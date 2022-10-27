Read full article on original website
'Sweetest person alive': Son remembers mom whose body was found in pickup truck
An update is expected Tuesday in the death of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz, whose body was found in the back of a pickup truck in Roseville following a car crash Thursday.
Tv20detroit.com
Man found shot to death inside Inkster home after disturbance call
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon inside an Inkster home. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of Yale Street at 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man's body. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
Tv20detroit.com
Bloomfield Hills bicyclist dies after being struck by Jeep in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Jeep while riding a bicycle in Auburn Hills, police said. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road. Officials said a 25-year-old Attica Township...
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
Detroit News
Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
Tv20detroit.com
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally. Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes, members of the Detroit Police Department, city council and the fire and building departments called out the establishment in an afternoon press conference.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Woman arrested for stabbing husband; intoxicated woman caught speeding with child in car
A Royal Oak woman is accused of stabbing her husband in the arm before he left their apartment to report the incident at the police station late Oct. 20. Police said the husband, 27, said he was gathering his things to leave when his wife grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed him in the right arm following an argument.
Tv20detroit.com
Family of Porter Burks sues Detroit Police Department for $50 million
(WXYZ) — The family of Porter Burks, the 20-year-old man who was shot and killed by Detroit Police during a mental health crisis call, has sued the Detroit Police Department for $50 million. The family's lawyer, Geoffrey Fieger held a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to announce the...
fox2detroit.com
Violent crash leaves mangled vehicles outside haunted house on Detroit's east end
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police and medical first responders were at the scene of a serious accident in front of a haunted house attraction on Detroit's east side. Two cars both severely mangled could be seen at the corner of Lansdowne and Whittier on Halloween night, with a third vehicle also showing damage.
fox2detroit.com
Body found in crashed pickup truck • Mom of 6 murdered at Detoit motel • Bus driver brawls with 7th grader
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police are searching for a man who ran off after a crash in Roseville, leaving a woman's body behind; a Detroit mom of six was found shot to death two weeks ago; and a Detroit bus driver has been suspended after brawling with a 7th grader. These are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Body found on Michigan freeway after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing vehicles
DETROIT – A body was found over the weekend on a Michigan freeway after it had been struck “multiple times” by passing vehicles, police said. Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit South Post were dispatched to east I-96 and Livernois for reports of a body in the lanes.
fox2detroit.com
US Postal Service offering $50K for help arresting suspect who robbed letter carrier in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The law enforcement side of the United States Postal Service is offering a massive financial reward for help in an armed robbery case involving one of their own employees. A $50,000 reward awaits whoever provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of a suspect who...
plymouthvoice.com
Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident
Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
