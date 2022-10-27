LOCK HAVEN, PA – This group of meddling kids is the Central Mountain Marching Band. Amidst cheers from the crowd of “Zoinks!” and “Jinkies,” these KCSD students played their hearts out for the Lock Haven Halloween Parade last Saturday. An annual favorite, this parade is a place for them to show their creativity and camaraderie through their costume choices. They brought to the parade all the members of Scooby Doo, a budding artist, and some rather glamorous witches, among other things. One student even went dressed as a bass drummer. They celebrated at the end of the parade with donuts and cider at the Hope Hose Fire Company of Lock Haven.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO