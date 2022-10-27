ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1077 WRKR

The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers

Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
THREE RIVERS, MI
MLive

Larry Bell donates $250K to Kalamazoo modern dance company

KALAMAZOO, MI — As Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers prepares to launch its 42nd season, it will do so with a $250,000 infusion from Bell’s Brewery founder and former owner Larry Bell. Bell, who has made a number of philanthropic investments through the recently founded Larry J. Bell Library...
KALAMAZOO, MI
swmichigandining.com

Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)

I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Bell’s General Store to collect coats, other winter gear for those in need

KALAMAZOO, MI — With winter weather right around the corner, Bell’s Brewery is doing what it can to help get people into new or gently used coats. Coats and other winter items will be collected at the brewery’s General Store, located next door to the Eccentric Café at 355 E. Michigan Ave., during the store’s open hours from Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Wednesday, Nov. 16.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Banana 101.5

VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated

Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
MARSHALL, MI
airlinegeeks.com

Trip Report: Avelo Airlines Kalamazoo Inaugural Flight

Houston, Texas-based Avelo Airlines has had quite a history, they were originally founded in 1987 as Casino Express Airlines, in 2005 as Xtra Airways, and finally in April of 2021 under its current name Avelo Airlines. Under the leadership of CEO Andrew Levy, they have expanded past their original route network along the west coast and have a substantial network in the eastern portion of the United States.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Joel Eisenberg

Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral

The last Golden Corral buffet chain in the area is still awaiting demolition for a new, larger Chick-fil-A location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com, MLive.com, and WZZM.com.
Kalamazoo Gazette

ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
