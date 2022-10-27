Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
More Ukrainian women working previously men-only jobs
Only a few years ago, women in Ukraine were barred from certain jobs, such as driving a train. But now with the war, more women are taking on new roles and facing the same dangers as men. DW's Fanny Facsar reports from the Kyiv region. @DW.
Herald & Review
U.S. traffic deaths have spiked dramatically since beginning of the pandemic
U.S. traffic deaths have spiked dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!
Herald & Review
Israelis are voting in the country’s fifth election since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israelis are voting in the country’s fifth election since 2019, hoping to break the political deadlock. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0