Ohio State

WDTN

RSV continues to rise in Ohio: Signs & symptoms to look for

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — As we head into the holiday season, local health leaders are warning families to take extra precautions as Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. “We just want to be sure we can roll into those holidays that we are safe and confident spending time with family and friends,” said […]
DAYTON, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade

Last Monday, the Akron City Council voted to ban conversion therapy in the city, making it the eleventh city in Ohio to do so.  The pseudoscientific practice referred to as “conversion therapy” encompasses counseling aimed at children focused on changing sexual orientation. The practice has been condemned by the American Medical Association, the American Counseling […] The post Conversion therapy bans could prevent hundreds of youth suicides over the next decade appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Being a medical scribe may help Northeast Ohio students write their health care future

CLEVELAND — When you visit your doctor, you expect their undivided attention. But every patient also requires a lot of paperwork. "Clinical documentation is incredibly difficult, you ask a physician why they don't want to do it it's because it's challenging and it takes them away from the patient, so burnout for scribes is actually pretty high as well," says Charlie Coe of Scribe America, one of the largest providers of medical scribes in the country.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio: New cases continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New coronavirus cases have reached a three-week high in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,633 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the case count above 10,000 on consecutive weeks and above 8,500 for three straight weeks. ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio doctor who linked COVID-19 vaccine to magnetism under investigation

The video above is NBC4’s original report of Tenpenny falsely claiming that the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to magnetism. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Cleveland doctor who falsely claimed coronavirus vaccines cause magnetism is under investigation by the state medical board. Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, an osteopathic physician, is at risk of losing her license after […]
OHIO STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Dollar General is under investigation in Ohio for charging more at the register than the listed price

Dollar General is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture after investigators found the discounter was charging higher prices at the register than those listed on the shelf, according to a statement from Butler County Auditor Roger Reynolds last week. At some stores, nearly 88% of items were more expensive upon checkout than the originally stated price.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect. Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators. Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Fire 45 Grille to open in North Royalton by end of this year, city officials say

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio -- The owner of The Islander Bar & Grille in Middleburg Heights will open a new restaurant on Ohio 82 in North Royalton. Chad Trush -- who, according to his Facebook page, lives in Strongsville -- is calling the new restaurant Fire 45 Grille + Social. The eatery will fill a building, plus an addition, formerly occupied by Mario’s restaurant off the south side of Ohio 82 just west of State Road.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Berger receives CWRU School of Medicine Lifetime Achievement Award

For his contributions to the Case Western Reserve School of Medicine for 40 years, Dr. Nathan A. Berger received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual dean’s reunion soiree Oct. 7. The event, which attracted about 250 people, was held at the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion at Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH

