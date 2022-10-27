Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
LETTER: Steve Hansen for Iowa House District 2
I am writing in support of Steve Hansen's campaign for the Iowa House. Steve is working to put high quality, affordable health care within reach for all Siouxland families. He has crossed party lines to vote for a bi-partisan tax bill to save seniors money. He will continue to fight for proper funding for local schools. Steve Hansen is lifelong public servant and an independent voice for Siouxland. Steve always has and will continue to put the people of Siouxland over politics. I urge you to vote for Steve Hansen. -- Leon Koster, Sioux City.
Latest Woodbury County court report
Dedrick Daquan Hunt, 28, Sioux City, first-degree harassment (two counts), failure to appear, probation violation; sentenced Oct. 26, probation revoked, five years prison. Titus Leshawn Ellis, 49, Sioux City, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Oct. 25, five years prison. Before Judge Jeffrey Neary. David Gustav Lindberg, 51, Sioux City, possession...
Niobrara rancher, Crofton businessman run for legislative seat in Northeast Nebraska pits
A fourth-generation rancher from Niobrara and an investment banker from Crofton are competing in a sprawling state Legislative district in Northeast Nebraska. District 40, which was redrawn by lawmakers following the 2020 census, covers the northern two-thirds of Dixon County, northern Pierce County and all of Cedar, Holt and Antelope counties. The district stretches from Atkinson in the west, north to the South Dakota border, east to the Iowa border and south to the Neligh area.
Richard Krone
Richard Krone of Sioux City will celebrate his 96th birthday on Monday with a card shower. Cards may be sent to 908 Cecelia St., Sioux City, IA 51105. Richard was born on Oct. 31, 1926, in Sioux City. He worked as a communication cost estimator. Richard married Anne on Oct. 14, 1950, in Sioux City. His children are Rick Krone of Sioux City; and Sharon (Mike) Irish of Sioux City. Richard has five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Missing Sioux City woman located out of state
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City woman last seen by her family more than a month ago has been located. The Sioux City Police Department said in a news release Tuesday that Brenda Payer, 36, has been located by family members out of state. She is doing well and was unharmed, police said.
MINI: I think it is about time that all the candidates stop bashing in each other
THE MINI: I think it is about time that all the candidates stop bashing each other about what they have done wrong. It is definitely time that they tell the voters what they will do when and if elected. —Shirley Frank, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial...
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man wanted by Fugitive Task Force
SIOUX CITY — The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Antwone McDougle, 38. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. McDougle is wanted on a warrant issued in Woodbury County for parole violation. He was on parole for a conviction of willful injury.
Siouxland Sleep Out raises awareness of homelessness through pledges, contests
Using tarp, pieces of cardboard and rope tied against a tree, Rick Edwards had a safe place to sleep while protecting himself against a cold autumnal wind. “It’s actually pretty warm inside here,” the Sioux City native said of the makeshift tent he built with his friend Christian David. “I’ve been in worst places.”
STATE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Sioux Center, Unity Christian set for bids at the 3A state title
CORALVILLE, Iowa – A pair of Sioux County schools are headed east as Sioux Center and Unity Christian qualified for the Class 3A state tournament in Coralville, Iowa starting Tuesday. Sioux Center won Region 1, and did so with three straight sweep victories. The Warriors are 30-3 on the...
19-year-old Sioux City man involved in drive-by shooting pleads guilty to gun charge
SIOUX CITY — A Sioux City man charged in a drive-by shooting pleaded guilty Monday to a federal gun charge. Jalond Hills, 19, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of possession of a firearm by a drug user. A sentencing date was not set.
Man injured in I-29 crash, near Whiting, with semi hauling anhydrous ammonia
WHITING, Iowa — A man was taken to the hospital Sunday after the car he was driving struck a semi hauling anhydrous ammonia on Interstate 29 near Whiting. The crash happened at 9:57 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 117. According to a minimal...
STATE VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Western Christian, Hinton look to carry regular season dominance into state tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa – Western Christian hasn’t lost a set against an Iowa opponent this season. The 40-5 Wolfpack challenged themselves this season, playing in tournament against some of the best opponents in and out of the state of Iowa, and it paid off as Western Christian is the second-seed in the Class 2A state tournament starting Tuesday.
Sioux City Police investigating double homicide on West Fifth Street
SIOUX CITY — Two people were killed in a shooting in the wee hours of Saturday morning on Sioux City's west side, according to Sioux City Police. According to a press release, officers say the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of West Fifth Street where they came across two victims: one who was pronounced dead at the scene and the other who was pronounced dead after arriving at a local hospital.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Sioux City area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Powerball ticket sold in Sioux City wins $150,000
SIOUX CITY -- A Powerball ticket winning $150,000 in Saturday's drawing was sold at a Sioux City convenience store. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, a combination that normally wins a $50,000 prize. But the person who bought the ticket at Floyd Food & Fuel, 3241 Floyd Blvd., added the Power Play option, tripling the winnings. The total Powerball jackpot in Saturday's drawing was $825 million.
Day of the Dead is a celebration of a life well-lived
SIOUX CITY -- While Halloween may be a holiday for frights and things that go bump in the night, Tuesday's Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos) is a time of remembrance. Originating in Mexico and several Central and South America countries, Day of the Dead honors the memories of friends and families who have passed away with creation of altars (ofrendas).
Oct. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Sioux City: A mostly clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Sioux City area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City jewelry store robbed by two suspects with sledgehammers, police say
SIOUX CITY — Two male suspects, wearing masks and carrying sledgehammers, broke into a Sioux City jewelry store and made off with an untold amount of jewelry just before 1 p.m. on Saturday. That's according to Sioux City Police who say the suspects busted a glass jewelry case at...
Sioux City store mixes and matches vintage clothing and designer clothing
Brittini Wentworth probably has the weirdest resume you ever seen. She is a licensed dog groomer who emcees Sioux City Musketeer games who also coaches in the youth hockey league. More recently, the ever-enterprising Wentworth open The Posh Poodle, which is not a doggie beauty parlor. "No, the Posh Poodle...
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Woodbury Central cruises past Gehlen Catholic in round of 16
MOVILLE, Iowa – Max McGill scored four touchdowns on the ground and Drew Kluender threw three touchdowns in Woodbury Central’s 48-7 win over Gehlen Catholic Friday night in Moville. With the win, Woodbury Central is set to face Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn next Friday for a spot in the Class A...
