This Michigan Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenKalamazoo, MI
Gluten-Free, Plant-Based Eatery Set to Open in Southwest Michigan This FallVegOut MagazinePortage, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
3 Towns in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMichigan State
The Kent Eatery & Spirits To Open Soon In Three Rivers
Three Rivers is about to get a new eatery in their Historic District from the Miller Family called The Kent Eatery & Spirits. The building, located at 45 N Main St in Three Rivers, MI was announced all the way back in March of 2022, but things are in motion now that may allow the restaurant to open at the end of the year or in early 2023.
Larry Bell donates $250K to Kalamazoo modern dance company
KALAMAZOO, MI — As Wellspring/Cori Terry & Dancers prepares to launch its 42nd season, it will do so with a $250,000 infusion from Bell’s Brewery founder and former owner Larry Bell. Bell, who has made a number of philanthropic investments through the recently founded Larry J. Bell Library...
Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders (Battle Creek)
I’ve been working a lot of extra hours recently. I don’t mind to much because I do like the paycheck but I hate the time spent away from the family and making J do the sports practices all by herself. A couple of weeks ago, I had to...
This Dude Just Smashed An Entire 28″ Pizza In 24 Minutes In Kalamazoo
There is a guy who has been making a big name for himself doing some insane food challenges around the Kalamazoo and Southwest Michigan area. Nathan Klein has taken down some of the most arduous food attempts in recent years. He most recently took the challenge at Ray Ray's where,...
Bell’s General Store to collect coats, other winter gear for those in need
KALAMAZOO, MI — With winter weather right around the corner, Bell’s Brewery is doing what it can to help get people into new or gently used coats. Coats and other winter items will be collected at the brewery’s General Store, located next door to the Eccentric Café at 355 E. Michigan Ave., during the store’s open hours from Tuesday, Nov. 1, through Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Michigan marries two large industries to become agritourism hot spot
When Justin Wendzel was working his family farm as a young man he didn’t understand his father’s “crazy” idea to buy a pumpkin display business. After all, they were produce farmers selling tomatoes, sweet corn, squash and green beans by the roadside. His father, David, had...
Westside Dairy Queen to close with plans for their replacement
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Dairy Queen now sits on Fulton Street in Grand Rapids bare. Owners confirm to 13 ON YOUR SIDE the current contract with Dairy Queen has finished. They say they are, "excited to start the process of a neighborhood treat stop," and more information will be available in the future.
Frederik Meijer Gardens announces winter sculpture exhibition
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park announced its winter sculpture exhibition Monday, “Double Take: Mel Chin & Elizabeth Turk.”. The new exhibition, scheduled from Nov. 18 through March 26, 2023, primarily focuses on the natural world through media, including wood, stone, aluminum, water and sound.
Kalamazoo home is a must-see for spooky Halloween decorations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — People are dying to take a look at one Kalamazoo Township's spooky graveyard display created by Ken and Tammy Williams. The home on the corner of Mt. Olivet Road and Michael Avenue is a must-see for the feel-good spooky vibes. Trick or Treaters: Police say you...
Bye-bye ArtPrize: Grand Rapids community, artists bid farewell to competition that leaves legacy
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — From giant fire-breathing dragon sculptures to a delicately curated social commentary installation on the death sentence, ArtPrize has certainly given its attendees a lot to talk about during the last 13 years. The talk about the artwork, the economic impact on the community and the...
VIDEO: Halloween House In Marshall Is Fully Decorated
Halloween is only a few days away and there are some iconic houses in Michigan whose owners do a bang-up job every year decorating for the holiday. The famous Hix House on the east side of the state is known for its elaborately themed decorations every year, but the Halloween House in Marshall is no slouch either. In fact, the house is fully decorated for the 2022 Halloween season, and you can see all the decorations below before checking them out in person.
Trip Report: Avelo Airlines Kalamazoo Inaugural Flight
Houston, Texas-based Avelo Airlines has had quite a history, they were originally founded in 1987 as Casino Express Airlines, in 2005 as Xtra Airways, and finally in April of 2021 under its current name Avelo Airlines. Under the leadership of CEO Andrew Levy, they have expanded past their original route network along the west coast and have a substantial network in the eastern portion of the United States.
Motown women, teachers among winners of Kalamazoo’s 2022 Community Arts Awards
KALAMAZOO, MI – Multiple community members and organizations are being honored for their works in the local arts community. The Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo is hosting the 2022 Community Arts Awards at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, at the Gull Lake Center for the Fine, 7753 N. 34th St. Richland.
These Two Grand Rapids Intersections Are Among The Worst In Michigan
Don't tell my wife Lindsey, but she's a better driver than me. But even with her behind the wheel, I'd still be a bit nervous if we were traveling through these 12 intersections that have been labeled as Michigan's most dangerous intersections. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT),...
17 ‘clean’ school buses on their way to West Michigan school districts
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Several upgraded school buses are on their way to several school districts in West Michigan. The Biden Administration is set to give out roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 ‘clean’ school buses across the nation under a new federal program.
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden Corral
The last Golden Corral buffet chain in the area is still awaiting demolition for a new, larger Chick-fil-A location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WoodTV.com, MLive.com, and WZZM.com.
Spartan, Wolverine fans unite at bars across West Michigan on rivalry game night
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For some, the Michigan and Michigan State Football game rivals other special days like Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve. People like Michigan State fans Austin Rakstaw and Dave Leese are in the holiday spirit. "The Michigan and Michigan State game, it's like a holiday...
Why Are There Random Greek Pillars on Stadium Drive in Kalamazoo?
If you've driven around Kalamazoo, specifically on Stadium Drive, you've most likely noticed a couple of colosseum-like pillars standing tall on the corner of Lovell Street and Oakland Drive. I've personally driven by them dozens of times and have never thought twice about them. But, they do seem a bit...
ArtPrize calls it quits after 13 years
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — After 13 years, the ArtPrize organization is calling it quits. The international art competition, which launched in 2009 and has annually drawn thousands of visitors to downtown Grand Rapids, announced Thursday that its board of directors is winding down operations. However, the ArtPrize concept doesn’t’...
Kalamazoo County woman $100,000 richer after winning Powerball Lottery
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo County woman got a sweet treat instead of a trick this Halloween. Anne Vantongeren, 64, of Portage, won a $100,000 Powerball prize Monday from the Oct. 10 drawing, according to Michigan Lottery. Halloween Powerball: $1 billion up for grabs in Halloween Powerball drawing. Vantongeren...
