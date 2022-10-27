Read full article on original website
NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38
Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Sean McVay Reveals What Rams Need to Address at Trade Deadline After 49ers Loss
The Los Angeles Rams seemed to be headed toward a thrilling and competitive second half on Sunday at SoFi Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. Revenge seemed well within reach after a 24-9 loss to their NFC West rivals on Oct. 3. But instead, the Rams were run over by...
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 10 games
It's not often you get a Game of the Century these days, but that's what's in store as Georgia and Tennessee square off in a classic 1 vs. 2 matchup on the Week 10 college football schedule this weekend. No. 2 Tennessee takes the nation's top offense on the road...
Georgia vs. Tennessee picks, predictions: Week 10 college football odds, spread, lines
It's not often we get a No. 1 vs. No. 2 game in college football, and even rarer in the regular season, but we have one on Saturday as No. 1 Georgia hosts No. 2 Tennessee in Week 10 action this weekend. Tennessee moved into a tie with Ohio State...
Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles
Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders.
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles
The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada
The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is now 26 games into Matt Canada's tenure and has failed to score over 20 points in 21 of those games. At this point, most fans and media are calling for the end of Canada's time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have not fired a coordinator mid-season in Mike Tomlin's head coaching career, but in the midst of their worst offensive run in nearly 20 years, the pressure to change that narrative is growing stronger.
NFL Power Rankings: First-Place Atlanta Falcons Rising?
The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are officially in sole possession of first place in the NFC South following their victory over the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a season-high in passing yards - including a seven straight completions at one point. But was the victory over the Panthers third string...
Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not
With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, teams across the league are looking for ways to improve their rosters. Some teams are looking to unload veterans for draft capital, while rebuilding for the future. Meanwhile, other teams are looking for that last piece to go "all-in" for a Super Bowl this season.
Patriots Trade Deadline Rumors: Isaiah Wynn, Stay or Go? - Live Blog Tracker
FOXBORO — The NFL’s Trade Deadline for 2022 will arrive on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, as multiple teams will make their final attempts to make mutually-beneficial transactions in hopes of improving in both their short and long-term futures. At 4-4, the New England Patriots find themselves in...
NFL Power Rankings: Shake Up At the Top As Undefeated Eagles Soar
For those who celebrate, happy post-Halloween. Hopefully, like me, you got to dress up as a Disney character against your will and eat peanut butter cups for dinner. The idea of putting on a facade, or a mask, is an interesting one at this time of year, where we’re left to wonder which of the teams who have good records are actually good and which of them will make the playoffs, chests puffed, only to get chopped down to size when the real contenders get involved. Sort of like me in a Kristoff outfit (from Frozen).
Did Lions Miss Out on Next Great Defensive Coordinator?
The Detroit Lions defense has been a disappointment for the past couple of seasons. Unfortunately, teams have been able to take advantage repeatedly of communication breakdowns, missed assignments and a young secondary that is still learning to execute consistently at a high level. After failing to execute the game plan...
‘It’s Exhausting’: What Lions Are Saying Following Another Close Loss
The Detroit Lions are a football team that is unable to play complementary football. When a football team repeatedly makes errors and incurs costly penalties, being on the wrong end of the scoreboard is oftentimes the result after 60 minutes. Despite a first half that saw the offense score 27...
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Dedicates Victory to Former New York Giants’ Brass
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith waited a decade for this moment, and he not only got it, but he was also able to add a dig against the New York Giants, once his employers, whom he defeated 27-13 Sunday at Lumen Field. Smith, who famously flopped in New York with...
Mike Fanning, part of touted Rams D-Line of '70s, dies at 69
Former Notre Dame All-American defensive lineman Mike Fanning, who went on to play 10 years in the NFL, died at age 69. The University of Tulsa, where Fanning had worked in the athletics department for 13 years, confirmed his Sunday…
Falcons WR Damiere Byrd Capitalizing on Opportunities After Slow Start
When the Atlanta Falcons signed receiver Damiere Byrd this past offseason, there were little secrets about what the seventh-year pro brought to the table. With 61 games and 24 starts under his belt, Byrd was set to provide speed and experience to Atlanta's receiver room as a complimentary option. He was penciled in behind rookie first-round pick Drake London, fourth-year pro Olamide Zaccheaus and recently acquired former third-rounder Bryan Edwards.
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
Derrick Henry Puts Titans on Top of Texans At Halftime
The Houston Texans came into their Sunday matchup with the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium with the league's worst run defense. To make things worse, the team was set to go up against Derrick Henry, one of the league's most talented and punishing running backs. And through the first 30...
