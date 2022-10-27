ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
Tri-City Herald

Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead

CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
Tri-City Herald

College football point spreads, betting lines for Week 10 games

It's not often you get a Game of the Century these days, but that's what's in store as Georgia and Tennessee square off in a classic 1 vs. 2 matchup on the Week 10 college football schedule this weekend. No. 2 Tennessee takes the nation's top offense on the road...
Tri-City Herald

Najee Harris Calls Out Steelers O-Line for Rushing Struggles

Frustrated with the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris opened up some about the running game struggles. Harris finished Week 8's loss with eight rushes for 32 yards after ending the first half with four rushes for zero yards. Afterward, he made it clear that it can't all fall on his shoulders.
Tri-City Herald

What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps

Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
Tri-City Herald

Lions Fire DBs Coach Aubrey Pleasant Amid Defensive Struggles

The Lions have fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant following another disappointing performance by the team’s secondary against the Dolphins on Sunday. Safeties coach Brian Duker will assume Pleasant’s responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Detroit coach Dan Campbell confirmed the moves Monday afternoon....
Tri-City Herald

Former Steelers Player Calls for Firing of Matt Canada

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is now 26 games into Matt Canada's tenure and has failed to score over 20 points in 21 of those games. At this point, most fans and media are calling for the end of Canada's time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers have not fired a coordinator mid-season in Mike Tomlin's head coaching career, but in the midst of their worst offensive run in nearly 20 years, the pressure to change that narrative is growing stronger.
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: First-Place Atlanta Falcons Rising?

The 4-4 Atlanta Falcons are officially in sole possession of first place in the NFC South following their victory over the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Marcus Mariota threw a season-high in passing yards - including a seven straight completions at one point. But was the victory over the Panthers third string...
Tri-City Herald

Bills Trade For Alvin Kamara or Kareem Hunt? Here’s Why Not

With the NFL trade deadline fast approaching, teams across the league are looking for ways to improve their rosters. Some teams are looking to unload veterans for draft capital, while rebuilding for the future. Meanwhile, other teams are looking for that last piece to go "all-in" for a Super Bowl this season.
Tri-City Herald

Patriots Trade Deadline Rumors: Isaiah Wynn, Stay or Go? - Live Blog Tracker

FOXBORO — The NFL’s Trade Deadline for 2022 will arrive on Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, as multiple teams will make their final attempts to make mutually-beneficial transactions in hopes of improving in both their short and long-term futures. At 4-4, the New England Patriots find themselves in...
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Shake Up At the Top As Undefeated Eagles Soar

For those who celebrate, happy post-Halloween. Hopefully, like me, you got to dress up as a Disney character against your will and eat peanut butter cups for dinner. The idea of putting on a facade, or a mask, is an interesting one at this time of year, where we’re left to wonder which of the teams who have good records are actually good and which of them will make the playoffs, chests puffed, only to get chopped down to size when the real contenders get involved. Sort of like me in a Kristoff outfit (from Frozen).
Tri-City Herald

Did Lions Miss Out on Next Great Defensive Coordinator?

The Detroit Lions defense has been a disappointment for the past couple of seasons. Unfortunately, teams have been able to take advantage repeatedly of communication breakdowns, missed assignments and a young secondary that is still learning to execute consistently at a high level. After failing to execute the game plan...
Tri-City Herald

Falcons WR Damiere Byrd Capitalizing on Opportunities After Slow Start

When the Atlanta Falcons signed receiver Damiere Byrd this past offseason, there were little secrets about what the seventh-year pro brought to the table. With 61 games and 24 starts under his belt, Byrd was set to provide speed and experience to Atlanta's receiver room as a complimentary option. He was penciled in behind rookie first-round pick Drake London, fourth-year pro Olamide Zaccheaus and recently acquired former third-rounder Bryan Edwards.
Tri-City Herald

Derrick Henry Puts Titans on Top of Texans At Halftime

The Houston Texans came into their Sunday matchup with the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium with the league's worst run defense. To make things worse, the team was set to go up against Derrick Henry, one of the league's most talented and punishing running backs. And through the first 30...
