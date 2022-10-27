Read full article on original website
CM Marching Band in Halloween ghoulish mode
LOCK HAVEN, PA – This group of meddling kids is the Central Mountain Marching Band. Amidst cheers from the crowd of “Zoinks!” and “Jinkies,” these KCSD students played their hearts out for the Lock Haven Halloween Parade last Saturday. An annual favorite, this parade is a place for them to show their creativity and camaraderie through their costume choices. They brought to the parade all the members of Scooby Doo, a budding artist, and some rather glamorous witches, among other things. One student even went dressed as a bass drummer. They celebrated at the end of the parade with donuts and cider at the Hope Hose Fire Company of Lock Haven.
Chestnut Grove Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site in temporary delay mode
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority plans to use Clinton County’s new planner/engineer to further along its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Authority chairman Marci Orndorf discussed the agency’s plans...
Michael Angelo “Mike” Caprio
Michael Angelo “Mike” Caprio, 92, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, October 29, 2022. Born February 19, 1930 in Lock Haven, he was the son of the late Carmen and Louisa Soriero Caprio. He enjoyed barbering for many years with his uncle and two younger brothers. In 1992,...
More improvement for Clinton employment picture
HARRISBURG, PA – Clinton County showed improvement in the unemployment rate in September, according to information released Tuesday by the state Department of Labor & Industry. The county’s unemployment rate for the month was 4.5%, down from the 5.4% listed in August. One year ago in September 2021, the...
Gate theft probed in Curtin Township
BELLEFONTE, PA – Rockview state police on Sunday posted word that a hunting camp gate was stolen from along McCloskey Road in Curtin Township, the loss placed at $2,000. Police said the theft occurred sometime between Sept. 24 and Oct. 9, the victim a 60-year-old Howard man. Police said the thieves cut the gate hinges to remove a 20-foot section of black and yellow pipe.
Renovo Energy Center project gets 18-month state expiration date extension
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – A state Department of Environmental Protection permit approval for the proposed Renovo Energy Center project had been due to expire on Friday of this week, but the state agency on Thursday approved an 18-month permit extension until April 27, 2024. The DEP permit for the billion-dollar...
