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery in a single game. Tuimoloau recorded 6 total tackles, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, and 3 tackles for loss.
OhioHealth and OSU Wexner set new revenue records in FY22, but one has an investment loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — OhioHealth Corp. and Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center continued their record-beating revenue streak and posted healthy operating margins in fiscal 2022, although this year’s falling stock market resulted in OhioHealth Corp.’s first on-paper investment loss since the 2009 recession. Mount Carmel Health System posted its third operating loss […]
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
Ohio city named one of the hottest, most affordable U.S. housing markets
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus is receiving national recognition as one of the nation’s hottest housing markets as prices for central Ohio homes decreased for the third straight month, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. Columbus Realtor’s Central Ohio Housing Report for September found the average sales price for a home was $331,287, dropping […]
Police arrest suspect making threats against Penn State Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona. Logan Township Police Department announced the arrest of Juan Namakura, 19, of Illinois, after they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik […]
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
614now.com
Five Columbus sandwiches perfect for fall
Now that the weather has cooled and the trees have lost their greenery, there’s something about hearty food that sounds so much more appealing. Maybe it’s psychological, maybe it’s not. Either way, one thing is for sure: fall is sandwich season, so we’ve compiled a list of five local sandwiches perfect for the cool weather. Dig in!
drugstorenews.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club to open in New Albany, Ohio
The new club in New Albany, Ohio, marks the retailer’s 7th location in the state. BJ's Wholesale Club is opening the doors of its newest club in New Albany, Ohio, on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, bringing the total number of U.S. clubs to 233. The new club, located at...
chainstoreage.com
BJ’s newest location is in …
BJ’s Wholesale Club has had a busy couple of months. The membership warehouse club will open a new location on Nov. 4, in New Albany, Ohio. It will be BJ’s seventh store in the state of Ohio, for a total of 233 U.S. clubs. BJ’s has been busy...
roadtirement.com
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
Ohio doctor who linked COVID-19 vaccine to magnetism under investigation
A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed coronavirus vaccines cause magnetism is under investigation by the state medical board.
