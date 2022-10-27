ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Halloween candy in 100 calories: Trick or Treat?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't get tricked by all the Halloween treats! To stay within 100 calories, you have to know how much of the treats you can have.Consumer Reports sends out a list every year to help you with portion control. Here are my top highlights:. Kit Kat: A...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Trunk-or-treat and a movie

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was an event that originally was planned for the parking lot of Red Cinemas on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro but some Halloween rain changed all that. "We had to make a quick decision to move the entire thing inside," said general manager Chrystal Herbin, "And...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Halloween: The best way to use your doorbell camera

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Will you fill up the bowl once and hope no ghoulish trick-or-treater takes it all at once? SimpliSafe, a security company that offers doorbell cameras surveyed a thousand of their clients. 47% said they don't completely trust kids to take the one piece of candy. 46%...
GREENSBORO, NC
My Fox 8

In the market for a new Boss? Look no further

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — You looking for a new Boss?. Look no further! This one-year-old, about 50-pound pitty mix is definitely who you want to work for! He’s an active boy who wants a family who can take him on daily walks! He’s working on his leash manners and basic commands.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to have a happy, healthy, and safe Halloween

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The ghouls, goblins, and ghosts will be trolling around neighborhoods this Halloween after concerns about COVID and social distancing kept many inside last year. Patricia Williams is a family nurse practitioner with Novant Health. Though more Americans are fully vaccinated this year, she said trick-or-treaters are...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
41K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy