Raleigh News & Observer

XFL Unveils Eight Cities, Teams for 2023 Season

View the original article to see embedded media. Hopefully, the third time’s the charm for the XFL. The newest edition of the spring football league formally announced cities, team names and logos for its new season Monday. The XFL failed to live past its first season in 2001 and...
TEXAS STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys Tarell Basham Trade Talks: Dallas Seeking Pick or Player?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have taken calls on at least three of their defensive lineman, and the fact that pass-rusher Tarell Basham seems to be atop that list is indicative of one of two things. One, he's the guy the Cowboys just can't seem to figure out how to...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterback, Quarterback, Quarterback

As we approach November, this Monday's 2023 NFL mock draft takes stock of how the college football season has gone thus far. Some prospects have played as well as expected, while others have exceeded expectations or underperformed. This mock draft was mostly put together before this last week in college...
IOWA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL trade deadline preview: Which Carolina Panthers players could be on the move?

Coming off a heartbreaking overtime loss to the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers are at a fork in the road. With Tuesday’s trade deadline lingering (Nov. 1, 4 p.m.), the Panthers (2-6) could look to sell off notable assets for future gains, or they could feel they’re close enough to contending in the lowly NFC South and look to acquire talent.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles Turn the Page Quickly to Thursday Night Date with Texans

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are up when it comes to "Thursday Night Football." Philadelphia's short week is on the road as well and it's not exactly a simple bus trip up or down I-95 either. It's a 1,500-mile trip to South Texas and a homecoming for star quarterback Jalen Hurts,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Titans-Texans Inactives

Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at NRG Stadium. CB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, DT Naquan Jones, S Josh Kalu, OL Jordan Roos, QB Ryan Tannehill and OLB Rashad Weaver. Houston: WR Jalen Camp, OL A.J. Cann, DL...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Miami Dolphins Potential Scenarios at NFL Trade Deadline

The 2022 NFL Trading Deadline has arrived, and the Miami Dolphins certainly are a team to watch before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They have been reported as being suitors for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, but the question is whether the Broncos really want to trade him — particularly after their victory against Jacksonville on Sunday put them back within striking distance in the wide open AFC.
MIAMI, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Doug Pederson on Jaguars’ Losing Streak: ‘These Last Couple of Weeks Are Tough To Take’

After Week 3, the Jacksonville Jaguars were on Cloud 9. A month later, they are in the cellar, and the door appears to be closing faster and faster each week. The Jaguars have taken tough loss after tough loss on the chin this year, with Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos extending a five-game losing streak that has seen the Jaguars lose by one score in each game.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Tom Brady expected at Super Bowl LVII one way or another

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered the 2022 season with hopes to push for another championship. Through eight weeks, the lights are beginning to dim as the Buccaneers have dropped three straight games, including four of their last six contests. The franchise slipped out of the top spot in the NFC South with Atlanta's win over Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
TAMPA, FL
Raleigh News & Observer

Why ‘Crazy’ Falcons Win Over Panthers Can Be a Turning Point

Through eight games, the Atlanta Falcons hold a 4-4 record - good enough to put them in sole possession of first place in the NFC South. The last time the Falcons sat atop the division at this point in the season was 2016, when they proceeded to run through the NFC in the playoffs before that Super Bowl.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Watch: The Best Plays from Aaron Jones’ Big Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lost to the Buffalo Bills 27-17 on Sunday night, but Aaron Jones did his part to keep them competitive against one of the best teams in the NFL. Jones carried 20 times for 143 yards (7.2 average) and added four receptions...
GREEN BAY, WI
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers RB Najee Harris Going Through Something He’s Never Faced Before

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is having the worst season of his football career, and facing a losing season for the first time as well. It hasn't been a fun season for Harris, who averaged 3.3 yards per carry and 47 yards per game heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended the first half of the game rushing four times for 0 yards - continuing what's been the roughest patch he's ever faced.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Power Rankings: Shake Up At the Top As Undefeated Eagles Soar

For those who celebrate, happy post-Halloween. Hopefully, like me, you got to dress up as a Disney character against your will and eat peanut butter cups for dinner. The idea of putting on a facade, or a mask, is an interesting one at this time of year, where we’re left to wonder which of the teams who have good records are actually good and which of them will make the playoffs, chests puffed, only to get chopped down to size when the real contenders get involved. Sort of like me in a Kristoff outfit (from Frozen).
WASHINGTON STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Talking Preps 11.01.22: Previewing the NCHSAA, NCISAA playoffs

A new Talking Preps airs Tuesday night at 8. On tap:. ▪ Jack Leary of @IKnowjacksports joins us to help break down the NCHSAA Eastern playoffs. We’ll have breakdowns of both sides of the bracket in all classes, plus Cam’s complete state championship predictions. He’s picking every game, every class.
CHARLOTTE, NC

