CLEVELAND — When you visit your doctor, you expect their undivided attention. But every patient also requires a lot of paperwork. "Clinical documentation is incredibly difficult, you ask a physician why they don't want to do it it's because it's challenging and it takes them away from the patient, so burnout for scribes is actually pretty high as well," says Charlie Coe of Scribe America, one of the largest providers of medical scribes in the country.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO