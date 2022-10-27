ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseville, MI

Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian

TAYLOR, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit police cruiser struck and killed a pedestrian in the roadway early Monday while the officer driving the car looked for an address, Michigan State Police said. The collision occurred around 1 a.m. in the city of Taylor, state police said. Officer-involved shooting:...
TAYLOR, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot to death inside Inkster home after disturbance call

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon inside an Inkster home. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of Yale Street at 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man's body. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
INKSTER, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally. Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes, members of the Detroit Police Department, city council and the fire and building departments called out the establishment in an afternoon press conference.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Family of Porter Burks sues Detroit Police Department for $50 million

(WXYZ) — The family of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by Detroit Police during a mental health crisis call, has sued the Detroit Police Department for $50 million. The family's lawyer, Geoffrey Fieger held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to announce the...
DETROIT, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident

Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
CANTON, MI

