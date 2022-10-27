Read full article on original website
RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade
Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so. The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Being a medical scribe may help Northeast Ohio students write their health care future
CLEVELAND — When you visit your doctor, you expect their undivided attention. But every patient also requires a lot of paperwork. "Clinical documentation is incredibly difficult, you ask a physician why they don't want to do it it's because it's challenging and it takes them away from the patient, so burnout for scribes is actually pretty high as well," says Charlie Coe of Scribe America, one of the largest providers of medical scribes in the country.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland doctor who claimed Covid vaccine caused magnetism under medical board investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland doctor who previously claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine lead to magnetism and caused metal objects to stick to one’s body, is now under investigation by the state of Ohio’s Medical Board. According to the medical board, a citation was also issued to...
COVID-19 in Ohio: New cases continue to rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New coronavirus cases have reached a three-week high in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,633 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the case count above 10,000 on consecutive weeks and above 8,500 for three straight weeks. ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead […]
Ohio doctor who linked COVID-19 vaccine to magnetism under investigation
The video above is NBC4’s original report of Tenpenny falsely claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to magnetism. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed coronavirus vaccines cause magnetism is under investigation by the state medical board. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician, is at risk of losing her license after […]
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price
Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
cleveland19.com
US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
Will we see a COVID-19 surge this fall? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I got my COVID-19 bivalent booster shot the week they came out, hoping to protect myself from another fall of surging cases and canceled plans. I’m in a small minority though. While...
Hudson neurologist, pharmacy rep plead guilty in prescription drug kickback scheme
AKRON, Ohio — A Hudson doctor and a pharmaceutical company employee pleaded guilty Monday to carrying out a kickback scheme in which the doctor prescribed medication to patients who didn’t need it in exchange for cash and lavish dinners. Neurologist Deepak Raheja and former Avanir Pharmaceuticals employee Frank...
500 million now available in new program from the state of Ohio
hands holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently shared their plans on sending out $500 million into Ohio's 32-county Appalachian region. The goal is to revitalize communities and stimulate transformational change in the area. (source)
Many Ohio doctors find medical marijuana is effective for cancer and pain, but fewer find it effective for sickle cell anemia
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Most Ohio doctors who can recommend medical marijuana say they were satisfied with the drug’s effectiveness in treating patients with pain, cancer, fibromyalgia and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to a new State Medical Board of Ohio survey. The survey found 59.4% of participants were satisfied...
Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain counties remain yellow for medium COVID-19 spread: CDC map for Oct. 27
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga remained yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among the other yellow-classified Northeast Ohio counties were Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Lorain. Three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — improved to green, for low...
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
Northeast Ohio's most notorious serial killers
Everyone seems to be binging on documentaries about real-life horror stories. But did you know that Northeast Ohio has been home to many serial killers?
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
Need a New Job in Northeast Ohio For the Holidays? Try These 10 Places!
As the holiday season approaches more and more people are looking for additional income. Some employers, coincidentally, are also looking to boost their staffing numbers during the most stressful shopping time of the year. Job hiring websites are great places to find employers looking to hire good people for seasonal...
Cleveland Jewish News
Berger receives CWRU School of Medicine Lifetime Achievement Award
For his contributions to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine for 40 years, Dr. Nathan A. Berger received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dean’s reunion soiree Oct. 7. The event, which attracted about 250 people, was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Cleveland...
