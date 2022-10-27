Read full article on original website
Florence Pugh Felt Acting Was a ‘Massive Mistake’ After Execs Criticized Her Body at 19: They Tried to Change the ‘Shape of My Face’
Florence Pugh revealed in a recent interview with The Telegraph that she thought she becoming an actor was a “massive mistake” after she was body shamed by studio executives at age 19. The Oscar nominee was coming off her feature film debut in the 2014 psychological drama “The Falling” when she landed a lead role in the Fox sitcom “Studio City.” Pugh, 19 years old at the time, was set to star as a pop star on the rise opposite Eric McCormack as her songwriting father who moonlights as a celebrity drug dealer.
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Anna Faris Says She Almost Quit Acting After Leaving "Mom" In 2020
If you've been wondering why you haven't really seen Anna Faris in too many projects lately, here's a potential reason why.
Alejandro G. Iñárritu returns with his most personal film
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In 2016, Alejandro G. Iñárritu found himself walking up to the Oscars stage to pick up the best director award for the second time in two years. “I can’t believe this is happening,” he said.
See Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Son Theo Celebrate His First Halloween
Watch: Tristan Thompson SPOTTED at Kardashians Halloween Party. Maralee Nichols is going all out for her son Theo's first-ever spooky season. On Oct. 31, the fitness model—who shares the 10-month-old with Tristan Thompson—posted photos of her baby boy taking part in fall festivities, including pumpkin-picking at a local patch, a trip to the petting zoo, and a visit to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.
Everyone Else Is Totally Buggin', Because Donald Faison's Daughter's "Clueless" Costume Just Won Halloween
Nearly 30 years later and Clueless is still making an impact on pop culture and society.
‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Trailer: Ralphie Is All Grown Up in Holiday Sequel Released Nearly 40 Years Later
Almost 40 years after the release of the original, HBO Max dropped the official trailer for “A Christmas Story Christmas,” heralding the start of the holiday season and the return of original star Peter Billingsley as Ralphie Parker. No longer an adorable tween, the trailer shows the 51-year-old...
16 Hilariously Cringey Times People Met Celebrities But Didn't Recognize Them When They Really Should Have
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Listen as BTS' RM and Pharrell Williams swap music industry secrets
On a brand new special ‘Musicians on Musicians’ episode of ‘Rolling Stone Music Now,’ Pharrell Williams and RM of BTS sit down to talk about the price of fame, the keys to creativity, and more.
Netflix Leads Nomination Tally for First-Ever Children’s & Family Emmys
Nominations have been announced for the first-ever Children’s & Family Emmys, which will include around 50 categories. Netflix led the pack with approximately 85 nominations across the board, while the combined mix of Disney+, Disney Channel and Disney Junior was next, with around 78 nods. Some of this year’s...
Porter Robinson on Second Sky, Building a Theme Park in a Day, and Being Inspired By His Brother to Give Back
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Around the Oasis Tree, disparate worlds converge for one day a year. It’s an intersection of futuristic rave music, speakeasies with drinks that bubble and news of a girl gone missing, and adorable mascot DJs immortalized in stone. In other words, Porter Robinson’s annual Second Sky, which happened Saturday October 29 once again achieved an ambitious, and nearly immersive, feat of music festival engineering. But the heart of the event goes beyond it’s elaborate sci-fi trappings, and even beyond the music itself.
14 Quintessential '90s And '00s Toys That Gen Alpha Will Never Really Get To Appreciate
What have they done to the Doodle Bear?
Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis With Cover of ‘I Can’t Seem To Say Goodbye’
After erroneous reports of the 87-year-old’s death circulated earlier this week, Lewis’ death was officially confirmed Friday morning. “Judith, his seventh wife, was by his side when he passed away,” rep Zach Farnum wrote in a statement. “He told her, in his final days, that he welcomed the hereafter, and that he was not afraid.”
Bruce Springsteen Talks Catalog Sale, Memories of Clarence Clemons and Listening to Taylor Swift With His Daughter in Howard Stern Interview
Bruce Springsteen sat down with Howard Stern live on SiriusXM on Monday morning for a wide-ranging chat that covered everything from the sale of his songwriting catalog to his memories of Clarence Clemons and thoughts on Taylor Swift. Springsteen appeared on the show to promote his new album of classic soul covers, titled “Only the Strong Survive,” which releases on Nov. 11.
