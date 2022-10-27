Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Related
fox7austin.com
Rain moves out and sun returns, but storms possible later this week
AUSTIN, Texas - HAPPY NOVEMBER!. The latest rain machine moves out today setting the stage for drier times ahead for the next few days. We will see on and off sunshine today with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight we will go from clear to cloudy and it won't be...
fox7austin.com
Severe weather possible as warnings issued for parts of Central Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Big changes from yesterday as the day starts with some rain. It's a rainy and stormy finish to the week with a cold front coming to town. A line of storms is likely this morning then we will get a break by noon. Then a few lingering showers are possible by late afternoon as they rotate around the exiting low-pressure system.
Sunshine for Halloween, but When Are Storms Coming Back to Central Texas?
After a rough round of damaging storms throughout the Killeen area and a tornado in Jarrell, Texas, we've been enjoying perfect fall temps. However, you know things can change in an instant around the Lone Star State when it comes to the skies above. Over 1,000 households and business in...
WATCH: Possible bobcat spotted in Round Rock subdivision
Security footage captured a possible bobcat roaming in the backyard of a Round Rock subdivision this weekend.
natureworldnews.com
72 Flights From Central Texas Cancelled as Severe Thunderstorms Hit
In Central Texas, 72 flights were canceled due to severe thunderstorms. Major thunderstorms are currently affecting the US state and are resulting in lengthy delays. For instance, at Austin-Bergstrom International airport (AUS), more than 70 flights have been canceled for the day. Additionally, other airlines have been impacted. 72 Flights...
KVUE
A rat caused the power outage in West Austin
A power outage that affected over 7,000 customers was found to be a rat! The rat chewed through the cables and led to an hour-long outage.
Oh No! Central Texas Carnival Is Temporarily Cancelled
I know that we are all excited in Killeen, Texas about the Central Texas Exposition Carnival coming back to the city. Everyone was looking forward to a great time this weekend, especially since it's almost Halloween. WHY IS THE CARNIVAL TEMPORARILY CLOSED?. Unfortunately, the carnival is temporarily canceled due to...
Cedar pollen: It’s coming, and nothing can be done to stop it
Don’t look now, but once the ragweed season ends, our attention is directed to the one pollen just about everyone dreads, be they allergy sufferers or not — Juniperus ashei. No one likes it. No one.
mycanyonlake.com
Oct. 30 Lake & River Conditions for Canyon Lake
A lizard suns himself on the shores of Canyon Lake. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing water from Canyon Reservoir into the Lower Guadalupe River at 56 cfs. For updates about lake and river conditions visit wordcc.com or Canyon Lake (army.mil). During periods of heavy rain, flow rates can...
CBS Austin
Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas
Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Boil water notice issued for some City of Kyle Water customers
A boil water notice was issued for some City of Kyle Water customers Monday.
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town
Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
All lanes open between Oak Knoll Road, Duval Road following crash on US 183 Hwy
AUSTIN, Texas — All lanes are open following a crash that led to all southbound lanes of U.S. 183 Highway southbound being closed between Oak Knoll Road and Duval Road Monday morning. At around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 31, a crash led to all lanes on 183 southbound being...
Unique 4-Level Geodome with Stunning Views Near Lake in Texas
In my quest to find the most unique Airbnb getaways, I stumbled upon the Geodome only 30 minutes from Austin, Texas with stunning views of the hill country and Lake Travis. Using a geodesic dome building kit in the 90s, the Geodome has been completely remodeled into a modern stylistic state-of-the-art Airbnb tri-level vacation home. The 3500 square foot Geodome is located in Leander, Texas on a quiet private road surrounded by the beauty of nature with beautiful treetop views and mesmerizing lake views. This treetop haven features 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths, two family spaces, a spiral staircase, and an observation tower loft library with 360-degree views of the Texas Hill Country. The building design is reminiscent of the old weather radar satellite domes that were around in the 1960s.
All southbound lanes of US 183 near Oak Knoll Drive closed due to crash
All lanes of U.S. Highway 183 southbound are shut down near Oak Knoll Drive in northwest Austin due to a major crash Monday morning.
Storm that struck Jarrell now confirmed as a tornado
The storm that hit Jarrell Monday has been confirmed as a tornado but the National Weather Service has not decided how powerful it was. About three dozen homes and businesses were damaged
This area in Texas among top 10 housing markets that are cooling off the most in 2022
The housing market is always a huge talker in every state and city across the U.S. and it's in the market's nature to always be moving up and down. Now, in 2022, there are some areas across the country that are seeing the housing market cool off more than most.
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident in Austin on Sunday. The crash happened at 1015 E.Yager Lane at around 9:30 p.m. According to the Police, two people were involved in a two-vehicle crash. One person suffered minor injuries.
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
Comments / 0