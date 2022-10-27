ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Herald & Review

More Ukrainian women working previously men-only jobs

Only a few years ago, women in Ukraine were barred from certain jobs, such as driving a train. But now with the war, more women are taking on new roles and facing the same dangers as men. DW's Fanny Facsar reports from the Kyiv region. @DW.

