Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Harvest Market opens new grocery store in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWinston-salem, NC
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
lovemeow.com
Rescuers Find Two Kittens Abandoned Outside and Notice How Much They Need One Another
Rescuers found two kittens abandoned outside and noticed how much they needed one another. Two months ago, a pair of abandoned kittens were spotted at a managed cat colony near a local business in Burlington, NC. Rescuers rushed to their aid and took them off the streets, away from busy traffic.
ourdavie.com
Knock, knock: Davie couple learns of million dollar prize Monday afternoon
Bruce and Susan Saunders were in their home on a rainy Monday afternoon, watching the news, and then they heard a knock at the door. Bruce knew exactly who was standing on his porch off Duke Whittaker Road near Mocksville. It was Dave Sayer, executive director of the Publishers Clearing House Prize Patrol.
qcnews.com
HOPE LOST: The night NC cops found Hope Solo passed out in a Walmart parking lot
WINSTON-SALEM, NC (Queen City News) – When Winston-Salem Police Officer A.J. Sereika pulled up in front of a black GMC Yukon in a Walmart parking lot on March 31, 2022, the woman sitting in the driver’s seat never saw him coming. The driver was asleep, with her head...
My Fox 8
In the market for a new Boss? Look no further
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — You looking for a new Boss?. Look no further! This one-year-old, about 50-pound pitty mix is definitely who you want to work for! He’s an active boy who wants a family who can take him on daily walks! He’s working on his leash manners and basic commands.
These popular snack brands are being used to disguise THC in High Point vape, tobacco shops
HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point Police said officers recently found these products inside various vape and tobacco stores. To be clear, the THC that is being sold as Delta 8 and Delta 10 is legal. Police said the issue with these products are that they violate trademark laws and are marketed toward children.
wfmynews2.com
Aggie pride on full display at North Carolina A&T homecoming
The Greatest Homecoming on Earth returned in full for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Thousands flooded Greensboro streets.
‘Heart was racing’: Greensboro man plans to buy new house with $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Bryan Lofton, of Greensboro, says he plans to use his $200,000 lottery win to buy a new house, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “This comes at the perfect time for us,” Lofton said. “We are currently in the middle of searching for a home to buy.” Lofton, 39, […]
How to have a happy, healthy, and safe Halloween
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ghouls, goblins, and ghosts will be trolling around neighborhoods this Halloween after concerns about COVID and social distancing kept many inside last year. Patricia Williams is a family nurse practitioner with Novant Health. Though more Americans are fully vaccinated this year, she said trick-or-treaters are...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem fire on Moat Dr. leaves two without homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A fire in Winston-Salem left two people without a home this weekend. Fire crews are investigating the cause of the house fire. It happened on Moat Drive on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported.
Greensboro man can buy home for his family after $200,000 lottery win
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bryan Lofton moved to Greensboro several months ago with his wife and kids from Maryland. “I already liked it here but I’m definitely loving North Carolina now,” he said. “This is just icing on the cake.”. The icing was a $200,000 lottery win...
North Carolina Man's 'Heart Was Racing' After Scoring $200,000 Lottery Win
The lucky man's wife didn't believe he won at first because he's "always playing jokes on her."
Archdale Bar-B-Que closes; ‘It’s time for me to give it up,’ owner says
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A beloved local barbecue joint is closing its doors. On Wednesday, Archdale Bar-B-Que owner John McPherson said he is looking to either sell the location or hang on to it with the possibility of reopening in the future. “I’m 73 years old, and I’ve been doing this for 60 years, and […]
rhinotimes.com
Former Guilford Commissioner Ray Trapp Shows No Recurring Cancer
One of the most liked former Guilford County Commissioners – former District 8 Commissioner Ray Trapp – got some very good news this week after undergoing cancer surgery four months ago. Trapp stepped down as a Guilford County commissioner in 2017 to take a job at North Carolina...
Greensboro Fire Department mourns the loss of a 26-year veteran after his fight with cancer
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department community is mourning the loss of one of their own. 26-year veteran Robert S. Swink died Monday after battling cancer. Swink started his career as a firefighter with the Guilford College Fire Department on September 3, 1996. Nearly three years later, he...
Walgreens on E. Market St. robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for two men responsible for robbing a Greensboro business Monday night. Greensboro police said it happened at the Walgreens on 2913 East Market Street around 6:19 p.m. Two men walked into the business and took an unknown amount of cash at gunpoint before...
NC A&T homecoming brings thousands of Aggie Alums to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina A&T homecoming is known as the "greatest homecoming on Earth." Spend just a few minutes at some of the events around campus and you'll quickly understand why. This year, homecoming returned, for the first time in two years, without any COVID restrictions. Aggie...
Burger King on Parkway Village in Winston-Salem robbed as soon as employees arrived at work
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a fast-food restaurant in Winston-Salem Monday. It happened around 6:04 a.m. at the Burger King on 3571 Parkway Village Circle. After an investigation, Winston-Salem police said as the employees were arriving to work for the day, a...
